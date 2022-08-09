Read full article on original website
kauainownews.com
State Agency Helps to Make Voting Accessible for Individuals with Disabilities Ahead of Primaries
With mail-in ballots for the 2022 Primary Elections now being accepted, the Hawai‘i Disability Rights Center, or HDRC, reminds the public of its commitment to ensure Hawai‘i residents with disabilities are able to cast their votes. HDRC, the state’s advocacy agency for individuals with disabilities, emphasized in an...
kauainownews.com
Affordable Connectivity Program Building Digital Equity by Offering Discount on Internet Service Bills
A program funded by federal dollars is helping island residents get connected. The Affordable Connectivity Program provides qualified households up to $30 a month off internet service bills, with a $75 discount for households on Hawaiian Home Lands. The program is made possible with funding from the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act that was passed in November 2021 by U.S. Congress.
