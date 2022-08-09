Summary The Trade Desk sees its shares soar by 18% after hours as investors welcome its strong guidance ahead. In the run-up to its results, there had been high expectations baked into the share price. And yet, Trade Desk delivered against those high expectations. By my estimates, Trade Desk's EBITDA in 2022 will reach around $640-650 million. This is consistent with my previous estimate last month. Trade Desk's EBITDA is nearly all made up of stock-based compensation. Does it matter? Will the market care? TTD stock is priced at 47x this year's EBITDA. A rich multiple for an ad tech company. Hence, I'm neutral on the stock. Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Deep Value Returns get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More » Investment Thesis.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO