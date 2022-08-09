ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, OH

miamivalleytoday.com

Area first responders to speak at Miami Valley Veterans Museum monthly meeting

TROY — Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak will be the featured speaker at 9 a.m. on Sept. 7 at the monthly meeting of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum. He will give a presentation called, “Got a Gun? The New Firearms Regulations in Ohio,” in which he will brief veterans and their friends on new Ohio gun laws and respond to questions from the audience.
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Council president announces candidacy for mayor

TROY — Troy City Council President William Lutz has announced his candidacy for mayor in the May 2023 Republican Primary. Lutz, who was first elected as an at-large city council member in 2017 and subsequently elected as council president in 2019 and 2021 has stated he feels our community needs an administration that is more responsive to the concerns from residents.
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Concern over mayor’s downtown traffic design proclamation

Editor’s note: The author is currently serving as president of City Council in the City of Troy and has announced his candidacy for mayor of the City of Troy. In an Aug. 9 press release from the City of Troy, Mayor Oda announced that, “I’m very confident that these enhancements to our roads and walkways will make it even safer for employees, visitors, and shoppers to safely enjoy our historic downtown.” The reason for such a statement was announcing the removal of crosswalks across Main Street at Cherry Street in the downtown area. If you think the removal of crosswalks is a questionable move in order to enhance our walkways, you aren’t alone.
TROY, OH
The Lima News

Land Bank to demolish downtown property

LIMA — The Land Bank program recently obtained $500,000 in funding from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Grant. Allen County Auditor Rachel Gilroy and Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan met with the City of Lima’s Design Review Board on Thursday afternoon to further discuss a demolition in downtown Lima.
LIMA, OH
Government Technology

$3M Broadband Project Connects 415 Homes in Clark County, Ohio

(TNS) — More than 415 Clark County homes and businesses have been connected to broadband services through a $3 million CARES Act-funded expansion project, and additional federal and grant funding will go toward bringing Internet access to more than 1,000 addresses in the county. The broadband expansion project created...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
Urbana Citizen

Long day at the fair

Everly Powell, 8, sleeps with her feeder Walter after a long day of shows at the Champaign County Fair. Today is the final day of the fair.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
tippnews.com

Seeking Solitude & Mindfulness in Miami County

There are times when you just need to get away for a while. Miami County has plenty to offer all of our visitors: invigorating hikes, local shops, fabulous restaurants…and even places where you can soak in the solitude. One of the most treasured – and preserved – activities is...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Carpenter wins big at Champaign County Fair - other livestock winners

The Champaign County Fair wraps up today in Urbana and throughout the week 4-H and FFA students were showing their livestock projects. Gracie Carpenter – Grand Champion Overall Market Gilt. The gilt was purchased for $1,000 by a syndicate of buyers. Grand Champion Born and Raised Gilt. 3rd place in Swine Show Senior Showmanship. 5th overall Breeding Gilt.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Gearing up for the 2022 Miami County Fair

TROY — As the heat burns on and school draws closer, 4-H participants and food truck enthusiasts alike will flock to the Miami County Fairgrounds for a week of project showcases, food, rides, entertainment and more. The fair will kick off at 10:30 a.m Friday, Aug. 12, with the...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
farmersadvance.com

Eight counties in northwest Ohio to participate in staffing pilot project

COLUMBUS, OH. — Balancing resources to better deliver local member services has been important and challenging considerations for county Farm Bureaus in recent years. More recently, competition for employee recruitment and retention have created an even more challenging situation. In 2021, Ohio Farm Bureau conducted a feasibility study to...
OHIO STATE
Eaton Register Herald

‘It can, and will be repaired’

GRATIS — Residents near and far were saddened by the news of a semi driver getting his truck and trailer stuck inside, and severely damaging, the historic Brubaker Covered Bridge when he attempted to drive through it on Friday, Aug. 5. The 88-foot Brubaker Bridge was built in 1887...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Roundabout Opens In Darke County

The single-lane modern roundabout at U.S.36/SR 121 is officially open. The intersection, which is on the Governor’s Top 150 list for safety improvements, was experiencing a higher number of crashes than anticipated. The roundabout will help reduce the number of “T-bone” crashes by reducing the number of conflict points while maintaining traffic through the intersection.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

2022 Miami County Fair events and shows

TROY – The Miami County Fair begins Aug. 12 and runs until Aug. 18 and will be packed full of activities and fun. Opening ceremonies will begin at noon on Aug. 12 at the Entertainment Tent. During the opening ceremonies, the Fair Royalty will be crowned. The Jessup Amusement...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Road closures

Information provided by Miami County Engineer’s Office. Starting Aug. 10 through Sep. 30, Peterson Road will be closed between Casstown-Sidney Road and state Route 589 for a bridge replacement. The Alcony-Conover Rd. closure between Snodgrass Road and Miami-Shelby Road will be extended and is expected to reopen on Aug....
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
dublinohiousa.gov

Golf Club of Dublin Lease Re-Assignment Public Meeting

Golf Club of Dublin Lease Re-Assignment Public Meeting. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 | 6 p.m. The Golf Club of Dublin (GCD) is a significant public recreational amenity in Dublin, Ohio, and specifically within the Ballantrae neighborhood. In 2014, New Era GCD, Inc. (New Era) assumed the lease and operation of...
DUBLIN, OH

