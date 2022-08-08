ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
County
Somerset County, NJ
Franklin, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Franklin, NJ
City
Somerset, NJ
Somerset County, NJ
Crime & Safety
94.3 The Point

Police investigating ‘war zone’ gun violence in Riverside, NJ

RIVERSIDE — A recent increase in gun violence within this Burlington County township has prompted an investigation by several law enforcement agencies. The move stems from recent shootings on Cleveland Avenue and Taylor Street. The initiative has resulted in search warrants being executed in Riverside, Camden and Trenton, during which two guns were seized and multiple individuals were identified as suspects.
RIVERSIDE, NJ
94.3 The Point

Are These the 5 Worst Intersections in Brick, NJ

Traffic, traffic, and more traffic. Brick is always crazy, take it easy on the roads. I feel Brick has become completely out of control with traffic. It's crazy. Our roads are packed with or without summer traffic. Summer traffic just brings on the extra stress, something we don't need. But, now I feel the traffic is horrendous, especially in Brick.
BRICK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Mcdonald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
94.3 The Point

This NJ ice cream shop voted one of the best in the country

Thrillist.com put together a list of the best 40 ice cream shops in the whole United States. Sort of an ice cream version of a Top 40 radio countdown show. They didn’t rank them though. They’re listed alphabetically. And while just one ice cream shop from New Jersey was voted among the top 40, it’s certainly one that deserves the nod.
PRINCETON, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy