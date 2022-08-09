ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Fortune

$10 tourists go home: Travel is booming, but neither airlines nor hotspots want their budget travelers back

Travel is back, but not all travelers are as welcome anymore. After a two-year pandemic-induced lull, the travel industry came roaring back in full force this summer. With pandemic-era restrictions easing and years’ worth of pent-up demand for travel, international tourism saw a 182% increase in the first three months of 2022 over the same period last year, according to the UN World Tourism Organization.
ABC News

Airfare to drop 40% in the fall: Hopper

Travelers facing surging summer prices can expect good news as domestic airfare is expected to drop by nearly 40% in the coming fall months, according to data from the travel booking platform Hopper. According to Hopper data, round-trip domestic airfare is expected to drop about 38% from its peak summer...
State
Hawaii State
CBS Miami

Airlines add new international routes

The summer of 2022 was marked — and is still being marked — by exploding travel demand and record numbers of flight delays and cancellations. In many cases, airlines remain overscheduled and understaffed, and millions of passengers were stranded. To cope with the situation, airlines are making the decision to only fly the routes they can physically support — while simultaneously trying to satisfy passenger demand. In 2021 and 2022, airlines had announced dozens and dozens of new routes and destinations, mostly in the continental U.S.In any given year prior to 2022, Southwest Airlines — on average — might have added...
Attending an Indian Wedding

Hello, I will be attending a wedding in India in January. Does anyone have any experience or recommendations for stores in the Milwaukee area that sell Indian clothes suitable for wedding events? It seems there are some based on my Google search but am curious for first-hand experience with stores that have the best options and/or reasonable prices.from London920.
marthastewart.com

Should You Refrigerate Nuts?

From crunchy granola to hearty salads, almost every meal tastes better with nuts, and of course they're an excellent healthy snack. Nuts offer a generous cocktail of essential nutrients, from satiating protein to gut-friendly fiber. There are also many types of nuts (think almonds, pecans, cashews, walnuts, and pistachios, just to name a few varieties) so there's something for almost everyone. Knowing the best way to store nuts at home will mean the nuts you buy will last longer and help you reduce food waste.
TechCrunch

Maker of the Muse meditation headband raises $9.5M

Of the products I’ve tried, Muse is the one that I found legitimately useful. Nothing is going to make you a great meditator overnight (or stick with it long-term), of course, but the product was useful in helping me establish a more regular practice. This week, Muse’s maker, Interaxon...
marthastewart.com

Calling All Collectors: These Are the Best Cities in America for Garage Sale Shopping

If there's one thing we never pass up, it's a garage sale—the opportunity to find secondhand treasures, be it a vintage blouse, rare set of china, or a unique painting, is part of our nature (thanks, Martha!). And while you may cherish some of the finds you've scored in your own hometown, it turns out there are certain areas of the country that shine above the rest when it comes to collecting. According to a new report by Angi, the best place for garage sale shoppers is Cleveland, Ohio.
