Alaska Federation of Natives convention will be held in person for the first time since 2019

ktoo.org
Alaska hunting guide serving 6 months in prison for ‘multi-year wildlife crime spree’
An Alaska hunting guide is spending six months in an Oregon prison for illegally selling big-game guiding services as well as multiple other violations over a five-year period. Stephen Jeremy Hicks, a 45-year-old Anchorage resident, was sentenced in U.S. District Court last month. The prison time was part of a...
ktoo.org
Just Answers: Where the U.S. House special election candidates stand on climate change in Alaska
To help Alaskans sort through the candidates running for the state’s sole U.S. House seat, we’re asking each candidate where they stand on the issues. Here’s how they responded, in their own words, to the following question about climate change:. What are your views on climate change...
ktoo.org
3 well-funded conservatives are running for Alaska governor. 1 likely won’t survive the primary
When Mike Dunleavy ran for governor four years ago, he was the conservative candidate, running far to the right of the incumbent. Now, as he vies for re-election, Dunleavy has two well-funded candidates running to the right of him: Wasilla Rep. Christopher Kurka and Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce.
ktoo.org
Alaska health officials report death of Juneau woman from COVID-19
Alaska health officials say that a Juneau woman in her 30s has died of COVID-19. It’s not clear when she died. The state reported a total of 21 new deaths among Alaska residents. One was in February of this year, and the rest were from May through July. Over...
ktoo.org
Legislative committee boosts budget for Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. investigation
A committee of the Alaska Legislature voted unanimously on Wednesday to spend another $50,000 on its investigation into the firing of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. director Angela Rodell, bringing the investigation’s total budget to $150,000. Sen. Natasha von Imhof, R-Anchorage, the chair of the House-Senate Legislative Budget and Audit...
