Read full article on original website
Related
Recount in St. Cloud Council Race Separated by 3 Votes
ST. CLOUD -- As of right now just three votes separate the second and third place finishers in St. Cloud's City Council race in Ward 2. After Tuesday night's vote Sandra Brakstad is leading Seal Dwyer 432 votes to 429 votes. Karen Larson is the top overall vote-getter in that ward with 638 votes.
Filing Period Still Open for Some Local City, School Races
UNDATED -- The candidate filing period is still open for local cities and school districts that did not participate in Tuesday's primary election. In Waite Park, the seats held by Mayor Rick Miller and council members Vic Schulz and Frank Theisen are all up for election. In St. Joseph, the...
St. Cloud Area Primary Election Results
UNDATED -- Primary Election results from Tuesday. (The top six people will move on to the general election to fill three open seats) ( Top two will move on to the general election) - Sandra Brakstad 28.82%. - Seal Dwyer 28.62%. - Karen A. Larson 42.57%. Stearns County Commissioner District...
St. Cloud Lawyer Explains The Law Conflict With Marijuana in MN
A new law in Minnesota that took effect July 1 allows for the selling of some THC products which includes edibles and beverages. Some area cities have imposed or are considering imposing a moratorium on the selling of these edibles and beverages. St. Cloud lawyer Mike Bryant from Bradshaw & Bryant joined me on WJON. He says federally marijuana products are still illegal which is why only cash is accepted and these businesses don't use banks. Learn about on this new law.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Living In A High Crime Area Of St Cloud Is My Main Entertainment
I rent an apartment in St Cloud for during the week and commute back to Fargo or Detroit Lakes on the weekends. Seems most every week there is some kind of crazy and sometimes criminal activity going on. Sounds of gun shots aren't that uncommon and those little "Fast & Furious" cars racing by can be annoying.
Kleis Wants 1,000 Housing Units in Downtown St. Cloud in 5 Years
ST. CLOUD -- Calling it the city's top economic development priority, St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says the city will be holding a Downtown Summit sometime this fall. Kleis says we need to look to Rochester and Duluth and the success they have had lobbying for big state funding dollars in their downtowns.
Save Money – It’s Money Matters
ST. CLOUD -- A recall of chocolate truffles, a reason to save receipts from “back to school” shopping, the best vehicles in holding their value and news on the St. Cloud housing market headline this week’s episode of “It’s Money Matters” with Kelly Cordes on WJON.
It’s Illegal to Have a Muddy Vehicle in This Minnesota Town
We have all heard for years that Minnesota has some "dumb laws". In fact, there is a website where you can check out all of the dumb/strange laws that are still on the books in Minnesota. Most of which are not enforced. Like the "no eating hamburgers on Sundays". I think all of us (unless you are a vegetarian) have eaten a hamburger on a Sunday at some point in our lives.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Waite Avenue to Close for Reconstruction
WAITE PARK -- A street that divides St. Cloud and Waite Park will be closed for reconstruction starting next week. Waite Avenue will close on Monday from 2nd Street South to Division Street, and from Division Street to 1st Street North. The closure is expected to last until late September.
A Refresher Driver’s Test For St Cloud Drivers (Opinion)
In an effort to make the streets of St Cloud safer for us all, I think a recap of just plain common sense needs to be readdressed for some. Just about every day I encounter a driver that could benefit from brushing up on the common sense about operating their motor vehicle.
Money for New South St. Cloud Bridge in U.S. Senate Bill
ST. CLOUD -- For the first time ever some federal funding has been earmarked to build a new bridge over the Mississippi River in south St. Cloud. Mayor Dave Kleis says he spoke with Minnesota U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar last week and learned that $850,000 is in a Senate appropriations bill for the bridge project.
Memorial Bench Dedicated for Fallen St. Joseph Firefighter
ST. JOSEPH -- The St. Joseph Fire Department honored one of their own Tuesday night. The department dedicated a memorial bench for former St. Joseph Fire Captain Andy Loso. Loso passed away in November at the age of 42 after getting COVID while in the line of duty. He served...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stolen Go Cart in St. Cloud and Damage to the Train Museum in Waite Park
Waite Park Police is reporting that someone damaged the Train Museum in Waite Park on 3rd Street North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the backdoor was kicked in and two windows were broken out on the train engines. St. Cloud Police is reporting a...
Patrol: Excuses for Speeding During July Enforcement Campaign
ST. PAUL -- Law enforcement agencies across the state ticketed nearly 19,000 drivers for speeding last month. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the extra speed enforcement throughout the month of July included 300 agencies. Thirty-seven agencies reported speeds of 100 miles an hour or more. Some examples of...
Primary Voting Continues Today
ST. CLOUD -- Polling places across the region report slow or steady voting in today’s primary. At the Lincoln Elementary polling station, election judges report steady voting since they opened. At Apollo High School, election judges estimate only three percent of registered voters have appeared as of 11:00 am.
The Minnesota State Patrol Needs Your Help By Doing This Today!
Which State Highway Patrol has the best-looking Cruiser? Our Minnesota State Highway Patrol would love for you to pick theirs! Let's help show our Minnesota pride by placing our votes today. PLACE YOUR VOTE TODAY. By clicking HERE, you can find all the best photos that were submitted for the...
Another Driverless Shuttle in Minnesota
I feel like this stuff... cars driving themselves, parking themselves, lane assist, etc and now driverless shuttles is like something out of the movies. Like Demolition Man and Total Recall where they did everything virtually, and had cars that drove themselves or were completely driverless. Or, even better had robots that looked like crash test dummies doing the driving.
Spanier Bus Offering Test Drives For Interested Bus Drivers
ST. CLOUD -- You'll see an increase in school buses hitting the roads as the new school year quickly approaches. Drivers are out practicing their routes, however bus companies are still dealing with driver shortages. Tami Spanier is the owner of Spanier Bus Service. She says they will let anyone...
Lightning Zaps Car In NW Minnesota
Lightning can be a pretty scary thing but I always heard that you were safe in a car because the rubber tires grounded the vehicle. Not sure if that is true but sounds logical to me. However, it is possible to have your vehicle struck by lightning. According to WCCO...
The Most Haunted Road In Minnesota – Just One Hour From St. Cloud
Do you like to search out haunted places in Minnesota? The city of New London, Minnesota has quite a story and has been named one of the most haunted roads in Minnesota. There are a lot of people who head out to find the most haunted roads across the country, but not everyone videotapes the trail. However, we did find one person that tells us the story of why Timber Lake Road is so haunted, as he videotapes and talks about the eerie happenings located on this road. Watch this video and listen to the man tell the story of horror and why Timber Lake Road in New London is so haunted.
1390 Granite City Sports
St. Cloud, MN
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0