Portsmouth, VA

WAVY News 10

No injuries after fire in Cavalier Manor area of Portsmouth

The call for the fire came in just after midnight in the 700 block of Dorset Avenue. Read more: https://bit.ly/3Agl919. No injuries after fire in Cavalier Manor area of …. Woman faces child abuse, cruelty charges after fire …. ‘We are very concerned’: Family of missing Norfolk …. On...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Portsmouth, VA
Portsmouth, VA
Entertainment
WAVY News 10

New mountain bike trails nearly ready in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation has been hard at work improving trails for mountain bikers at one of the city’s parks. It’s an adventure in the making. It was July of last year when we first shared the news of crews working...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Williamsburg man dead on the scene after tree branch falls on car

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Williamsburg man dead on the scene after tree branch …. Virginia gives inmates playing cards to help solve …. Financial back-to-school advice from Bayport Credit …. Portsmouth residents invited to enter drawing for …. No injuries after fire in Cavalier Manor area of …
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Storage building catches fire at Stumpy Lake Golf Course in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A storage building for landscape equipment and golf carts caught fire overnight at Stumpy Lake Golf Course in Virginia Beach. Crews were dispatched just before 12:30 a.m. to the golf course in the 4700 block of Indian River Road after a passerby saw fire at the far end of the course, per Barbara Morrison with the Virginia Beach Fire Department.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Home heavily damaged on First Street in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York County fire officials said a home sustained significant damage in a fire Friday morning. Firefighters were dispatched just before 8 a.m. for a “medical alarm” in the 100 block of First Street, and when they arrived the found smoke coming from the home. The sole occupant on the home was outside.
YORK COUNTY, VA

