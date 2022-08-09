ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant or Carmelo Anthony? Draymond Green drops truth bomb his ex-Warriors teammate won’t like

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not on to pull punches. Since he launched his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show, it has taken off. Well on his most recent episode, Green was asked who he believed was the better scorer in their prime, Carmelo Anthony or Kevin Durant. The Warriors superstar took a moment to think, as he realized not only was this a tough choice, but he also won two titles with one of them.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AOL Corp

Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jordan, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA champion arrested at airport with marijuana, ammunition

A former NBA player was arrested at the airport on Saturday due to drug possession, and he also had ammunition in his possession, according to a report. TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance.” Shumpert admitted the substance was marijuana.
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA draft bust getting another shot in league

The fifth team will hopefully be the charm for one former lottery pick. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that ex-Kentucky star Willie Cauley-Stein has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets. Cauley-Stein will get a chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

1 surprising Lakers player could be out of rotation next season?

It looks like Darvin Ham will not be playing around next season. Jovan Buha of The Athletic said this week on the “Lakers Nation Podcast” that swingman Talen-Horton Tucker could potentially be outside the Los Angeles Lakers’ rotation in the 2022-23 campaign. Buha notes that Ham, the team’s new head coach, has “rarely” mentioned Horton-Tucker or any role Horton-Tucker might have next year, as transcribed by Lakers Twitter figure @RichStapless. Buha also says that Lakers figures he has personally spoken to have seldom brought up Horton-Tucker as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Masai Ujiri
Person
Pat Riley
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kevin Durant
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Surprising Kevin Durant, James Harden News

To the surprise of few (or many), disgruntled Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant would like to reunite with James Harden in a move out of Brooklyn. ESPN's Frank Isola reported on Wednesday that Durant is interested in playing with Harden again. Durant and Harden played a little under a year together in Brooklyn before Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, where he has since re-signed on a long-term deal.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Breaking Point#Celtics
CBS Sports

Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Sits out preseason opener

Dickerson did not participate during Friday's exhibition matchup against the Jets while he deals with a sore foot, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports. Dickerson should be considered day-to-day with foot soreness, according to Shorr-Parks. The 23-year-old should step back in as Philadelphia's starting left guard once...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryson Stott: Swipes bag, scores twice

Stott went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 2-1 win over the Mets. Batting leadoff for the first time in his MLB career, Stott produced his second career game with at least three hits. He was also hit by a pitch and managed to reach base in all four plate appearances against Max Scherzer. The rookie infielder has gone 10-for-19 (.526) with six runs scored over his last five games, raising his season slash line to .219/.282/.341.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Jets' Zach Wilson: Leaves Friday's game

Wilson went to the locker room after sustaining an undisclosed injury during Friday's preseason game at Philadelphia, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The injury occurred at the end of a seven-yard scramble, after which he dove forward, attempted to get up and then remained on the turf for a few minutes, according to Connor Hughes of The Athletic. With Joe Flacco sitting out Friday, the Jets are down to Mike White and Chris Streveler at quarterback.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy