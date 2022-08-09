Read full article on original website
Yorktown cheerleaders host mini-cheer camp
The Yorktown High School varsity cheerleaders hosted a “Princess Mini-Cheer Camp” this past week July 25-28. It was a huge success with 80 campers. It was hosted by the YHS cheer squad with help from the YJHS cheer squad. Each day the campers were taught different material including...
lavacacountytoday.com
Call it a dream now fully realized
Most anyone who ever saw a Houston news broadcast from about the 1980s until well into 2000’s will likely recall his name in an instant. Dr. James “Red’ Duke Jr. was just unforgettable like that. After all, he looked and talked like most any of us, right here in Lavaca County, just as common as an August day is hot and long. It’s not every doctor who gets nominated to Fort Worth’s Texas Cowboy…
Victoria I.S.D. announces new Deputy Superintendent
VICTORIA, Texas – During the last VISD board meeting, it was announced that Chief Financial Officer Randy Meyer will be reassigned to district Deputy Superintendent position. As Deputy Superintendent, Meyer responsibilities will include overseeing the finances and budget of this district, in addition to overseeing construction projects, employee hiring, training and retention, among others.
Former St. Joseph High School coach, Alvin Mumphord III on trial
VICTORIA, Texas – The sex crimes trial for former St. Joseph High School coach, Alvin Mumphord III, 45 resumes Tuesday morning. Mumphord is indicted on 22 counts of sex-related offenses with ten counts of indecency with a child, five counts of online solicitation of a minor involving sexual conduct and seven counts of improper relationship between an educator and a student.
Delighted. Breathtaking. Milestone.
Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum featured on front of Texas Highways magazine. There are very few small towns across the state of Texas that can compare to the rich traditions and unique qualities that Cuero has spent well over a century establishing. An appreciation for what Cuero currently offers to locals and visitors and enthusiasm for what’s to come in the future has recently generated recognition that is hard to ignore.
mysoutex.com
Remembering Laura: A young life lived to fullest in Three Rivers
Black ribbons on doorways and containers filled with flowers met those coming to the offices of the city of Three Rivers on Thursday, July 28, as the community put work on pause to say goodbye to Laura Salazar, the late wife of city of Three Rivers Administrator Thomas Salazar. Following...
Click2Houston.com
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
dewittcountytoday.com
Tommy Joe Whitten
Tommy Joe Whitten passed away peacefully at home with his family in Cuero, Texas on Wednesday, August 3, to be with the Lord in his Heavenly home. He was born in Eagle Lake, Texas on March 3, 1947, to Joe Bennett Whitten and Lena M. Rickman Whitten. He was their only child.
dewittcountytoday.com
14th Annual World Series of Cuero Texas Hold'Em Fundraiser
The Cuero Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Visitor’s Bureau held their 14th Annual World Series of Cuero Texas Hold ‘Em Fundraiser this past Saturday at The Venue on Church Street. This year 120 poker-playing enthusiasts entered the event. Things seemed to get serious when 10 players took their...
dewittcountytoday.com
Herbie Allen Maurer
Herbie Allen Maurer was born on August 16, 1940, in Victoria, TX to Herbert Henry and Sadie Viola Williams Maurer. He went to be with the Lord on August 5, just 11 days shy of his 82nd birthday. He passed away while surrounded by his family at his home in Katy, TX. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Rangnow Maurer of Katy; children, Allen Maurer and Cynthia Maurer Hablinski; his seven grandchildren, Allison Hablinski (25), Brandon Hablinski (23), Aaron Maurer (21), Avery Maurer (13), Sarah Maurer (12), Henry Maurer (10), and Matthew Maurer (10); and siblings, Valerie Adams, Judy Miller, and Brenda Bade. He was preceded in death by his parents and his baby brother, Kenneth Maurer.
Victoria County potential site for new $5.56 billion refinery in Bloomington
VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – 25 News Now has learned Victoria County is one of two potential sites for a new $5.56 billion refinery with the other site being Payne County and Lincoln County, Oklahoma. Prairie Energy Partners, a wholly owned company of Southern Rock Energy Partners, has submitted a Chapter 313 Agreement application with the Bloomington I.S.D. to select Victoria County as the project site, it is imperative Prairie Energy Partners secures the Chapter 313 Agreement.
lavacacountytoday.com
Cards, Comanches favored by DCTF for more state titles
Both the Comanches and Cardinals football teams have state championship streaks going. St. Paul have currently won four TAPPS IV championships in a row while Shiner won its second straight UIL 2ADI and for the first time in school history, has won back-to-back. The very popular football publication Dave Campbell’s...
Victoria County residents can soon renew vehicle registrations at both H-E-B locations
VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria County Commissioner’s approved an agreement with H-E-B so residents can renew vehicle registrations in the business office at both H-E-B locations in Victoria. The date as to when this will start is still to be determined, but should happen soon. The Victoria County Tax...
Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!
The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
Victoria Crime Stoppers is requesting information regarding a robbery.
Victoria, Texas – On July 7, 2022 at approximately 8:50 pm, a Hispanic man robbed a business on the 4100 block of Houston Hwy. The man attempted to leave the store with a television and when an employee confronted the man, the man punched the employee, grabbed the merchandise and then ran from the store. If you have any information...
lavacacountytoday.com
Man wanted for Cuero murder arrested in San Antonio after 76-hour standoff
After a 76-hour standoff concluded Sunday morning, San Antonio police arrested a fugitive wanted for shooting another man in Cuero in early March. Sone Quintero Rojas fled to San Antonio with active warrants for murder and aggravated assault, according to a March 15 report from local news media outlet News4SanAntonio.
Name of man killed in concrete truck accident released
PORT LAVACA, Texas – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released the name of a man killed Saturday in an accident involving a concrete truck. Sheriff BJ Vickery said the victim’s name was Misael Garcia, 38, of Port Lavaca. Authorities said Garcia was cleaning the inside of a concrete truck at the time of the accident. The drum rolled and he...
BREAKING: Victoria County officials investigate possible illegal game room operation
VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria County Sheriff’s Office deputies charge four subjects for operating an illegal game room. At 12:31 a.m. on Wednesday, the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous call of a fight in progress at a business in the 8700 block of Highway 59 S.
Hallettsville police arrest male on 2 charges early Monday morning
HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – At approximately 1:49 a.m. on Monday, Hallettsville Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block E. Fourth Street for a traffic violation. During the stop, officers located nearly three ounces of marijuana, a digital scale, and a loaded .380 hand gun inside the...
