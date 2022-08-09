Police search for 2 missing juveniles

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Madison County Sheriff's Office reports two juveniles were reported missing Tuesday morning around 7 a.m.

14-year-old Kayzin Hansen is 5' 5" tall, 110 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes, and 14-year-old Addison Cook is 5' 6" tall, 135 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes, last seen wearing a black hoodie, green shirt, and jeans.

Police say they are possibly driving a 2003 white Chevy 4 door truck with a missing tailgate, license plate 1M56907.

If you have any information, call the Madison County Sheriff's Office at 208-372-5000.

