Benzinga

Recap: Astronics Q2 Earnings

Astronics ATRO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Astronics missed estimated earnings by 78.95%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $17.97 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Alarm.com Holdings Q2 Earnings

Alarm.com Holdings ALRM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alarm.com Holdings beat estimated earnings by 19.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $23.99 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Crescent Capital BDC: Q2 Earnings Insights

Crescent Capital BDC CCAP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Crescent Capital BDC reported in-line EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $2.98 million from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for SmileDirectClub

Analysts have provided the following ratings for SmileDirectClub SDC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for SmileDirectClub. The company has an average price target of $1.26 with a high of $2.00 and a low of $0.90.
MARKETS
NASDAQ

Ralph Lauren (RL) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat on Solid Demand

Ralph Lauren Corp. RL has posted impressive first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results have gained from brand strength, solid demand, and expansion across all channels and regions. Ralph Lauren has reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.88 in the fiscal...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Energizer Holdings

Energizer Holdings ENR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Energizer Holdings has an average price target of $34.0 with a high of $36.00 and a low of $32.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

HireQuest: Q2 Earnings Insights

HireQuest HQI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HireQuest beat estimated earnings by 45.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $3.58 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Alpha & Omega Q4 Earnings

Alpha & Omega AOSL reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alpha & Omega beat estimated earnings by 10.47%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.86. Revenue was up $16.65 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
International Business Times

Singapore Bank OCBC's Q2 Profit Jumps 28%, Upbeat On Outlook

Singapore's second-largest lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd (OCBC) reported a stronger-than-expected 28% jump in quarterly profit and gave a robust outlook as rising interest rates pushed up its net interest margins. With Singapore relaxing most of its COVID-19 local and travel restrictions since early April this year, banks are benefiting...
BUSINESS
NASDAQ

Kornit Digital (KRNT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Kornit Digital (KRNT) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.31 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.28. This compares to earnings of $0.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -10.71%....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pulse2.com

Canoo (GOEV) Q2 2022 Earnings Results

Canoo (GOEV) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Canoo (GOEV) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. — As of June 30, 2022, we had access of up to $250 million, including approximately $220 million of unused capacity on our SEPA facility, and cash and cash equivalents of $33.8 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.33%. A quarter ago,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Wendy's: Q2 Earnings Insights

Wendy's WEN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Wendy's beat estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.22. Revenue was up $44.45 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Lemonade (LMND) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Lemonade, Inc. (LMND - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 operating loss of $1.10 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.36. The loss was however wider than the year-ago loss of 90 cents per share. The results reflect gross earned premiums improved, driven by an...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
biztoc.com

The Trade Desk Q2 Earnings: Impressive Guidance Supported By Strong Secular Winds

Summary The Trade Desk sees its shares soar by 18% after hours as investors welcome its strong guidance ahead. In the run-up to its results, there had been high expectations baked into the share price. And yet, Trade Desk delivered against those high expectations. By my estimates, Trade Desk's EBITDA in 2022 will reach around $640-650 million. This is consistent with my previous estimate last month. Trade Desk's EBITDA is nearly all made up of stock-based compensation. Does it matter? Will the market care? TTD stock is priced at 47x this year's EBITDA. A rich multiple for an ad tech company. Hence, I'm neutral on the stock. Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Deep Value Returns get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More » Investment Thesis.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

