Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp
There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
Eagles announce two roster moves
The Eagles announced two moves on Thursday as the team continues preparation for Friday night’s preseason opener against the New York Jets at Lincoln Financial Field. After working out two running backs on Thursday, Philadelphia signed former North Texas star rusher, DeAndre Torrey. To make room for Torrey on...
Eagles make important RB move amid injuries to Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell
The Philadelphia Eagles have already been hit hard by the injury bug in training camp. Notably, running backs Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell are dealing with injuries. As a result, Philadelphia made a move to bolster their running back depth on Wednesday. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Eagles are signing running back DeAndre Torrey.
Carson Wentz struggling with accuracy at Commanders camp
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has struggled with his accuracy at training camp, according to Ben Standig of The Athletic. "Quarterbacks throwing to receivers against air (with no defense) is the football equivalent of a layup line," Standig said. "Yet, Wentz routinely has bricked passes in various directions. Overthrowing or firing too far out front has been the most common issue." Wentz had the sixth-worst completion rate over expected in the league last season, so misfires are nothing new for the former No. 2 overall pick, but there is still hope that he will be an upgrade under center for Terry McLaurin and the entire Commanders offense.
Baltimore Ravens announce extension for kicker Justin Tucker
The Baltimore Ravens announced that they have inked a new four-year extension with former Texas Longhorns kicker Justin Tucker. The new deal returns Tucker to the top of the leaderboard for highest-paid kickers in the NFL after the Steelers extended Chris Boswell for $5 million a year last week. The...
Steelers Reportedly Releasing Player With Injury Designation
An ill-timed injury has cost a Pittsburgh Steelers player his roster spot. According to ESPN's Brooke Pryor, the Steelers waived Ulysses Gilbert with an injury designation. The 25-year-old linebacker was wearing a boot on his right foot this week. Pryor said Gilbert had played well in training camp before suffering...
Cam Jurgens Starting Center with Jason Kelce Mending from Elbow Surgery
The rookie talked about the opportunity and head coach Nick Sirianni talked about Kelce's injury and what he has seen from Jurens in camp so far
