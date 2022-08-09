Read full article on original website
Investigators recommend that Chicago police sergeant who worked under convicted ex-cop Ronald Watts be fired
CHICAGO — Victims of disgraced police Sergeant Ronald Watts spoke on Friday following the release of a report that recommended an officer who worked under Watts should have been fired. On Friday, a news conference was held by the attorneys of some of Watts’ victims to respond to the report by the Civilian Office of […]
fox32chicago.com
Victim of disgraced former Chicago police sergeant files lawsuit, speaks out
CHICAGO - Two victims linked to disgraced ex-Chicago Police Sergeant Ronald Watts have filed a lawsuit to get a report released. The 33-page document shows the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) recommended Alvin Jones be fired for falsifying reports against two people who were arrested in 2005. The report...
fox32chicago.com
Five-time convicted felon with 2 open cases accused of robbing man on Chicago train
CHICAGO - A man with five prior felony convictions and two pending felony cases in Wisconsin was arrested for allegedly robbing a man on a Chicago train early Tuesday morning. Prosecutor Tilesha Jackson said a 40-year-old man was riding a Red Line train when suspect Dontrell Hollie, 29, commented on the man’s bag before forcibly taking it from him, according to CWBChicago.
Illinois State Police say they found West Englewood woman's stolen Kia, but she wasn't told
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ms. Juanita Blalock's car was stolen from in front of her house in West Englewood this past Sunday after she returned from church. We told you her story on Thursday. She was one of hundreds of Kia and Hyundai drivers victimized by a spike in car thefts in Cook County and beyond this summer. It so happens that CBS 2's Tara Molina got a call from Illinois State Police after our Thursday story aired. It turns out state police found the 2020 Kia Sportage early this week – but no one called Blalock until we got involved....
Man, 62, fatally shot in the head in Englewood
CHICAGO — A 62-year-old man was fatally shot in the head Friday night. The man was sitting in his car at a stop sign on the 800 block of West 71st Street around 11 p.m. when shots were fired. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He was later pronounced […]
cwbchicago.com
Man found beaten to death in Pottawattomie Park, authorities say
Officials say a man found dead behind the Pottawattomie Park field house on Tuesday morning was killed in a physical attack. The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide. Chicago police responded to the park, 7340 North Rogers, around 8:40 a.m. after someone found the man’s...
Kimberly Foxx Announces Dismissal of Murder Cases Tied to Former CPD Reynaldo Guevara
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced today that her office will not oppose post-conviction petitions for 8 individuals, clearing the way for their murder convictions to be vacated and the criminal cases to be dismissed as part of the office’s ongoing review of misconduct allegations involving former Chicago Police Detective Reynaldo Guevara.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 67, found dead in Rogers Park was killed in assault: autopsy
CHICAGO - A 67-year-old man found dead Tuesday in Rogers Park was killed in an assault, according to Cook County officials. Vincente Antunez was found dead about 8:30 a.m. in the 7300 block of North Rogers Avenue, according to Chicago police, who say they are conducting an investigation. Antunez died...
Family of Oswego man convicted of murdering wife, 3 kids claims grand jury was misled
He was convicted of killing his wife and three young children after their bodies were found in the family's SUV just off I-55 in Channahon.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban man found guilty of killing his wife after learning she was involved with another man
GENEVA, Ill. - A 55-year-old man was found guilty of killing his wife in 2014 after learning she was involved with another man. Shadwick R. King, formerly of Geneva, was found guilty of first-degree murder for killing his 32-year-old wife, Kathleen King, in July 2014. According to prosecutors, shortly after...
'This is just the beginning': 8 murder convictions tied to ex-Chicago police detective thrown out
Eight homicide convictions, tied to a disgraced Chicago police detective, were thrown out Tuesday.
Cook County prosecutors clearing 8 murder convictions linked to disgraced CPD Detective Reynaldo Guevara
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office is asking judges to vacate eight murder convictions tied to disgraced former Chicago Police Detective Reynaldo Guevara."We no longer believe in the validity of these convictions or the credibility of the evidence of these convictions," Foxx said Tuesday morning as prosecutors were in multiple courtrooms at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, asking judges to clear eight people whose convictions were linked to Guevara, who has been accused of routinely manufacturing false evidence and framing innocent people.Foxx said her office has been looking into Guevara's cases since 2019, and the unprecedented move...
7 murder convictions linked to disgraced CPD Det. Reynaldo Guevara thrown out
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Seven people had their murder convictions tossed out on Tuesday, after Cook County prosecutors determined the cases had been irreparably tainted by disgraced former Chicago Police Detective Reynaldo Guevara.Most of those people had already served decades behind bars and had been released from prison before Tuesday's exonerations.Nelson Gonzalez was one of them. He spent 21 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit."I'm here today to first of all, thank God," Gonzalez said at a news conference at the George N. Leighton Criminal Court Building.He said he was framed by Guevara."This was a conspiracy created by Mr....
3 charged in Beverly shooting of off-duty Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden plead not guilty
The three men charged in the shooting that paralyzed off-duty Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.
Loose Pigs Still Managing to Evade Capture in Chicago Suburb
Four loose pigs have been hogging up space in a western suburb of Chicago. Police officers have been wrestling with the pigs in the village of Wayne, as the animals have managed to continuously evade capture for almost two weeks. "The loose pigs are still enjoying their freedom within the...
cwbchicago.com
Man mugged at least 3 elderly women outside Portage Park grocery store, but the store manager refused to help police, prosecutors say
Prosecutors have charged a Chicago man with robbing three women, the youngest being 75-years-old, outside a Portage Park grocery store since late July. Incredibly, prosecutors said, the store manager took pictures of the robber after the first incident, but they refused to help police with the investigation. Oswaldo Garza, 44,...
Chicago man 'smirked' before firing shots at group of people, killing man and wounding woman: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A man at a block party in Bronzeville pulled out a gun and opened fire following an argument in June, killing a man and wounding a woman, Cook County prosecutors said in court Wednesday. Rashon Kyle, 23, "smirked" before raising the gun and began firing at a group...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police brass will divert cops from neighborhoods to secure film sets, emails say
Days after someone threw a suspected explosive device onto a downtown film set, at least two Chicago police commanders are being ordered to take cops from patrol duties to sit on TV and movie production locations Friday and Saturday, according to CPD emails shared with CWBChicago. One of the affected...
fox32chicago.com
Mom of Chicago girl shot in head during driver's ed exam speaks out
CHICAGO - We are learning more about a student driver grazed by a bullet Thursday night in Roseland. Her mom says the 17-year-old was doing a three-point turn with her instructor at Normal Avenue and 113th Street when she heard gunfire. The teen is a student at EPIC Academy, but...
fox32chicago.com
Family files lawsuit as Pilsen mom remains on life-support after I-55 road-rage shooting involving off-duty Ch
CHICAGO - A Pilsen woman remains on life-support after she was shot during an exchange of gunfire between her boyfriend and an off-duty Chicago police officer on the Stevenson Expressway last week. A lawsuit filed Wednesday claims the officer fired first during the road-rage incident, striking Lizbeth Urbina in the...
