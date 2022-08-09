Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia Beach rapper without hands lifts othersAccording to StephVirginia Beach, VA
Chesapeake, VA Comedian Donates Game Show Winnings to Children's HospitalChannelocityChesapeake, VA
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
WAVY News 10
Lana Scott, ‘The Voice’ semifinalist and Chesapeake native, to perform at home
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — “The Voice” semifinalist Lana Scott is returning home to Hampton Roads this weekend for a show. The Chesapeake native will be at Norfolk’s Granby Theater on Saturday, August 13 from 7- 9 p.m. Scott will be performing new music and chatting with...
‘We are very concerned’: Family of missing Norfolk teen continues to search
Her mom told 10 On Your Side that they reported Kadence missing Sunday, but hadn’t seen her since that previous Thursday. Her family thought she was in her room and “not feeling well.”
WAVY News 10
No injuries after fire in Cavalier Manor area of Portsmouth
The call for the fire came in just after midnight in the 700 block of Dorset Avenue. Read more: https://bit.ly/3Agl919. No injuries after fire in Cavalier Manor area of …. Woman faces child abuse, cruelty charges after fire …. ‘We are very concerned’: Family of missing Norfolk …. On...
“Missing, But Never Forgotten” Monday on WAVY TV 10
"Missing, but Never Forgotten" airs Monday, August 15 on WAVY News 10 at 10 p.m. on FOX43 and on WAVY News 10 at 11 p.m. Tune in for the emotional story of how a family and the military never gave up on bringing Brown home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAVY News 10
Local university's first Black scholar pens a self-care book after COVID-19 and controversy
Sophia Nelson's fourth book is titled "Be the One You Need." Local university’s first Black scholar pens a self-care …. Man dead, another injured following shooting on Manor …. Spirit Cruises return to Norfolk. Suspects charged after 2 shot, 1 killed on Lone Holly …. Green Run ready for...
Smithfield family struggles to find AC repair company
We all know how difficult it can be to get the air conditioning fixed during a stretch of intense heat. It's been made worse because of staffing shortages. But when someone's health is at stake, the need is turned up a notch.
Virginia Beach reveals proposals for Rudee Loop redevelopment
The City of Virginia Beach has revealed some of the proposals they have received for the redevelopment of the Rudee Loop at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.
Man seriously hurt in shooting on Airline Blvd. in Portsmouth
A man was seriously hurt in a shooting Saturday in the area of Airline Boulevard in Portsmouth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAVY News 10
New mountain bike trails nearly ready in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation has been hard at work improving trails for mountain bikers at one of the city’s parks. It’s an adventure in the making. It was July of last year when we first shared the news of crews working...
WAVY News 10
Williamsburg man dead on the scene after tree branch falls on car
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Williamsburg man dead on the scene after tree branch …. Virginia gives inmates playing cards to help solve …. Financial back-to-school advice from Bayport Credit …. Portsmouth residents invited to enter drawing for …. No injuries after fire in Cavalier Manor area of …
Newport News pastor hosts basketball tournament for law enforcement and kids
A Newport News pastor is working to take back the community by bringing together kids, churches and law enforcement.
Toddler injured in Portsmouth shooting incident
Portsmouth Police confirmed they were called to investigate near the 2800 block of Deep Creek Blvd. around 9:40 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAVY News 10
Storage building catches fire at Stumpy Lake Golf Course in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A storage building for landscape equipment and golf carts caught fire overnight at Stumpy Lake Golf Course in Virginia Beach. Crews were dispatched just before 12:30 a.m. to the golf course in the 4700 block of Indian River Road after a passerby saw fire at the far end of the course, per Barbara Morrison with the Virginia Beach Fire Department.
Local track athletes shine at national, world championships
Some legendary names in track and field call Hampton Roads home. Now, the next generation is ready to make a mark of their own.
WAVY News 10
Suspects charged after 2 shot, 1 killed on Lone Holly Lane in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have now made two arrests after a 19-year-old was killed and an 18-year-old was wounded in a double shooting last month on Lone Holly Lane off Newtown Road. The suspect who police believe was the shooter, 18-year-old Joshua James, of Virginia...
On the chopping block: Navy wants to remove 400 trees from neighborhoods near Chambers Field
Residents in three Northside neighborhoods learned this week that the Navy wants to remove about 400 trees that present "an immediate safety risk for aircraft" using Chambers Field on Naval Station Norfolk.
2 roadwork projects get underway in Virginia Beach next week
The road improvement projects on sections of Shore Drive and Edwin Drive include milling, paving and pavement marking. Work will begin each day at 7 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. the following morning.
Case against Norfolk police officer ends in hung jury
The Chesapeake jury deliberating the fate of a Norfolk police officer accused of voluntary manslaughter could not agree on a verdict.
WAVY News 10
Home heavily damaged on First Street in York County
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York County fire officials said a home sustained significant damage in a fire Friday morning. Firefighters were dispatched just before 8 a.m. for a “medical alarm” in the 100 block of First Street, and when they arrived the found smoke coming from the home. The sole occupant on the home was outside.
VBSPCA needs help finding homes for dogs found in hoarding situation
The pups, mostly Chihuahua-mix, were found living in a hoarding situation. The dogs came from the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter and are in need of medical care.
Comments / 0