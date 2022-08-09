Read full article on original website
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Tight End RoomChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Wbaltv.com
Storms bring lightning to Maryland, particularly south of Baltimore
UPDATE (5:30 p.m.) -- This is a nasty storm going into Anne Arundel County with hail, frequent lightning and strong winds! It seems to be interacting with a low level east-southeast wind, so it might be rotating. It's over 50,000 feet tall. Driving will be difficult!. UPDATE (5:13 p.m.) --...
PhillyBite
The Best Crab Cakes in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
mocoshow.com
Remembering Shakey’s Pizza Parlor
Known for their pizza, mojo potatoes, and game rooms, Shakey’s Pizza Parlor is fondly remembered by many MoCo residents over the age of 30. The restaurant was popular with both children and adults as parents could drink pitchers of beer while the kids played Pac-Man or watched the chefs prepare pizza through their open kitchen. As the first franchise pizza chain in the United States, the company expanded to as many as 500 stores worldwide at the height of it’s popularity. Shakey’s had multiple locations in Montgomery County in the 70’s and 80’s, including in Gaithersburg on Bureau Dr. and in Rockville on the pike.
andnowuknow.com
Giant Food Unveils New Store in Silver Spring, Maryland; Ira Kress Details
LANDOVER, MD - Streamers were flying and champagne was popping last Friday as Giant Food opened its newest store in Silver Spring, Maryland. The nearly 65,000-square-foot store brings 100 new jobs to the community and follows three re-openings within Maryland and Virginia. "Giant Food has been serving the Silver Spring...
Videos of Flooding in Washington D.C. Are Crazy
Washington D.C. was hit with a storm that caused crazy flooding Wednesday night.
NBC Washington
Flash Flooding Overwhelms Highways and Businesses in Northeast DC, Prince George's County
Flood waters overran highways, city streets and Metro stations across Washington, D.C., and Prince George's County, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon as storms dumped more than 4 inches of rain on the region in less than two hours. The flash flooding caught drivers off guard on the Capital Beltway causing some...
Man hit, robbed of new shoes at Wheaton Metro Station in Maryland
WHEATON, Md. (DC News Now) — A man who bought a pair of shoes became a crime victim Tuesday after two people robbed him at a Metro station. The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said the man was waiting at Wheaton Station in the afternoon when the people came up to him, hit him, […]
Lady Luck Strikes Twice: EMS In Baltimore Deliver Baby Boy, Win Maryland Lottery On Same Night
To most, getting peed on by a baby at work will put a real damper on the day, but for paramedics, it's a sign of good fortune, and good luck it was for a Baltimore first responder, authorities say. Around 5 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 9, members of the Baltimore EMS...
'White power' flyers distributed around downtown Columbia over the weekend, Ball says
BALTIMORE -- "White power" flyers were distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi in downtown Columbia over the weekend, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said.The Howard County Police Department is investigating the "hate bias" incident and is aware of similar flyers in other states, Ball's office said."Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our community will not be tolerated," Ball said. "In Howard County, we value very individual and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
State to vote on plan to keep makeshift morgue open in Baltimore
Parking garage on Greene Street was originally opened to deal with backlog of bodies during COVID-19 surge
baltimorefishbowl.com
Mayor Brandon Scott plans to ”move Baltimore towards a better, brighter future” with second round of American Rescue Plan Act funding
Mayor Brandon Scott has announced the non-profit recipients who will receive the second round of American Rescue Plan Act grant awards from the Mayor’s Office of Recovery Programs. In response to COVID-19 and its negative economic impacts, these grants will continue to support Baltimore’s “nonprofit organizations serving families, youth...
foxbaltimore.com
Armed security pilot program quietly rolled out to boost squeegee kids, motorist safety
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As tensions continue to rise between elected leaders, community members, motorists and squeegee kids, a new security guard pilot program was quietly rolled out at a high-trafficked intersection downtown. Mayor Scott has made it clear his administration is looking for ways to protect the safety of...
abc27.com
Blue duiker calf born at Maryland Zoo
BALTIMORE, Md. (WHTM) — The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore announced this morning that they welcomed a new blue duiker calf to their family. On July 24, Marigold, the female blue duiker calf, was born to Flower and Kuruka. The birth of Marigold was highly recommended by the Blue Duiker...
foxbaltimore.com
Dog bites officer in the groin in southwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A dog bit an officer in the groin in the Morrell Park neighborhood of southwest Baltimore, according to The Baltimore City Police Department. At around 5:15 officers were sent to a stabbing on the 2400 block of Washington Blvd when the dog attacked and injured the officer.
DMV Ice Cream Shops Named Among Best In America
Three ice cream shops in the DMV have made the list of some of the top ice cream shops in the nation, according to reports from the Thrillist. Founded in 2013, this Baltimore ice cream shop offers a rotating selection of creative flavors, and several "always" flavors. Stop in to check out their newest featured flavors!
The Baltimore Station to celebrate 3rd drive-in movie night for veterans
WMAR-2 News is partnering with The Baltimore Station for their annual drive-in movie night, and all the money raised supports the veterans they serve.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore driver describes squeegee attack that changed her life
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore college student is vowing to never drive Martin Luther Jr. King Boulevard again after she was attacked by men armed with squeegees. The driver, who asked not to be identified, says six squeegee men surrounded her car while she was stopped at Washington Boulevard.
baltimorebrew.com
Amid heat wave, nearly a third of Baltimore’s library branches are closed due to lack of air conditioning
Pratt Library locations, designated as cooling centers to help residents escape triple-digit heat indexes, suffer from inadequate funding to maintain aging buildings. Baltimore health officials have been promoting public libraries as “cooling centers” during the current smothering heat wave, but nearly a third of the city’s 21 branch locations are anything but cool.
WJLA
Changes coming to free school lunch programs in DC, Maryland and Virginia this school year
WASHINGTON (7News) — From Fairfax County to Montgomery County and the District, there are changes coming this school year when it comes to free and reduced-price meals. "For the past two years, schools have been able to serve meals to students at no cost regardless of income, and this year that waiver that allowed that to happen has expired," Johanna Elsemore of No Kid Hungry told 7News.
Wbaltv.com
Days after storm, cleanup continues in northeast Baltimore as costs rise
Residents in Northeast Baltimore are cleaning up after storms caused a lot of damage there last week and again Wednesday night. Meanwhile, city officials are trying to help. The goal is to get people resources as quickly as possible. The city offered several resources for residents who still have a ton of property damage after those storms. Some still can't believe how powerful that storm was.
