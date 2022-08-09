ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Wbaltv.com

Storms bring lightning to Maryland, particularly south of Baltimore

UPDATE (5:30 p.m.) -- This is a nasty storm going into Anne Arundel County with hail, frequent lightning and strong winds! It seems to be interacting with a low level east-southeast wind, so it might be rotating. It's over 50,000 feet tall. Driving will be difficult!. UPDATE (5:13 p.m.) --...
PhillyBite

The Best Crab Cakes in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
mocoshow.com

Remembering Shakey’s Pizza Parlor

Known for their pizza, mojo potatoes, and game rooms, Shakey’s Pizza Parlor is fondly remembered by many MoCo residents over the age of 30. The restaurant was popular with both children and adults as parents could drink pitchers of beer while the kids played Pac-Man or watched the chefs prepare pizza through their open kitchen. As the first franchise pizza chain in the United States, the company expanded to as many as 500 stores worldwide at the height of it’s popularity. Shakey’s had multiple locations in Montgomery County in the 70’s and 80’s, including in Gaithersburg on Bureau Dr. and in Rockville on the pike.
CBS Baltimore

'White power' flyers distributed around downtown Columbia over the weekend, Ball says

BALTIMORE -- "White power" flyers were distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi in downtown Columbia over the weekend, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said.The Howard County Police Department is investigating the "hate bias" incident and is aware of similar flyers in other states, Ball's office said."Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our community will not be tolerated," Ball said. "In Howard County, we value very individual and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
baltimorefishbowl.com

Mayor Brandon Scott plans to ”move Baltimore towards a better, brighter future” with second round of American Rescue Plan Act funding

Mayor Brandon Scott has announced the non-profit recipients who will receive the second round of American Rescue Plan Act grant awards from the Mayor’s Office of Recovery Programs. In response to COVID-19 and its negative economic impacts, these grants will continue to support Baltimore’s “nonprofit organizations serving families, youth...
abc27.com

Blue duiker calf born at Maryland Zoo

BALTIMORE, Md. (WHTM) — The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore announced this morning that they welcomed a new blue duiker calf to their family. On July 24, Marigold, the female blue duiker calf, was born to Flower and Kuruka. The birth of Marigold was highly recommended by the Blue Duiker...
foxbaltimore.com

Dog bites officer in the groin in southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A dog bit an officer in the groin in the Morrell Park neighborhood of southwest Baltimore, according to The Baltimore City Police Department. At around 5:15 officers were sent to a stabbing on the 2400 block of Washington Blvd when the dog attacked and injured the officer.
Daily Voice

DMV Ice Cream Shops Named Among Best In America

Three ice cream shops in the DMV have made the list of some of the top ice cream shops in the nation, according to reports from the Thrillist. Founded in 2013, this Baltimore ice cream shop offers a rotating selection of creative flavors, and several "always" flavors. Stop in to check out their newest featured flavors!
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore driver describes squeegee attack that changed her life

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore college student is vowing to never drive Martin Luther Jr. King Boulevard again after she was attacked by men armed with squeegees. The driver, who asked not to be identified, says six squeegee men surrounded her car while she was stopped at Washington Boulevard.
baltimorebrew.com

Amid heat wave, nearly a third of Baltimore’s library branches are closed due to lack of air conditioning

Pratt Library locations, designated as cooling centers to help residents escape triple-digit heat indexes, suffer from inadequate funding to maintain aging buildings. Baltimore health officials have been promoting public libraries as “cooling centers” during the current smothering heat wave, but nearly a third of the city’s 21 branch locations are anything but cool.
WJLA

Changes coming to free school lunch programs in DC, Maryland and Virginia this school year

WASHINGTON (7News) — From Fairfax County to Montgomery County and the District, there are changes coming this school year when it comes to free and reduced-price meals. "For the past two years, schools have been able to serve meals to students at no cost regardless of income, and this year that waiver that allowed that to happen has expired," Johanna Elsemore of No Kid Hungry told 7News.
Wbaltv.com

Days after storm, cleanup continues in northeast Baltimore as costs rise

Residents in Northeast Baltimore are cleaning up after storms caused a lot of damage there last week and again Wednesday night. Meanwhile, city officials are trying to help. The goal is to get people resources as quickly as possible. The city offered several resources for residents who still have a ton of property damage after those storms. Some still can't believe how powerful that storm was.
