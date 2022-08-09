Read full article on original website
Related
miamivalleytoday.com
Area first responders to speak at Miami Valley Veterans Museum monthly meeting
TROY — Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak will be the featured speaker at 9 a.m. on Sept. 7 at the monthly meeting of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum. He will give a presentation called, “Got a Gun? The New Firearms Regulations in Ohio,” in which he will brief veterans and their friends on new Ohio gun laws and respond to questions from the audience.
Assisted living facility in Darke County gets over $600K from USDA
USDA Rural Development Ohio State Director Jonathan McCracken announced Thursday the grants to 10 rural health care organization to help expand critical services.
miamivalleytoday.com
Council president announces candidacy for mayor
TROY — Troy City Council President William Lutz has announced his candidacy for mayor in the May 2023 Republican Primary. Lutz, who was first elected as an at-large city council member in 2017 and subsequently elected as council president in 2019 and 2021 has stated he feels our community needs an administration that is more responsive to the concerns from residents.
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua Optimist Club encourages citizens to celebrate Labor Day with Patriotic Pride Award
PIQUA — The Piqua Optimist Club has added a patriotic program to their agenda called the Patriotic Pride Award in addition to their organization of the Avenue of Flags project, which are flags placed in front of homes or businesses on patriotic holidays. The Patriotic Pride Award encourages participants...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
miamivalleytoday.com
Concern over mayor’s downtown traffic design proclamation
Editor’s note: The author is currently serving as president of City Council in the City of Troy and has announced his candidacy for mayor of the City of Troy. In an Aug. 9 press release from the City of Troy, Mayor Oda announced that, “I’m very confident that these enhancements to our roads and walkways will make it even safer for employees, visitors, and shoppers to safely enjoy our historic downtown.” The reason for such a statement was announcing the removal of crosswalks across Main Street at Cherry Street in the downtown area. If you think the removal of crosswalks is a questionable move in order to enhance our walkways, you aren’t alone.
Land Bank to demolish downtown property
LIMA — The Land Bank program recently obtained $500,000 in funding from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Grant. Allen County Auditor Rachel Gilroy and Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan met with the City of Lima’s Design Review Board on Thursday afternoon to further discuss a demolition in downtown Lima.
Government Technology
$3M Broadband Project Connects 415 Homes in Clark County, Ohio
(TNS) — More than 415 Clark County homes and businesses have been connected to broadband services through a $3 million CARES Act-funded expansion project, and additional federal and grant funding will go toward bringing Internet access to more than 1,000 addresses in the county. The broadband expansion project created...
Urbana Citizen
Long day at the fair
Everly Powell, 8, sleeps with her feeder Walter after a long day of shows at the Champaign County Fair. Today is the final day of the fair.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tippnews.com
Seeking Solitude & Mindfulness in Miami County
There are times when you just need to get away for a while. Miami County has plenty to offer all of our visitors: invigorating hikes, local shops, fabulous restaurants…and even places where you can soak in the solitude. One of the most treasured – and preserved – activities is...
peakofohio.com
Carpenter wins big at Champaign County Fair - other livestock winners
The Champaign County Fair wraps up today in Urbana and throughout the week 4-H and FFA students were showing their livestock projects. Gracie Carpenter – Grand Champion Overall Market Gilt. The gilt was purchased for $1,000 by a syndicate of buyers. Grand Champion Born and Raised Gilt. 3rd place in Swine Show Senior Showmanship. 5th overall Breeding Gilt.
miamivalleytoday.com
Gearing up for the 2022 Miami County Fair
TROY — As the heat burns on and school draws closer, 4-H participants and food truck enthusiasts alike will flock to the Miami County Fairgrounds for a week of project showcases, food, rides, entertainment and more. The fair will kick off at 10:30 a.m Friday, Aug. 12, with the...
farmersadvance.com
Eight counties in northwest Ohio to participate in staffing pilot project
COLUMBUS, OH. — Balancing resources to better deliver local member services has been important and challenging considerations for county Farm Bureaus in recent years. More recently, competition for employee recruitment and retention have created an even more challenging situation. In 2021, Ohio Farm Bureau conducted a feasibility study to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eaton Register Herald
‘It can, and will be repaired’
GRATIS — Residents near and far were saddened by the news of a semi driver getting his truck and trailer stuck inside, and severely damaging, the historic Brubaker Covered Bridge when he attempted to drive through it on Friday, Aug. 5. The 88-foot Brubaker Bridge was built in 1887...
Washington Twp. roundabout set to open within the next week
WASHINGTON TWP. — The roundabout at Mad River and Alex Bell roads is set to open within the next week, Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner’s office announced Thursday. >> Back to School: Safety for students at school bus stops. The $967,000 project took about four months to construct...
Recent shootings of area law enforcement officers leave communities wanting answers
CEDARVILLE — Three area law enforcement officers shot in the last month is a troubling trend that leaves communities wanting for answers:. July 12: Clearcreek Twp. Police Officer Eric Ney is shot and seriously wounded while investigating a report of domestic violence. July 24: Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew...
countynewsonline.org
Roundabout Opens In Darke County
The single-lane modern roundabout at U.S.36/SR 121 is officially open. The intersection, which is on the Governor’s Top 150 list for safety improvements, was experiencing a higher number of crashes than anticipated. The roundabout will help reduce the number of “T-bone” crashes by reducing the number of conflict points while maintaining traffic through the intersection.
miamivalleytoday.com
2022 Miami County Fair events and shows
TROY – The Miami County Fair begins Aug. 12 and runs until Aug. 18 and will be packed full of activities and fun. Opening ceremonies will begin at noon on Aug. 12 at the Entertainment Tent. During the opening ceremonies, the Fair Royalty will be crowned. The Jessup Amusement...
First responders do walkthrough of Springfield City School buildings, look for safety concerns
SPRINGFIELD — The SWAT team and fire officials roamed the halls at Springfield schools Tuesday looking for areas that need more security before kids go back to school. They walked through an elementary, middle and high school within the district. “They’re looking at locks, they’re looking at windows, they’re...
miamivalleytoday.com
Road closures
Information provided by Miami County Engineer’s Office. Starting Aug. 10 through Sep. 30, Peterson Road will be closed between Casstown-Sidney Road and state Route 589 for a bridge replacement. The Alcony-Conover Rd. closure between Snodgrass Road and Miami-Shelby Road will be extended and is expected to reopen on Aug....
dublinohiousa.gov
Golf Club of Dublin Lease Re-Assignment Public Meeting
Golf Club of Dublin Lease Re-Assignment Public Meeting. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 | 6 p.m. The Golf Club of Dublin (GCD) is a significant public recreational amenity in Dublin, Ohio, and specifically within the Ballantrae neighborhood. In 2014, New Era GCD, Inc. (New Era) assumed the lease and operation of...
Comments / 0