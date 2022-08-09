Read full article on original website
Pet fees hit Texas renters unequally, but landlord group says they’re necessary
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Many pet owners have likely paid an extra deposit or rent for their non-human companions, but that extra expense can act as a barrier to pet ownership for some. Troubling research suggests that additional pet fees in Austin disproportionally target lower income and non-white communities.
Texas teens working to eradicate menstrual sales tax
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Starting Thursday, Colorado will no longer tax feminine products and diapers, further energizing a group of young Texas women who have been working to accomplish the same in the Lone Star State. Houstonian Zoe Kass, 18, is part of the Texas Menstruation Equity Coalition, which was...
Juarez violence keeps people in their homes Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A violent day in Juarez on Thursday, with shots, heard on busy streets, gas stations attacked and vehicles burned. A total of 11 people were confirmed dead from the violence on Thursday. On Friday, the international bridges were not as busy as usual. With many people staying at home. One […]
Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
AAA Texas: Gas prices down for 8 consecutive weeks; national average price dips below $4
LUBBOCK, Texas — Retail gasoline prices across the Lone Star State have dropped for nearly 2 months, according to a press release from AAA Texas. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was reported at $3.472 on Saturday. Prices were trending downward. “Retail...
The Rodeo Night Market happening this Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The event is called The Rodeo, but you won't find any cowboys or horses!. What you will find is plenty of local vendors, music and food at this weekend's Rodeo Night Market. The Rodeo will be held from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday,...
Multiple Injuries Reported In A Hit-And-Run Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the police, 5 migrants were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following a hit-and-run accident. The El Paso Police stated that the driver of an SUV crashed [..]
University closure following chaos in Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – More than a handful of people dead and several others injured following a day of violence in Ciudad Juarez. The Universidad Autónoma de Ciudad Juárez (UACJ) announcing that due to the recent violent events taking place, in-person classes are cancelled Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13. UACJ instead turning […]
Which El Paso Businesses Can Easily Be Open 24/7 In the Future
How often do you find yourself staying up late at night, wanting to get a bite to eat, or you need to go to the store? Personally I find myself doing that A LOT. And there are some great stores that I personally would love to see open if I'm out at 2 in the morning.
El Paso to reopen additional aquatic centers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso will reopen additional aquatic centers for lap swimming and exercise time starting on Monday. Monday-Thursday: 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday: 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m....
El Paso’s 45th traffic fatality reported yesterday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, August 10th, the El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigators (STI) responded to the 4100 block of Siete Leguas for a deadly crash. The preliminary investigation by STI revealed that a Nissan Murano, driven by Robert Anderson, 81, wastraveling southeast on Siete Leguas when for unknown reasons, the […]
Here Are the Closest Marijuana Dispensaries to Abilene, Texas
The fact that you clicked the link when reading that headline, means you're my kind of people. Even though marijuana isn't legal in Texas, you still want to enjoy the green goodness that comes straight from our earth. Obviously, that means traveling to a state where the hippie cabbage is...
Texas Parks and Wildlife warns of invasive crayfish from down under
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is warning Texans about an invasive crayfish from Australia. The department said Thursday researchers at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley recently found the first known introduction of the invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish in Texas. This is just the second detection of this species in the wild in the United States with the other being in California.
StormTRACK Weather: Monsoonal moisture continues to fuel thunderstorms this afternoon
El Paso, Texas- After strong thunderstorms moved across Hudspeth county; a lot of the ground is heavily saturated and we're expecting another round of thunderstorms this afternoon, which could lead to flooding across poor drainage areas. A lot of today's precipitation chances will develop in the higher terrain and then...
New Mexico facing a long fight after a Texas utility spews sewage into the Rio Grande
It will likely be a while before New Mexico officials know whether an El Paso utility will have to pay up for dumping sewage into the Rio Grande. Procedural rules and a fight over jurisdiction are drawing out the process. The New Mexico Water Quality Commission met on Tuesday to...
10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among the richest in America
Frisco may be the home base of the Dallas Cowboys, the richest team in the NFL, but it’s also home to some of the richest people in the country. A recent ranking from data provider HomeSnacks puts Frisco at No. 3 among the richest big cities in the U.S.
Texas Had 21 Teen Girls Go Missing In July Including 1 From Henderson
Jasmine Bryant from Henderso, Texas is one of the teenage girls that has been reported missing from the state of Texas in July 2022. She is one of 21 girls, aged 13 to 17 that were reported missing last month. To me, this seems like a pretty high number of...
Shooting in East El Paso sends one person to the hospital
EL PASO, Texas– A shooting in East El Paso sends one person to the hospital. It happened at the 3700 block of Breckenridge, less than one mile from Pebble Hills Elementary School. The call came in at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Pebble Hills Patrol is on scene and...
Marfa Has The Trans-Pecos Festival & El Paso Needs One Too
Woodstock, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Vanz Warped Tour... these are some of the biggest music festivals we've had in the United States. We've had our share of festivals in El Paso like the Downtown Streetfest, the Sun City Music Fest, or Neon Desert. But there's one festival I think El Paso should ABSOLUTELY have... the Trans-Pecos Festival.
New physical therapy clinic brings new services to El Paso’s far east side
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – “Fyzical Therapy and Hand Center” is now reaching a new demographic of people in the borderland that focuses not just on the physical but overall health and wellness. Far east El Paso is a growing population that is bringing in all kinds of commercial businesses, new neighborhoods for families, as […]
