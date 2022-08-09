ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

kauainownews.com

Affordable Connectivity Program Building Digital Equity by Offering Discount on Internet Service Bills

A program funded by federal dollars is helping island residents get connected. The Affordable Connectivity Program provides qualified households up to $30 a month off internet service bills, with a $75 discount for households on Hawaiian Home Lands. The program is made possible with funding from the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act that was passed in November 2021 by U.S. Congress.
