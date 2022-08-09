ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tim Gruss
3d ago

how can another person ask someone how they should feel or what they should do when they are adults and they should be old enough to understand themselves and make their own decisions.

Charlene Boyd Nelson
3d ago

Why do so many have to be so negative? She wanted advice from a friend about an impending decision.

Avery Williams
4d ago

That was a classy move. From one champ to another.

The List

Serena Williams Confirms Her Relationship With Meghan Markle Is As Strong As Ever

Serena Williams has shocked the world by deciding to step away from tennis, saying she has reached a "crossroads" in her life. "I'm not ready for it to be over, but I'm ready for what's next," she opened up about her decision in Vogue. The tennis titan also talked about her friends and family taking priority over her tennis career. It's hard to imagine Williams not dominating the tennis court, but she wants her next chapter to be about balancing the relationships with those she cares about.
Serena Williams
Margaret Court
Jack Nicklaus
Alexis Ohanian
Tiger Woods
SheKnows

Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia is Her Absolute Mini-Me in This Beautiful, New Photo

Click here to read the full article. Serena Williams surprised fans when she announced her retirement from tennis after a legendary career filled with Grand Slam trophies, gold medals and so much more — but the essay she penned for Vogue revealed her main reason for leaving had a lot to do with her plans for a growing family. Just two days after her big announcement, Williams shared a beautiful photo of her 4-year-old daughter Alexis ‘Olympia’ Ohanian Jr., who she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian — and we can’t help but notice just how much the stunning mommy-and-me pair look...
International Business Times

Former World No. 7 Picks Federer Ahead Of Nadal, Djokovic As 'Most Talented Player'

Former World No. 7 tennis player Fernando Verdasco has hailed Roger Federer, calling the Swiss Master the "most talented player in history" of the sport. In a recent interview, Verdasco spoke about the 'Big Three' in tennis – Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic, where he said all three with all their talent could only reach their legendary levels due to absolute hard work.
Daily Mail

Serena Williams is given a blockbuster draw against US Open champion and British teen sensation Emma Raducanu in first round of Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati... as 23-time Grand Slam champion edges ever closer to retirement

Serena Williams will not have an easy time in the last non-major tennis event of her competitive career, after drawing defending US Open-champion Emma Raducanu in the Cincinnati Masters first round, beginning this weekend. This comes just days after 23-time major winner Williams said she would retire following this year's...
Glamour

Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like Prince William in New, Rare Video With Her Dad

Princess Charlotte is basically a mini version of her dad, Prince William, in a new Twitter video. On July 31, Prince William and his seven-year-old daughter wished England’s women’s soccer team good luck against Germany in their Euro 2022 final match. “Good luck tonight @Lionesses, we’re all cheering for you,” the Duke of Cambridge wrote in the Twitter caption.
The Independent

Emma Raducanu to face Serena Williams in final US Open warm-up

The soon-to-retire Serena Williams has emerged as Emma Raducanu’s next challenge as the Briton prepares to defend her US Open title.The world number 10 has been drawn to face Williams in the first round of the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, which begins with qualifying this weekend and is likely to be the American’s final tournament before the US Open.The 23-time grand-slam champion this week indicated she would retire after contesting Flushing Meadows, saying she was “evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me”.“As I said in the article, I’m terrible at goodbyes. But, goodbye Toronto,” a tearful Williams told the National Bank Open crowd after losing in straight sets to Belinda Bencic in the second round.Raducanu, 19, went home a round earlier in Toronto, with her 7-6 (0) 6-2 defeat to defending champion Camila Giorgi following a quarter-final loss to Liudmila Samsonova at Washington’s Citi Open.Monday’s match is the first meeting between Raducanu and Williams and comes 23 years since the latter won the US Open for the first time, also as a teenager.The winner of the first-round encounter will next face either Victoria Azarenka or Kaia Kanepi.
Refinery29

Serena Williams’ Legacy Lives On In Black Girls Like Me

I wasn’t a big sports fan growing up. If someone were to ask me to name five athletes as a kid, my response would have probably been, “Uhhh, Serena Williams, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Peyton Manning, and Tiger Woods.” Today, I’d include some basketball players like LeBron James or Stephen Curry but Williams would still be at the top of that list. Williams has forever stayed in my rotation not just as one of the few sports stars I can name off the top of my head, but also as one of my favorite athletes, and favorite cultural figures – period. In her illustrious career, Serena Williams transcended tennis. And now, as Williams prepares to transition away from playing tennis — she made the retirement announcement official in Vogue this week — I can’t help but look back on the impact she’s had on me, her sport, and the culture.
The Independent

Serena Williams suffers first loss since announcing imminent retirement

Serena Williams has lost in the second round in Toronto in her first defeat since announcing her imminent retirement from tennis.The 6-2 6-4 second-round loss to Belinda Bencic at the National Bank Open came just a day after the 23-time grand-slam champion claimed her first singles victory in more than a year.The twelfth seed, 25, controlled the match from the start with a dominant serve, facing just one break point – which she saved – throughout.Cherishing these moments 💜@serenawilliams | #NBO22 pic.twitter.com/Ly3wdl916u— wta (@WTA) August 10, 2022Three-time champion Williams saved two break points in the opening set before going on...
Spain
Scotland
