If there's one thing we never pass up, it's a garage sale—the opportunity to find secondhand treasures, be it a vintage blouse, rare set of china, or a unique painting, is part of our nature (thanks, Martha!). And while you may cherish some of the finds you've scored in your own hometown, it turns out there are certain areas of the country that shine above the rest when it comes to collecting. According to a new report by Angi, the best place for garage sale shoppers is Cleveland, Ohio.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO