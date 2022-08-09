CHICAGO (CBS) -- Seven people had their murder convictions tossed out on Tuesday, after Cook County prosecutors determined the cases had been irreparably tainted by disgraced former Chicago Police Detective Reynaldo Guevara.Most of those people had already served decades behind bars and had been released from prison before Tuesday's exonerations.Nelson Gonzalez was one of them. He spent 21 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit."I'm here today to first of all, thank God," Gonzalez said at a news conference at the George N. Leighton Criminal Court Building.He said he was framed by Guevara."This was a conspiracy created by Mr....

4 DAYS AGO