Read full article on original website
Related
$10 tourists go home: Travel is booming, but neither airlines nor hotspots want their budget travelers back
Travel is back, but not all travelers are as welcome anymore. After a two-year pandemic-induced lull, the travel industry came roaring back in full force this summer. With pandemic-era restrictions easing and years’ worth of pent-up demand for travel, international tourism saw a 182% increase in the first three months of 2022 over the same period last year, according to the UN World Tourism Organization.
cntraveler.com
The Worst Airports in the World for Flight Delays and Cancellations, According to New Data
Bleary-eyed after midnight, I reloaded the United Airlines app for the umpteenth time, desperately hoping my 8 p.m. flight to London Heathrow, now scheduled for 1:30 a.m., would finally start boarding. Instead, I received a text at 12:39 a.m.: my flight had been canceled. Perhaps it shouldn’t have come as...
ABC News
Airfare to drop 40% in the fall: Hopper
Travelers facing surging summer prices can expect good news as domestic airfare is expected to drop by nearly 40% in the coming fall months, according to data from the travel booking platform Hopper. According to Hopper data, round-trip domestic airfare is expected to drop about 38% from its peak summer...
I'm a New Yorker who went to Canada for the first time. Here are 7 things that impressed me so much, I'm already planning a trip back.
Insider's reporter traveled to Niagara Falls, Toronto, Québec City, and Montreal in Canada and tried poutine, rode local trains, and explored cities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Airlines add new international routes
The summer of 2022 was marked — and is still being marked — by exploding travel demand and record numbers of flight delays and cancellations. In many cases, airlines remain overscheduled and understaffed, and millions of passengers were stranded. To cope with the situation, airlines are making the decision to only fly the routes they can physically support — while simultaneously trying to satisfy passenger demand. In 2021 and 2022, airlines had announced dozens and dozens of new routes and destinations, mostly in the continental U.S.In any given year prior to 2022, Southwest Airlines — on average — might have added...
United Airlines puts $10 million behind plan to shuttle customers by electric aircraft
United Airlines gave a $10 million deposit to a startup developing electric aircraft — all for the goal of shuttling customers to and from the airport by air rather than gridlocked roadways.
A couple who met on a plane eloped in Paris after ditching their plans for a destination wedding in St. Lucia
Krystina Burton and Gabriel Solberg were planning a destination wedding in St. Lucia but when it got delayed they planned a dreamy French affair.
Attending an Indian Wedding
Hello, I will be attending a wedding in India in January. Does anyone have any experience or recommendations for stores in the Milwaukee area that sell Indian clothes suitable for wedding events? It seems there are some based on my Google search but am curious for first-hand experience with stores that have the best options and/or reasonable prices.from London920.
IN THIS ARTICLE
marthastewart.com
Should You Refrigerate Nuts?
From crunchy granola to hearty salads, almost every meal tastes better with nuts, and of course they're an excellent healthy snack. Nuts offer a generous cocktail of essential nutrients, from satiating protein to gut-friendly fiber. There are also many types of nuts (think almonds, pecans, cashews, walnuts, and pistachios, just to name a few varieties) so there's something for almost everyone. Knowing the best way to store nuts at home will mean the nuts you buy will last longer and help you reduce food waste.
DFW Airport operations making gains after hundreds of cancellations, delays
After an hours-long ground stop at DFW Airport for yesterday’s thunderstorms, things are getting back to normal today. Wednesday, hundreds of flights were delayed or canceled at the airport and it really set the passengers back for hours
TechCrunch
Maker of the Muse meditation headband raises $9.5M
Of the products I’ve tried, Muse is the one that I found legitimately useful. Nothing is going to make you a great meditator overnight (or stick with it long-term), of course, but the product was useful in helping me establish a more regular practice. This week, Muse’s maker, Interaxon...
marthastewart.com
Calling All Collectors: These Are the Best Cities in America for Garage Sale Shopping
If there's one thing we never pass up, it's a garage sale—the opportunity to find secondhand treasures, be it a vintage blouse, rare set of china, or a unique painting, is part of our nature (thanks, Martha!). And while you may cherish some of the finds you've scored in your own hometown, it turns out there are certain areas of the country that shine above the rest when it comes to collecting. According to a new report by Angi, the best place for garage sale shoppers is Cleveland, Ohio.
Comments / 0