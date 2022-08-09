Read full article on original website
Do You Need a Polio Booster? What Vaccinated People Should Know
People who are unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated against polio and living in New York should get the vaccine as soon as possible, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) urged earlier this month. The recommendation comes after an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County was diagnosed with paralytic polio. Wastewater...
CDC official: Several hundred polio cases likely circulating in New York
The area of the possible spike is known to be a vaccine-resistant area, with the populace having a polio vaccination rate nearly 20 percentage points lower than the general U.S. population, according to the New York State Department of Health.
NBC New York
Polio Now Detected in NYC Sewage; State Identifies More Than 20 Samples of Concern
The virus that causes paralytic polio infections has been detected in New York City wastewater samples, state and city health officials jointly announced Friday, sounding the latest in a series of escalating alarms about potentially ongoing community spread of the once-dreaded childhood disease declared eradicated in the United States more than 40 years ago.
New Yorkers living in a state – five of them – of emergency
(The Center Square) – Gun violence, an increasing problem, is one of five states of emergency most New Yorkers have been living under for months, and in some cases more than a year. Others statewide are for COVID-19, a health-care staffing shortage, and monkeypox. The fifth is local to...
newscentermaine.com
From contamination to mislabeling, sunscreen makers have problems they're trying to fix
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Last month, The FDA recalled three batches of Banana Boat sunscreen because they had traces of benzene, which is a cancer-causing chemical. It's ironic, considering the whole point of sunscreens is to avoid cancer. Unfortunately, it’s the continuance of a trend. Several other brands of...
A Potentially Deadly Virus Spread By Mosquitoes Found In New York State
A rare, but dangerous virus that is transmitted by mosquitoes has been discovered in New York State. The Madison County Health Department announced yesterday, Wednesday, August 10, 2022, that it found positive samples of Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus in mosquitoes in the county. The sample was found on August 3, at a trap site on Smith Ridge Road in the Town of Sullivan. The mosquito that was carrying it is a bird-biting species.
Federal warning! Chemicals in air increase cancer risk for 2 towns in NJ
The Environmental Protection Agency is warning that residents living near medical sterilizing plants in two New Jersey municipalities are at an increased risk of developing cancer over their lifetimes. Ethylene Oxide, or EtO, is a colorless and flammable gas. According to the EPA, the chemical is typically used to make...
newscentermaine.com
Investigation blames human error for NH nuclear plant siren
SEABROOK, N.H. — Authorities blamed human error Thursday for some sirens that were inadvertently activated at a New Hampshire nuclear power station last month. The state Homeland Security and Emergency Management agency and plant owner NextEra Energy Resources put out statements more than 30 minutes after beachgoers in nearby Hampton and Rye said they heard announcements about the beaches being closed on July 12 because of a problem at the plant. Ten of the 121 sirens were activated. The announcements sent some beachgoers scrambling but officials said that there was no emergency nor danger to the public.
New Paltz Professor Says Students Who Don’t Mask Are Racist
A SUNY New Paltz Professor is under scrutiny after saying she will add a mask requirement to her class even though the school doesn't require it -- and those who don't follow it are racist. It's easy to think that our country has completely lost its mind. However, I like...
Polio in Hudson Valley: Can You Get it if Vaccinated?
Residents in Orange and Rockland counties are being warned that hundreds of residents may be infected with the polio virus. What does that mean if you've already been vaccinated?. Polio is a devastating disease that affects the nervous system and can result in paralysis or death. In the early 1950s,...
Potentially deadly Eastern Equine Encephalitis found in upstate New York mosquitoes
Potentially deadly Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been discovered in mosquitoes in upstate New York. The infected insects were collected from a trap in the town of Sullivan, according to the Madison County Health Department. It’s the first sign of the virus in Madison County this summer. EEE was recently detected...
What to know about the Democratic primary in NY's 18th District
Three Democrats are seeking their party's nomination in the reshaped Hudson Valley 18th Congressional District, which crosses three counties and was left with no incumbent candidate after a judge set New York's new district lines in May. Competing in the 18th District primary on Aug. 23 − and 10 days...
Feds accuse fake Westchester accounting firm of bank fraud
A Bethel, Connecticut man who allegedly ran a fake accounting firm in Westchester has been accused of trying to steal a $373,201 Paycheck Protection Plan loan. Eric James O’Neil, 57, was arrested Aug. 9 at his Bethel home on an arrest warrant and indictment issued by federal court in Boise, Idaho, where the bank that processed the loan is based.
Ukrainian Parliament member gets firsthand look at American schools in Rockland
Natalya Pipa, who is also the secretary of education, science and innovation, was on a mission at Viola Elementary School in Suffern to spread peace and learn about education in the United States.
Garnet Health announces cuts to hospital, outpatient care
The decision has left thousands of Garnet Health patients in Orange and Sullivan counties who rely on them for outpatient care scrambling to find new doctors.
Man Wanted For ‘Violent Crimes’ in Arizona Found in Hudson Valley, New York
A man who police say committed "violent crimes" in Arizona was found in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, August 9, the Town of Crawford Police Department learned that a man wanted for what police were told were "violent crimes" in Arizona was staying at home in the Town of Crawford, New York.
News 12
Spotted lanternflies spread to Rockland County
Spotted lanternflies have been discovered in Rockland County. Officials say the invasive species has infestation sites in Nyack, Orangeburg, and Sloatsburg. The bug sucks sap and creates black mold destroying all types of trees and is detrimental to vineyards and orchards. Officials are asking people to help us Stop the...
3 Connecticut Hospitals Ranked Within Nation’s Best
I have said it before and I will say it again, we absolutely LOVE analytics in this building. A new study and ranking system out recently by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) take into account a myriad of analytics and measurements to determine the quality of care you receive in our nation's hospitals and Connecticut has three hospitals that rank among the best in America.
EPA warns of increased cancer risk in two N.J. towns from air pollutant
Franklin and Linden are two of 23 towns U.S. environmental officials say have higher cancer risks from factory-emitted air pollution. The post EPA warns of increased cancer risk in two N.J. towns from air pollutant appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
newscentermaine.com
Alabama inmate arraigned on charges for 1980 Boston murder
BOSTON — A man serving life in prison for murder in Alabama was arraigned Thursday in Massachusetts on charges in connection with the rape and killing of a woman in a Boston hotel 40 years ago. Steven Fike was arraigned Thursday in Suffolk Superior Court after his extradition from...
