Phys.org

X-ray marks the spot in elemental analysis of 15th-century printing press methods

In 15th-century Germany, Johannes Gutenberg developed a printing press, a machine that allowed for mass production of texts. It is considered by many to be one of the most significant technological advancements of the last millennium. Though Gutenberg often receives credit as the inventor of the printing press, sometime earlier,...
The Independent

AI spots a number of ‘anomalies’ in space

An artificially intelligent system has spotted a number of “anomalies” in space that could help us better understand the universe.Researchers hope the system can be used to spot far more such space anomalies – and help lead scientists to new supernovae and other extreme and distant objects in space.The new system is set to help scientists overcome the vast amount of data that comes in each day from the sky above us, picking through to find the most interesting and intriguing possible objects.In recent decades, astronomers have struggled in part because they have too much data: the advent of large-scale surveys...
Phys.org

Will strong and fast-switching artificial muscle be feasible?

In the American action movie "Pacific Rim," giant robots called "Jaegers" fight against unknown monsters to save mankind. These robots are equipped with artificial muscles that mimic real living bodies and defeat monsters with power and speed. Research is being conducted on equipping real robots with artificial muscles like the ones shows in the movie. However, the powerful strength and high speed in artificial muscles cannot be actualized, since the mechanical strength (force) and conductivity (speed) of polymer electrolyte—the key materials driving the actuator—have conflicting characteristics.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beams#Optical Fiber#Gaussian#Oam
Phys.org

A new method boosts wind farms' energy output, without new equipment

Virtually all wind turbines, which produce more than 5 percent of the world's electricity, are controlled as if they were individual, free-standing units. In fact, the vast majority are part of larger wind farm installations involving dozens or even hundreds of turbines, whose wakes can affect each other. Now, engineers...
digg.com

Earth Has Started Spinning Faster — What Does It All Mean?

As scientists consider dropping a second off their atomic clocks for the first time, others warn that it could cause widespread disruption. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
DogTime

Researchers Find ‘Bone-Crushing’ Dog at Tennessee Fossil Site

Researchers from East Tennessee State University found evidence of a “bone-crushing” prehistoric dog at a the Gray Fossil Site, according to a press release from the college.  The discovery of this “bone-crushing” dog marks the first of its kind to be found in the Appalachian area.  “Bone-Crushing” Dogs “Bone-crushing” dogs belong to the genus Borophagus, […] The post Researchers Find ‘Bone-Crushing’ Dog at Tennessee Fossil Site appeared first on DogTime.
Phys.org

Math error: A new study overturns 100-year-old understanding of color perception

A new study corrects an important error in the 3D mathematical space developed by the Nobel Prize-winning physicist Erwin Schrödinger and others, and used by scientists and industry for more than 100 years to describe how your eye distinguishes one color from another. The research has the potential to boost scientific data visualizations, improve TVs and recalibrate the textile and paint industries.
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Surprised After Discovering Significant Carbon Loss in the Laohugou Glacier on the Tibetan Plateau

Tibet is a region holding one of the world's largest carbon sinks through one of its continental glaciers called the Laohugou Glacier No. 12. However, scientists in their new study recently discovered the unprecedented high carbon losses in the glacier located in Nepal's Tibetan Plateau on the northern part of the Himalayas Mountain region.
Phys.org

3D-printed, nickel-based electrocatalysts enable highly efficient hydrogen evolution

Water electrolysis is an effective method for producing hydrogen using renewable sources of energy. The development of cost-effective electrocatalysts for efficient and durable hydrogen evolution reaction in alkaline media is of vital importance to meet the increasing demand of hydrogen. The platinum group metals exhibit excellent activity in hydrogen evolution...
Phys.org

Making oxygen with magnets could help astronauts breathe easy

A potentially better way to make oxygen for astronauts in space using magnetism has been proposed by an international team of scientists, including a University of Warwick chemist. The conclusion is from new research on magnetic phase separation in microgravity published in npj Microgravity by researchers from the University of...
Phys.org

What's dynamic pricing? An operations management scholar explains

Whether you're booking a plane ticket at the last minute or looking to go to a lackluster preseason football game, you might encounter what's known as dynamic pricing. Using this strategy, companies adjust what they are charging in response to demand. They can cut or raise the prices as high as the market will bear in real time to maximize the money they make through sales.
Benzinga

Elon Musk On Why First Moon Landing Was An 'Anomaly'

SpaceX and Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said recently that the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon-landing mission was an “anomalous situation.”. What Happened: “The fact that we were able to go to the Moon in '69 was such an anomalous situation it was like reaching into the future and bringing the technology forward,” said Musk on the "Full Send" podcast.
Phys.org

A review article clarifies genotype-independent plant transformation

Recently, researchers from North Carolina State University and the Beltsville Agricultural Research Center published the first review of research progress on genotype-independent plant transformation. In this review, researchers discussed recent advances in the use of regulatory genes in plant transformation and regeneration, as well as their potential to facilitate genotype-independent plant transformation and regeneration.
