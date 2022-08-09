ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

arizona.edu

Artist + Researcher Project = Success

Scientists at UArizona College of Medicine – Phoenix are well versed in tackling complex medical questions, but what happens when the challenge is to pair up researchers with artists and translate that scientific knowledge into an artistic representation accessible to everyone?. The answer: a “speed dating-like” event.
TUCSON, AZ
arizona.edu

Arizona Arts Live Announces 2022-23 Season

TUCSON, Ariz. – August 9, 2022 – Arizona Arts Live announces its 2022-23 season with more opportunities to experience more unexpected moments of delight in more spaces across Southern Arizona. Audiences are invited to experience the extraordinary with local artists, interactive installations, immersive live cinema, and the world’s best Grammy-winning performances.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Arizona on Thursday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is making his way to state 48 on Thursday as his department plans to announce infrastructure investments made through the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last November. According to a department spokesperson, Buttigieg will travel to Tucson before making his way to...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

TUSD offering free day care before and after school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s largest school district is offering free child care before and after school, thanks to district funding and a $2 million grant. Reem Kievit, director of Community Schools and Preschool Programs, said it’s the first time they are able to offer child care for free. She said it’s an honor to help nearly 1,100 students in Tucson during tough times.
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlifestyle.com

August at the Century Room

The buzz this summer in Tucson has been at the Century Room. With wine and spirit tasting events, a wide selection of entertainment, cocktail hours and late-night gigs, the downtown venue has been a great resource for those who are looking to be “cool” during this long hot summer. Standing dates include the following:
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlifestyle.com

Central Arizona Supply Acquires 72-Year-Old Benjamin Supply in Tucson

Founded in 1950, Benjamin Supply will continue to operate its Tucson and Sierra Vista locations under the existing name. Located within the iconic 1918 Tucson Warehouse and Transfer Building complex, the company’s Tucson operation is home to Arizona’s largest plumbing and hardware showroom at over 15,000 square feet.
TUCSON, AZ
southernarizonaguide.com

El Berraco: A Dining Review

Neighbor Roy and I were looking for something different for lunch on Friday in early August 2022. We selected El Berraco, a Latin and Seafood place on 1st Avenue in Tucson. Arriving, this restaurant looked kind of like a ship with a patio in front. We entered and were told that we could sit wherever we wished. So we chose a booth with hard bench seating. Given its configuration, it was somewhat difficult for me to get my legs under the table. In hindsight, we should have taken a regular table.
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

ABI Multifamily closes more than 100 deals already in 2022

ABI Multifamily, the leading multifamily brokerage and advisory services firm in the Western U.S., with offices in Phoenix, Tucson, San Diego, and Las Vegas, has closed 102 total transactions thus far this year. Total sales volume for transactions, which include both multifamily and land deals, totals over $740 million and 2,867 units.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

S’mores whoopie pie takes campfire treat to the next level

Arizona's Family got a first look at "Epicenter," a high-end mixed-use community that serves up craveable bites, beautiful homes, and great shops. More than 14,000 doughnuts were made in preparation for this world record attempt. Gourmet Girls Tzatziki Sauce. Updated: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:02 PM MST. ARIZONA'S HEART AND...
TUCSON, AZ

