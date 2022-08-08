Read full article on original website
988 Suicide & Crisis LifelineMorristown Minute
Division of Fire Safety Continues to Encourage Fire Safety as Summer Winds DownMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
FC Motown Crowned 2022 NPSL National ChampionsMorristown MinuteMontclair, NJ
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersMiddletown, NY
Local Families Invited to Back-to-School FairProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
OUCH! This Is The Biggest Baby In New Jersey History
My best friend just had a baby and he was a pretty big boy at 9lbs 8oz. The average baby weighs in at 7lbs 5oz, so that got me wondering how much did the biggest baby in New Jersey weigh and what does he look like as a grown-up? I...
The battle continues to curb trend of cocaine and crystal meth pouring onto New Jersey streets
The Brick Police Street Crimes Unit is one of the many law enforcement special units out there battling the drug epidemic in keeping narcotics off the streets and holding those dealing and possessing illicit drugs responsible as the wave of cocaine, heroin, and crystal meth continues flooding our communities. There...
Newark, NJ (with 19th century infrastructure) suffers catastrophic water emergency
The city of Newark and two of its suburbs continued to tell residents to boil their tap water on Wednesday a day after a post-Civil War-era water main break created a torrent of running water in the North Ward. The good news is that water pressure should return to normal...
Monmouth County, NJ Senators among those pushing to relieve restrictions on New Jersey breweries
It's been one thing after another over the last couple of years in rules, restrictions, limitations, and so forth putting a burden on our local New Jersey breweries and it's making things stressful, to say the least for the people working in these spots. There could be some help on...
Police investigating ‘war zone’ gun violence in Riverside, NJ
RIVERSIDE — A recent increase in gun violence within this Burlington County township has prompted an investigation by several law enforcement agencies. The move stems from recent shootings on Cleveland Avenue and Taylor Street. The initiative has resulted in search warrants being executed in Riverside, Camden and Trenton, during which two guns were seized and multiple individuals were identified as suspects.
Two more die in NJ Amazon facilities within two weeks
Two more Amazon workers have died in New Jersey since the Prime Day death at the Carteret facility. A worker died on July 13 as the result of a "personal medical condition" at the facility. He was rushed to a hospital on the second day of the retail giant's annual sales event.
Are These the 5 Worst Intersections in Brick, NJ
Traffic, traffic, and more traffic. Brick is always crazy, take it easy on the roads. I feel Brick has become completely out of control with traffic. It's crazy. Our roads are packed with or without summer traffic. Summer traffic just brings on the extra stress, something we don't need. But, now I feel the traffic is horrendous, especially in Brick.
The Last Couple of Dates to Catch a Summer Concert in Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ
A concert at the beach or park at the Jersey Shore is always fun. If you've never been to a great summer concert series, here's a great one for you at Pt. Pleasant Beach. Just imagine a beautiful night, light winds on a summer Jersey Shore night, and some great music.
Look what good came out of Camden – Proud mom buys billboard for new Doctor daughter
To everyone who believes nothing good ever came out of Camden, Kendra Busbee would like you to meet her daughter. Since the time she was 5 years old, she wanted to be a doctor. Smalls accomplished that goal when she graduated with her doctorate in psychology from the Philadelphia College...
One of the Best Oyster Bars in America is Right Here in Asbury Park, New Jersey
Summer is maybe the best time to enjoy delicious seafood here at the Jersey Shore and one menu item people love is "oysters". Not only here in New Jersey, but around the nation. In fact, according to Google, Americans eat 2 billion oysters annually. So no wonder there is a list of the best "oyster bars" in America and we have one right here in Monmouth County.
10 Businesses I Miss That Closed in Ocean County, NJ
A lot has changed in the last two years in Ocean County with businesses closing. With that being said, there are businesses that recently opened in Ocean County and that is great news. I was hoping when 2022 would come, everything would go back to normal. Well, normal as we...
Thousands of NJ homes without power after power line falls on interstate
A high voltage power line that fell across Route 80 in Morris County knocked out power for approximately 60,000 customers in Morris and Sussex counties on one of the hottest days of the year. Jefferson in Morris County and Sparta in Sussex County were the hardest hit by the outages...
Report issued on NYC toll plan; public hearings in two weeks
TRENTON – An environmental assessment of the proposed congestion pricing plan to charge tolls to drivers in Manhattan’s central business district finds it would achieve its goals – reduce traffic and raise a lot of money to spend on transit improvements. The study modeled seven different scenarios...
Top 5 best NJ record stores to shop on National Vinyl Record Day
National Vinyl Record Day is Aug. 12 and there’s no better way to celebrate than to take a trip to the record store and spend hours fishing through some milk crates full of music history. New Jersey’s music scene is a big deal especially with some of the biggest...
Construction of Camelot at Toms River Continues Take a Look at the Latest
Summer continues here in Ocean County and so does construction on one of the latest housing development projects in Toms River. It is "Camelot at Toms River". I was recently traveling through the area and wanted to grab some photos to show you the latest from this new addition to Toms River Township.
This NJ ice cream shop voted one of the best in the country
Thrillist.com put together a list of the best 40 ice cream shops in the whole United States. Sort of an ice cream version of a Top 40 radio countdown show. They didn’t rank them though. They’re listed alphabetically. And while just one ice cream shop from New Jersey was voted among the top 40, it’s certainly one that deserves the nod.
Delicious New Italian Restaurant Opening in Toms River, NJ – But When?
Be prepared to get hungry. New Jersey is known for its outstanding Italian food, and this new restaurant opening soon in Toms River seems like it'll live up to our state's reputation. Earlier in November, we told you about a new restaurant called L'Osteria coming to Toms River. It looks...
Beware of a Disgusting T-Shirt Scam Spreading in NJ Shore Facebook Groups
Local Facebooks can be a helpful resource. People look to them for recommendations about businesses, to discuss neighborhood happenings, and to gather as a community. However, some people are taking advantage of this. And the latest way they're scamming people is absolutely gross. As I scrolled Facebook this week, I...
Federal warning! Chemicals in air increase cancer risk for 2 towns in NJ
The Environmental Protection Agency is warning that residents living near medical sterilizing plants in two New Jersey municipalities are at an increased risk of developing cancer over their lifetimes. Ethylene Oxide, or EtO, is a colorless and flammable gas. According to the EPA, the chemical is typically used to make...
Thousands of volunteers package thousands of meals for hungry NJ residents
NJ Hunger Project will be holding its annual meal packing event to fight food insecurity this Saturday, Aug. 13 at Robbinsville High School in Robbinsville, NJ from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. While NJ Hunger Project has been doing this event for seven years, this is the first time the...
