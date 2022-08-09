Spoiler alert! This story contains major possible spoilers about both The Bachelorette Season 19 and the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. Read on at your own risk!. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are on a journey to find their future husbands, and that’s likely most viewers’ focus while watching The Bachelorette’s 19th season. The added bonus for fans is that in addition to watching those dramatic love stories play out, we’re also meeting potential cast members for the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. While we're already aware of which contestants make it to the bachelorettes’ final four, now we also know which of their cast-offs are reported to be splashing onto the beaches of Mexico.

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO