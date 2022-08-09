Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"I just kept watching": Central Arizona Vaqueros pitcher reacts to being selected in MLB DraftJeremy BerenCoolidge, AZ
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Related
arizona.edu
UArizona Cancer Center again receives highest NCI designation as Comprehensive Cancer Center
The National Cancer Institute recently renewed the University of Arizona Cancer Center's status as an NCI-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and the corresponding support grant for a new five-year period. The UArizona Cancer Center is one of 53 Comprehensive Cancer Centers designated by the NCI and the only one in Arizona....
arizona.edu
Artist + Researcher Project = Success
Scientists at UArizona College of Medicine – Phoenix are well versed in tackling complex medical questions, but what happens when the challenge is to pair up researchers with artists and translate that scientific knowledge into an artistic representation accessible to everyone?. The answer: a “speed dating-like” event.
Volunteers needed to relaunch American Cancer Society program
Due to the pandemic it has been nearly three years since the Road to Recovery program was able to bring cancer patients to their appointments.
arizona.edu
Arizona Arts Live Announces 2022-23 Season
TUCSON, Ariz. – August 9, 2022 – Arizona Arts Live announces its 2022-23 season with more opportunities to experience more unexpected moments of delight in more spaces across Southern Arizona. Audiences are invited to experience the extraordinary with local artists, interactive installations, immersive live cinema, and the world’s best Grammy-winning performances.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pima Community College opens free child care center for student parents
Students at Pima Community College can apply to bring in their 3-5 year old children, if their income qualifies.
KTAR.com
Arizona school district moves to 4-day weeks to boost teacher recruitment, retention
PHOENIX — An Arizona school district moved to four-day weeks this year in an effort to boost teacher recruitment and retention and it’s working, according to one principal. Casa Grande Elementary School District’s board voted 3-2 in April to make the change from the traditional five-day week.
KOLD-TV
How historic climate funding from the Inflation Reduction Act will impact Tucson and Arizonans
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Inflation Reduction Act includes the largest climate action investment in U.S. history: $369 billion. Here in Arizona, scientists say we are continuing to see climate change at the forefront with an increase in heat waves and 20-year mega drought. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero...
Plans for County Building in Sonoita Unveiled
Santa Cruz County District 3 Supervisor Bruce Bracker met with a group of community members August 4 to present the plans for renovating the county building across from the Fairgrounds. The plans call for enlarging and upgrading the Sonoita Library, a community meeting room, enlarging and moving the sheriff’s substation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOLD-TV
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Arizona on Thursday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is making his way to state 48 on Thursday as his department plans to announce infrastructure investments made through the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last November. According to a department spokesperson, Buttigieg will travel to Tucson before making his way to...
Pima County to hold Water Safety Expo
Pima County is partnering with Safe Kids Pima County and the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona to host a Water Safety Expo at Manzanita Pool in Tucson on Saturday, August 20.
KOLD-TV
TUSD offering free day care before and after school
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s largest school district is offering free child care before and after school, thanks to district funding and a $2 million grant. Reem Kievit, director of Community Schools and Preschool Programs, said it’s the first time they are able to offer child care for free. She said it’s an honor to help nearly 1,100 students in Tucson during tough times.
Tucson deciding how to spend $150 Million
The City of Tucson’s budget is so strong the city has an extra 150 million dollars to spend. The mayor and council are figuring out how to spend the extra money.
RELATED PEOPLE
tucsonlifestyle.com
August at the Century Room
The buzz this summer in Tucson has been at the Century Room. With wine and spirit tasting events, a wide selection of entertainment, cocktail hours and late-night gigs, the downtown venue has been a great resource for those who are looking to be “cool” during this long hot summer. Standing dates include the following:
Marana Unified School District welcomes students, prioritizes safety
As MUSD students begin the new year Marana Unified School District announces changes to security procedures district wide.
livingstreetsalliance.org
Tucson ranks 13th most dangerous metropolitan area in the nation for people on foot
The 20 deadliest metropolitan areas for people walking in the U.S. have ALL gotten deadlier (and the same is true of states) Location matters: the physical conditions people face when they bike and walk are not the same for all Americans. The report highlights how street design shapes the epidemic...
tucsonlifestyle.com
Central Arizona Supply Acquires 72-Year-Old Benjamin Supply in Tucson
Founded in 1950, Benjamin Supply will continue to operate its Tucson and Sierra Vista locations under the existing name. Located within the iconic 1918 Tucson Warehouse and Transfer Building complex, the company’s Tucson operation is home to Arizona’s largest plumbing and hardware showroom at over 15,000 square feet.
Homeless at Santa Rita Park upset over upcoming construction
After around two years of planning, the City has a master plan to improve Santa Rita Park. Construction could disturb some of the homeless who frequently stay in that area.
southernarizonaguide.com
El Berraco: A Dining Review
Neighbor Roy and I were looking for something different for lunch on Friday in early August 2022. We selected El Berraco, a Latin and Seafood place on 1st Avenue in Tucson. Arriving, this restaurant looked kind of like a ship with a patio in front. We entered and were told that we could sit wherever we wished. So we chose a booth with hard bench seating. Given its configuration, it was somewhat difficult for me to get my legs under the table. In hindsight, we should have taken a regular table.
azbigmedia.com
ABI Multifamily closes more than 100 deals already in 2022
ABI Multifamily, the leading multifamily brokerage and advisory services firm in the Western U.S., with offices in Phoenix, Tucson, San Diego, and Las Vegas, has closed 102 total transactions thus far this year. Total sales volume for transactions, which include both multifamily and land deals, totals over $740 million and 2,867 units.
KOLD-TV
S’mores whoopie pie takes campfire treat to the next level
Arizona's Family got a first look at "Epicenter," a high-end mixed-use community that serves up craveable bites, beautiful homes, and great shops. More than 14,000 doughnuts were made in preparation for this world record attempt. Gourmet Girls Tzatziki Sauce. Updated: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:02 PM MST. ARIZONA'S HEART AND...
Comments / 1