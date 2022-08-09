Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Trail Blazers Land Draymond Green In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Portland Trail Blazers entered the NBA offseason looking to make some big changes to their roster. It was a process they started ahead of the trade deadline when they made two sizable trades with the LA Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans. Norman Powell, who re-signed with the Trail Blazers...
LeBron James loses it watching teenage sons Bronny and Bryce play together on the court
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was extremely excited to watch his two sons, Bronny and Bryce, play on the same court together on Thursday. LeBron James sent out an emotional tweet to describe his feelings as any proud father would. Bronny and Bryce James are both turning into fantastic...
Kevin Durant or Carmelo Anthony? Draymond Green drops truth bomb his ex-Warriors teammate won’t like
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not on to pull punches. Since he launched his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show, it has taken off. Well on his most recent episode, Green was asked who he believed was the better scorer in their prime, Carmelo Anthony or Kevin Durant. The Warriors superstar took a moment to think, as he realized not only was this a tough choice, but he also won two titles with one of them.
AOL Corp
Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport
Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ex-NBA champion arrested at airport with marijuana, ammunition
A former NBA player was arrested at the airport on Saturday due to drug possession, and he also had ammunition in his possession, according to a report. TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance.” Shumpert admitted the substance was marijuana.
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Ex-NBA draft bust getting another shot in league
The fifth team will hopefully be the charm for one former lottery pick. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that ex-Kentucky star Willie Cauley-Stein has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets. Cauley-Stein will get a chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp.
NBA・
1 surprising Lakers player could be out of rotation next season?
It looks like Darvin Ham will not be playing around next season. Jovan Buha of The Athletic said this week on the “Lakers Nation Podcast” that swingman Talen-Horton Tucker could potentially be outside the Los Angeles Lakers’ rotation in the 2022-23 campaign. Buha notes that Ham, the team’s new head coach, has “rarely” mentioned Horton-Tucker or any role Horton-Tucker might have next year, as transcribed by Lakers Twitter figure @RichStapless. Buha also says that Lakers figures he has personally spoken to have seldom brought up Horton-Tucker as well.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBA World Reacts To Surprising Kevin Durant, James Harden News
To the surprise of few (or many), disgruntled Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant would like to reunite with James Harden in a move out of Brooklyn. ESPN's Frank Isola reported on Wednesday that Durant is interested in playing with Harden again. Durant and Harden played a little under a year together in Brooklyn before Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, where he has since re-signed on a long-term deal.
Yardbarker
JaVale McGee Says He Enjoyed Playing With LeBron James And The Lakers: “People Forget We Were 1st In The West And I Was The Starting Center The Whole Year”
JaVale McGee is a 3-time NBA Champion and will hope his veteran leadership rubs off on the Dallas Mavericks this season. McGee signed with the Mavs to reunite with former Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd and former teammate Jared Dudley (assistant coach on the Mavs). The 2019-20 Lakers went all...
Wings face Sparks in final tuneup before playoffs
The Los Angeles Sparks complete a disappointing campaign when they host the Dallas Wings on Sunday. The Sparks (13-22) have
Lakers Now Willing to Include Both Future Firsts in Potential Kyrie Irving Trade
According to one insider, the Lakers are now willing to include both their 2027 and 2029 draft in a potential deal for Nets guard Kyrie Irving.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Sits out preseason opener
Dickerson did not participate during Friday's exhibition matchup against the Jets while he deals with a sore foot, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports. Dickerson should be considered day-to-day with foot soreness, according to Shorr-Parks. The 23-year-old should step back in as Philadelphia's starting left guard once...
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Swipes bag, scores twice
Stott went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 2-1 win over the Mets. Batting leadoff for the first time in his MLB career, Stott produced his second career game with at least three hits. He was also hit by a pitch and managed to reach base in all four plate appearances against Max Scherzer. The rookie infielder has gone 10-for-19 (.526) with six runs scored over his last five games, raising his season slash line to .219/.282/.341.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zach Wilson: Leaves Friday's game
Wilson went to the locker room after sustaining an undisclosed injury during Friday's preseason game at Philadelphia, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The injury occurred at the end of a seven-yard scramble, after which he dove forward, attempted to get up and then remained on the turf for a few minutes, according to Connor Hughes of The Athletic. With Joe Flacco sitting out Friday, the Jets are down to Mike White and Chris Streveler at quarterback.
NFL・
Comments / 0