It's hard to believe, but we are moving through the back end of summer, which means soon kids will be going back to school and mornings are about to get a lot more hectic. August was always bitter sweet as a kid, it was usually the month the family would pack up and go on vacation but it also meant that in just a few short weeks we'd have to get back into the school year routine.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO