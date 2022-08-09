Read full article on original website
Tim Gruss
3d ago
how can another person ask someone how they should feel or what they should do when they are adults and they should be old enough to understand themselves and make their own decisions.
Reply(7)
8
Charlene Boyd Nelson
3d ago
Why do so many have to be so negative? She wanted advice from a friend about an impending decision.
Reply(1)
7
Avery Williams
4d ago
That was a classy move. From one champ to another.
Reply(4)
19
Related
Serena Williams Confirms Her Relationship With Meghan Markle Is As Strong As Ever
Serena Williams has shocked the world by deciding to step away from tennis, saying she has reached a "crossroads" in her life. "I'm not ready for it to be over, but I'm ready for what's next," she opened up about her decision in Vogue. The tennis titan also talked about her friends and family taking priority over her tennis career. It's hard to imagine Williams not dominating the tennis court, but she wants her next chapter to be about balancing the relationships with those she cares about.
First Lady Michelle Obama reminds Serena Williams she will ‘always be cheering’ her
First Lady Michelle Obama took to social media to share a heartfelt message to Serena Williams after learning the beloved athlete would retire from tennis right after the U.S Open. “Serena, thank you for everything that you’ve done to break barriers and to be a positive light in...
Serena Williams Covers 'Vogue' with Daughter Olympia as She Reveals Plans for a Second Baby
Serena Williams is shifting her focus from Grand Slams to growing a family. The tennis legend, 40, opened up in a first-person essay for Vogue about her decision to begin an "evolution" away from tennis and her hopes of adding another little one to her family of three. The mom...
Alexis Ohanian Praises Wife Serena Williams' 'Depth of Influence' Ahead of Her Expected Retirement
Alexis Ohanian penned a touching message for his legendary wife, Serena Williams, after the tennis champion announced she'd be "evolving away from" the sport earlier this week. Ohanian, 39, shared a sweet photo of himself and the couple's 4-year-old daughter, Olympia, along with a heartfelt tribute to Williams' career and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia is Her Absolute Mini-Me in This Beautiful, New Photo
Click here to read the full article. Serena Williams surprised fans when she announced her retirement from tennis after a legendary career filled with Grand Slam trophies, gold medals and so much more — but the essay she penned for Vogue revealed her main reason for leaving had a lot to do with her plans for a growing family. Just two days after her big announcement, Williams shared a beautiful photo of her 4-year-old daughter Alexis ‘Olympia’ Ohanian Jr., who she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian — and we can’t help but notice just how much the stunning mommy-and-me pair look...
International Business Times
Former World No. 7 Picks Federer Ahead Of Nadal, Djokovic As 'Most Talented Player'
Former World No. 7 tennis player Fernando Verdasco has hailed Roger Federer, calling the Swiss Master the "most talented player in history" of the sport. In a recent interview, Verdasco spoke about the 'Big Three' in tennis – Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic, where he said all three with all their talent could only reach their legendary levels due to absolute hard work.
David Feherty Isn’t Scared to Admit the Honest Reason Why He Joined LIV Golf
David Feherty doesn't care if you know he joined LIV Golf for the paycheck. The post David Feherty Isn’t Scared to Admit the Honest Reason Why He Joined LIV Golf appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
GOLF・
Serena Williams is given a blockbuster draw against US Open champion and British teen sensation Emma Raducanu in first round of Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati... as 23-time Grand Slam champion edges ever closer to retirement
Serena Williams will not have an easy time in the last non-major tennis event of her competitive career, after drawing defending US Open-champion Emma Raducanu in the Cincinnati Masters first round, beginning this weekend. This comes just days after 23-time major winner Williams said she would retire following this year's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like Prince William in New, Rare Video With Her Dad
Princess Charlotte is basically a mini version of her dad, Prince William, in a new Twitter video. On July 31, Prince William and his seven-year-old daughter wished England’s women’s soccer team good luck against Germany in their Euro 2022 final match. “Good luck tonight @Lionesses, we’re all cheering for you,” the Duke of Cambridge wrote in the Twitter caption.
Emma Raducanu to face Serena Williams in final US Open warm-up
The soon-to-retire Serena Williams has emerged as Emma Raducanu’s next challenge as the Briton prepares to defend her US Open title.The world number 10 has been drawn to face Williams in the first round of the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, which begins with qualifying this weekend and is likely to be the American’s final tournament before the US Open.The 23-time grand-slam champion this week indicated she would retire after contesting Flushing Meadows, saying she was “evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me”.“As I said in the article, I’m terrible at goodbyes. But, goodbye Toronto,” a tearful Williams told the National Bank Open crowd after losing in straight sets to Belinda Bencic in the second round.Raducanu, 19, went home a round earlier in Toronto, with her 7-6 (0) 6-2 defeat to defending champion Camila Giorgi following a quarter-final loss to Liudmila Samsonova at Washington’s Citi Open.Monday’s match is the first meeting between Raducanu and Williams and comes 23 years since the latter won the US Open for the first time, also as a teenager.The winner of the first-round encounter will next face either Victoria Azarenka or Kaia Kanepi.
Refinery29
Serena Williams’ Legacy Lives On In Black Girls Like Me
I wasn’t a big sports fan growing up. If someone were to ask me to name five athletes as a kid, my response would have probably been, “Uhhh, Serena Williams, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Peyton Manning, and Tiger Woods.” Today, I’d include some basketball players like LeBron James or Stephen Curry but Williams would still be at the top of that list. Williams has forever stayed in my rotation not just as one of the few sports stars I can name off the top of my head, but also as one of my favorite athletes, and favorite cultural figures – period. In her illustrious career, Serena Williams transcended tennis. And now, as Williams prepares to transition away from playing tennis — she made the retirement announcement official in Vogue this week — I can’t help but look back on the impact she’s had on me, her sport, and the culture.
Serena Williams suffers first loss since announcing imminent retirement
Serena Williams has lost in the second round in Toronto in her first defeat since announcing her imminent retirement from tennis.The 6-2 6-4 second-round loss to Belinda Bencic at the National Bank Open came just a day after the 23-time grand-slam champion claimed her first singles victory in more than a year.The twelfth seed, 25, controlled the match from the start with a dominant serve, facing just one break point – which she saved – throughout.Cherishing these moments 💜@serenawilliams | #NBO22 pic.twitter.com/Ly3wdl916u— wta (@WTA) August 10, 2022Three-time champion Williams saved two break points in the opening set before going on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Serena Williams Thanks Fans "From the Bottom of My Heart" After Last Canadian Open Match
Serena Williams played the Canadian Open for the last time Wednesday night. The 40-year-old tennis star's career has spanned decades, earning her 23 Grand Slam singles titles, four Olympic gold medals, and worldwide recognition as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. The athlete recently announced she was...
Tennis-Kyrgios produces another showstopper to down compatriot de Minaur
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Australian Nick Kyrgios produced another extraordinary performance to demolish compatriot Alex de Minaur 6-2 6-3 at the Canadian Masters on Thursday, a day after stunning world number one Daniil Medvedev.
Comments / 59