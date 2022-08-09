Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
Police: Greenfield man kidnapped ex-girlfriend, children
A Greenfield man faces multiple charges after police say he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and her two children after a domestic dispute.
IMPD: 17-year-old arrested in McDonald’s bathroom shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a shooting earlier this month inside of a McDonald’s bathroom on the east side. Police say an employee at the McDonald’s at 7822 Brookville Road was shot on August 2. Investigators originally believed the incident began as a dispute between a customer and the employee. The […]
WLFI.com
3-year-old victim to police: 'My daddy killed me.'
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A father will spend his life in prison for the gruesome shooting of a Lafayette mother and their daughter. Judge Sean Persin on Friday sentenced Devonta Roberts, 28, to 120 years in prison. Roberts pleaded guilty in May to two counts of murder: one for the death of his 22-year-old girlfriend, Victoria Moore, and another for the killing of their 3-year-old daughter, Datoria Roberts.
WISH-TV
Police: Man critically injured in shooting at Walmart; girlfriend faces attempted murder charge
LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A man is in critical condition after being shot Friday morning at the Walmart Supercenter on Pendleton Pike in Lawrence. Police believe the man was shot by his girlfriend, Karena Bufala, 19, in a “domestic related incident.” Police say Bufala is in custody and is currently being interviewed, Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff told News 8.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
Child shot inside car at 30th Street, Post Road
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child was stable after being shot Friday afternoon while a passenger in a car on a street on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say. The child, whose age was not immediately available, had injuries that appear not to be life-threatening, says Lt. Shane Foley of the public affairs division of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Woman, two juveniles found in Boone County after being kidnapped in Lawrence
The Boone County Sheriff's Office says a 26-year-old Lawrence woman and two juveniles were found at a rest park Friday morning after they were kidnapped in Lawrence.
IMPD respond to shooting, victim in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday night officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting on the city’s near northeast side that left one person in critical condition. IMPD said they responded to the 3200 block of North Sherman Drive just after 9 p.m. on a report of a person shot. This is near the […]
cbs4indy.com
Man shot outside Marriott Hotel after argument
INDIANAPOLIS — Just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning, IMPD was dispatched to the 300 block of West Maryland Street on report of a person shot. Police told FOX59 one male was shot in the leg as a result of a large group arguing outside of the Marriott Hotel downtown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
IMPD: Dog owners stab adopted dog to death; 2nd canine sought
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two of four people involved in torturing a dog to death were arrested Saturday, according to court documents released Thursday. Police said Thursday they’re searching for a second dog who they believe to be in danger. According to court documents, a group of four people...
WISH-TV
Police: Man in critical condition after shooting at Lawrence Walmart
LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A man is in critical condition after being shot Friday morning at the Walmart Supercenter on Pendleton Pike in Lawrence. Police believe a man was shot by a woman in a “domestic related incident.” The woman is in custody and is currently being interviewed, Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff tells News 8.
Estate of woman shot, killed by Greenwood PD files tort claim alleging excessive force
GREENWOOD, Ind. — The estate of a woman shot and killed by Greenwood Police officers filed a tort claim alleging officers used excessive force, failed to follow department policy and ignored widely accepted law enforcement standards. The tort claim states that the officers shot 49-year-old Monica Vaught 12 times...
Woman wanted in deadly 2021 stabbing arrested after nearly year at large
INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives have arrested a woman accused of a deadly stabbing that happened nearly a year ago on the far east side of Indianapolis. Sheea Cheshier, 39, was arrested Saturday for the death of 51-year-old Chandre Rhodes. Cheshier is accused of stabbing Rhodes on Sept. 24, 2021,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Autopsy released on Greenwood Park Mall shooter; death ruled homicide
GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Johnson County Coroner's Office released the autopsy report for the Greenwood Park Mall shooter. The coroner ruled the death of Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, a homicide. The autopsy also found the cause of death was from being shot eight times. NOTE: The above video is...
Second arrest for online threat against a Greenfield school
GREENFIELD, Ind. — A second arrest has been made today for a social media threat made in July toward Greenfield’s Weston Elementary School. The Greenfield Police Department said that everyone involved with the threat has now been arrested and are under supervision. The threat was posted to social media July 18. Greenfield authorities were contacted […]
IACS: Dog adopted by suspect in animal torture case found
INDIANAPOLIS — A dog that was declared missing after being adopted by a suspect in an animal torture case has been found and is back in the care of the Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS), the agency announced. King was deemed missing as IMPD investigated the death of another dog, Deron, on August 6. Deron […]
Muncie woman to serve 6 years in stolen vehicle hit and run case
A Muncie woman learned her sentence after pleading guilty to crashing a stolen vehicle into multiple other vehicles while running away from the police.
52-year-old Columbus man arrested for drunk driving through construction zone
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus police arrested a 52-year-old man Thursday morning for allegedly driving drunk through a construction zone. Police responded to a report of a possible drunk driver shortly before 1 a.m. in the area of U.S. 31 and Central Avenue. According to police, a construction worker saw...
2 more charged in hanging, stabbing death of dog adopted from Indy shelter
UPDATE: IMPD says the missing dog, “King”, has been found and is safe. INDIANAPOLIS — Four people are now being charged in the gruesome hanging and stabbing death of a dog that had only recently been adopted from an Indianapolis shelter before it was cruelly killed. Previously, 19-year-old Zech Thomsen and 20-year-old Sierra Makin were […]
No charges filed in Anderson shootings that left 2 dead, 3 injured
Two June shootings that lead Anderson community leaders to take action has been ruled to have been in self-defense.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Woman charged with murder of 51-year-old in September
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was arrested Saturday for her involvement in a 2021 homicide, Indianapolis police said Wednesday. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it received a call about a person stabbed just after 10 p.m. Sept. 24 in the 9100 block of Cavalier Court. That’s northeast of the intersection of 38th Street and Post Road.
Comments / 1