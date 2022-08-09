Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
X-ray marks the spot in elemental analysis of 15th-century printing press methods
In 15th-century Germany, Johannes Gutenberg developed a printing press, a machine that allowed for mass production of texts. It is considered by many to be one of the most significant technological advancements of the last millennium. Though Gutenberg often receives credit as the inventor of the printing press, sometime earlier,...
Phys.org
How patterns in nature arise and inspire everything from scientific theory to biodegradable materials
Nature is full of patterns. Among them are tiling patterns, which mimic what you'd see on a tiled bathroom floor, characterized by both tiles and interfaces—such as grout—in between. In nature, a giraffe's coloring is an example of a tiling pattern. But what makes these natural patterns form?
AI spots a number of ‘anomalies’ in space
An artificially intelligent system has spotted a number of “anomalies” in space that could help us better understand the universe.Researchers hope the system can be used to spot far more such space anomalies – and help lead scientists to new supernovae and other extreme and distant objects in space.The new system is set to help scientists overcome the vast amount of data that comes in each day from the sky above us, picking through to find the most interesting and intriguing possible objects.In recent decades, astronomers have struggled in part because they have too much data: the advent of large-scale surveys...
Phys.org
Will strong and fast-switching artificial muscle be feasible?
In the American action movie "Pacific Rim," giant robots called "Jaegers" fight against unknown monsters to save mankind. These robots are equipped with artificial muscles that mimic real living bodies and defeat monsters with power and speed. Research is being conducted on equipping real robots with artificial muscles like the ones shows in the movie. However, the powerful strength and high speed in artificial muscles cannot be actualized, since the mechanical strength (force) and conductivity (speed) of polymer electrolyte—the key materials driving the actuator—have conflicting characteristics.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
A new method boosts wind farms' energy output, without new equipment
Virtually all wind turbines, which produce more than 5 percent of the world's electricity, are controlled as if they were individual, free-standing units. In fact, the vast majority are part of larger wind farm installations involving dozens or even hundreds of turbines, whose wakes can affect each other. Now, engineers...
digg.com
Earth Has Started Spinning Faster — What Does It All Mean?
As scientists consider dropping a second off their atomic clocks for the first time, others warn that it could cause widespread disruption. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most...
DIY Photography
You think James Webb is powerful? $1 billion Giant Magellan Telescope will have 4x higher resolution
James Webb Space Telescope amazed everyone when it sent back its first photos. It continues to impress us as it discovers new details about distant stars and galaxies. But can you imagine a telescope four times as powerful?. Giant Magellan Telescope threatens to shade Webb. With four times Webb’s resolution...
Eerie images reveal creepy underwater structures ‘leaking dark substances’ and they were discovered by robots
A FOOTBALL field-sized collection of underwater chimneys has been discovered by deep-sea scientists. Caused by magmatic activity, these formations are providing an exciting insight into what exactly is going down on the sea floor. The McDermott lab at Lehigh lead the research that took place along the East Pacific Rise...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough Confirmed: California Team Achieved Ignition
If we could harness fusion to generate electricity, it would be one of the most efficient and least polluting sources of energy possible.
Researchers Find ‘Bone-Crushing’ Dog at Tennessee Fossil Site
Researchers from East Tennessee State University found evidence of a “bone-crushing” prehistoric dog at a the Gray Fossil Site, according to a press release from the college. The discovery of this “bone-crushing” dog marks the first of its kind to be found in the Appalachian area. “Bone-Crushing” Dogs “Bone-crushing” dogs belong to the genus Borophagus, […] The post Researchers Find ‘Bone-Crushing’ Dog at Tennessee Fossil Site appeared first on DogTime.
Phys.org
Math error: A new study overturns 100-year-old understanding of color perception
A new study corrects an important error in the 3D mathematical space developed by the Nobel Prize-winning physicist Erwin Schrödinger and others, and used by scientists and industry for more than 100 years to describe how your eye distinguishes one color from another. The research has the potential to boost scientific data visualizations, improve TVs and recalibrate the textile and paint industries.
Phys.org
Subsurface water on Mars defy expectations: Physics connects seismic data to properties of rocks and sediments
A new analysis of seismic data from NASA's Mars InSight mission has revealed a couple of surprises. The first surprise: the top 300 meters of the subsurface beneath the landing site near the Martian equator contains little or no ice. "We find that Mars' crust is weak and porous. The...
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Surprised After Discovering Significant Carbon Loss in the Laohugou Glacier on the Tibetan Plateau
Tibet is a region holding one of the world's largest carbon sinks through one of its continental glaciers called the Laohugou Glacier No. 12. However, scientists in their new study recently discovered the unprecedented high carbon losses in the glacier located in Nepal's Tibetan Plateau on the northern part of the Himalayas Mountain region.
Phys.org
3D-printed, nickel-based electrocatalysts enable highly efficient hydrogen evolution
Water electrolysis is an effective method for producing hydrogen using renewable sources of energy. The development of cost-effective electrocatalysts for efficient and durable hydrogen evolution reaction in alkaline media is of vital importance to meet the increasing demand of hydrogen. The platinum group metals exhibit excellent activity in hydrogen evolution...
Phys.org
Making oxygen with magnets could help astronauts breathe easy
A potentially better way to make oxygen for astronauts in space using magnetism has been proposed by an international team of scientists, including a University of Warwick chemist. The conclusion is from new research on magnetic phase separation in microgravity published in npj Microgravity by researchers from the University of...
Phys.org
What's dynamic pricing? An operations management scholar explains
Whether you're booking a plane ticket at the last minute or looking to go to a lackluster preseason football game, you might encounter what's known as dynamic pricing. Using this strategy, companies adjust what they are charging in response to demand. They can cut or raise the prices as high as the market will bear in real time to maximize the money they make through sales.
Elon Musk On Why First Moon Landing Was An 'Anomaly'
SpaceX and Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said recently that the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon-landing mission was an “anomalous situation.”. What Happened: “The fact that we were able to go to the Moon in '69 was such an anomalous situation it was like reaching into the future and bringing the technology forward,” said Musk on the "Full Send" podcast.
CNET
A General Relativity Rabbit Hole: Unraveling Space, Time and the Fourth Dimension
More than a century ago, Albert Einstein conjured the hypothesis of all hypotheses -- an idea so extraordinary that it would relentlessly echo through the vast directory of human thought. It would alter the fundamental tenets of science, inspire the most mind-bending technology, help capture the glory of black holes,...
Phys.org
A review article clarifies genotype-independent plant transformation
Recently, researchers from North Carolina State University and the Beltsville Agricultural Research Center published the first review of research progress on genotype-independent plant transformation. In this review, researchers discussed recent advances in the use of regulatory genes in plant transformation and regeneration, as well as their potential to facilitate genotype-independent plant transformation and regeneration.
Phys.org
SARS-CoV-2 genomic recombination is uncommon but disproportionately occurs in spike protein region
An analysis of millions of SARS-CoV-2 genomes finds that recombination of the virus is uncommon, but when it occurs, it is most often in the spike protein region, the area which allows the virus to attach to and infect host cells. The study, led by scientists at UC Santa Cruz,...
Comments / 0