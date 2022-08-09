ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Health

Do You Need a Polio Booster? What Vaccinated People Should Know

People who are unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated against polio and living in New York should get the vaccine as soon as possible, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) urged earlier this month. The recommendation comes after an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County was diagnosed with paralytic polio. Wastewater...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

A Potentially Deadly Virus Spread By Mosquitoes Found In New York State

A rare, but dangerous virus that is transmitted by mosquitoes has been discovered in New York State. The Madison County Health Department announced yesterday, Wednesday, August 10, 2022, that it found positive samples of Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus in mosquitoes in the county. The sample was found on August 3, at a trap site on Smith Ridge Road in the Town of Sullivan. The mosquito that was carrying it is a bird-biting species.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
newscentermaine.com

Investigation blames human error for NH nuclear plant siren

SEABROOK, N.H. — Authorities blamed human error Thursday for some sirens that were inadvertently activated at a New Hampshire nuclear power station last month. The state Homeland Security and Emergency Management agency and plant owner NextEra Energy Resources put out statements more than 30 minutes after beachgoers in nearby Hampton and Rye said they heard announcements about the beaches being closed on July 12 because of a problem at the plant. Ten of the 121 sirens were activated. The announcements sent some beachgoers scrambling but officials said that there was no emergency nor danger to the public.
RYE, NH
WestfairOnline

Feds accuse fake Westchester accounting firm of bank fraud

A Bethel, Connecticut man who allegedly ran a fake accounting firm in Westchester has been accused of trying to steal a $373,201 Paycheck Protection Plan loan. Eric James O’Neil, 57, was arrested Aug. 9 at his Bethel home on an arrest warrant and indictment issued by federal court in Boise, Idaho, where the bank that processed the loan is based.
BETHEL, CT
News 12

Spotted lanternflies spread to Rockland County

Spotted lanternflies have been discovered in Rockland County. Officials say the invasive species has infestation sites in Nyack, Orangeburg, and Sloatsburg. The bug sucks sap and creates black mold destroying all types of trees and is detrimental to vineyards and orchards. Officials are asking people to help us Stop the...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
i95 ROCK

3 Connecticut Hospitals Ranked Within Nation’s Best

I have said it before and I will say it again, we absolutely LOVE analytics in this building. A new study and ranking system out recently by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) take into account a myriad of analytics and measurements to determine the quality of care you receive in our nation's hospitals and Connecticut has three hospitals that rank among the best in America.
GREENWICH, CT
newscentermaine.com

Alabama inmate arraigned on charges for 1980 Boston murder

BOSTON — A man serving life in prison for murder in Alabama was arraigned Thursday in Massachusetts on charges in connection with the rape and killing of a woman in a Boston hotel 40 years ago. Steven Fike was arraigned Thursday in Suffolk Superior Court after his extradition from...
BOSTON, MA

