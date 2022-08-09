ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishers, IN

FOX59

IMPD: 17-year-old arrested in McDonald’s bathroom shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a shooting earlier this month inside of a McDonald’s bathroom on the east side. Police say an employee at the McDonald’s at 7822 Brookville Road was shot on August 2. Investigators originally believed the incident began as a dispute between a customer and the employee. The […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

3-year-old victim to police: 'My daddy killed me.'

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A father will spend his life in prison for the gruesome shooting of a Lafayette mother and their daughter. Judge Sean Persin on Friday sentenced Devonta Roberts, 28, to 120 years in prison. Roberts pleaded guilty in May to two counts of murder: one for the death of his 22-year-old girlfriend, Victoria Moore, and another for the killing of their 3-year-old daughter, Datoria Roberts.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Police: Man critically injured in shooting at Walmart; girlfriend faces attempted murder charge

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A man is in critical condition after being shot Friday morning at the Walmart Supercenter on Pendleton Pike in Lawrence. Police believe the man was shot by his girlfriend, Karena Bufala, 19, in a “domestic related incident.” Police say Bufala is in custody and is currently being interviewed, Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff told News 8.
LAWRENCE, IN
WISH-TV

Child shot inside car at 30th Street, Post Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child was stable after being shot Friday afternoon while a passenger in a car on a street on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say. The child, whose age was not immediately available, had injuries that appear not to be life-threatening, says Lt. Shane Foley of the public affairs division of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD respond to shooting, victim in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday night officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting on the city’s near northeast side that left one person in critical condition. IMPD said they responded to the 3200 block of North Sherman Drive just after 9 p.m. on a report of a person shot. This is near the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man shot outside Marriott Hotel after argument

INDIANAPOLIS — Just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning, IMPD was dispatched to the 300 block of West Maryland Street on report of a person shot. Police told FOX59 one male was shot in the leg as a result of a large group arguing outside of the Marriott Hotel downtown.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Dog owners stab adopted dog to death; 2nd canine sought

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two of four people involved in torturing a dog to death were arrested Saturday, according to court documents released Thursday. Police said Thursday they’re searching for a second dog who they believe to be in danger. According to court documents, a group of four people...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Police: Man in critical condition after shooting at Lawrence Walmart

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A man is in critical condition after being shot Friday morning at the Walmart Supercenter on Pendleton Pike in Lawrence. Police believe a man was shot by a woman in a “domestic related incident.” The woman is in custody and is currently being interviewed, Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff tells News 8.
LAWRENCE, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Second arrest for online threat against a Greenfield school

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A second arrest has been made today for a social media threat made in July toward Greenfield’s Weston Elementary School. The Greenfield Police Department said that everyone involved with the threat has now been arrested and are under supervision. The threat was posted to social media July 18. Greenfield authorities were contacted […]
GREENFIELD, IN
FOX59

IACS: Dog adopted by suspect in animal torture case found

INDIANAPOLIS — A dog that was declared missing after being adopted by a suspect in an animal torture case has been found and is back in the care of the Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS), the agency announced. King was deemed missing as IMPD investigated the death of another dog, Deron, on August 6. Deron […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Woman charged with murder of 51-year-old in September

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was arrested Saturday for her involvement in a 2021 homicide, Indianapolis police said Wednesday. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it received a call about a person stabbed just after 10 p.m. Sept. 24 in the 9100 block of Cavalier Court. That’s northeast of the intersection of 38th Street and Post Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

