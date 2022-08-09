ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

tncontentexchange.com

Talking cars and tragedies: A look back at the Missouri State Fair in photos

“Buckets of Fun” is the theme for this year’s Missouri State Fair, which runs Thursday through Aug. 21 in Sedalia. Headliners at the grandstand include ZZ Top, Casting Crowns, KC and the Sunshine Band, Tesla, Trace Adkins and Sam Hunt. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews...
SEDALIA, MO
kq2.com

2022 Missouri State Fair kicks off Thursday in Sedalia

(SEDALIA, Mo.) The 2022 Missouri State Fair is just days away. "Buckets of Fun" will kick off with the opening day ceremony on Thursday as the first official event for the 120th State Fair. The first day of the state fair features events for everyone, including the queen pageant and...
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Jump, Catch Big Air, and Have Family Fun in Columbia

One of the things that always comes up when we talk about what Sedalia needs are places for family activities. While I don't know of any businesses coming to fit that bill in Sedalia, that doesn't mean you can't load the family in the car and head to Columbia to jump, catch some big air, and enjoy a day out with your family at Sky Zone Trampoline Park.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMBC.com

Dogs near Katy Trail causing concern for Cass County residents

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating complaints about dogs on a one-acre property just feet away from the Katy Trail. The property south of Pleasant Hill near East State Route P and Roush Road is full of debris, old vehicles, and scrap metal. It...
CASS COUNTY, MO
KIX 105.7

‘Get Ready, Get Set, Shop Local’ Is This Saturday

“Get Ready, Get Set, Shop Local” is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 6 in Sedalia. The event is a city-wide sidewalk sale that includes 21 local businesses. Sedalia Shop Local is a partnership between the City of Sedalia and the Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce to help highlight and support local businesses.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Pettis County Kids Can Get School Supplies Monday & Tuesday

School children from Kindergarten through grade 12 who need school supplies can get them for free in Sedalia Monday and Tuesday next week from C.A.C.T.U.S., Community and Children Teaming Up 4 Success. C.A.C.T.U.S. is a nonprofit organization located here in Sedalia which acquires and distributes school supplies who need them...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Katy Park Vandalism Causes Early Closure

Katy Park restrooms will be locked at 5 p.m. daily due to ongoing vandalism in the restrooms, according to Savannah Lynde, Special Events and Marketing for Sedalia Parks & Rec, effective as of today, Aug. 8 until further notice. For questions or concerns, contact the park office at (660) 826-4930.
SEDALIA, MO
KOLR10 News

CLOSURE: Highway 42 outside Osage Beach closed after crash

OSAGE BEACH, Mo.– Highway 42 South of Osage Beach is experiencing closures in both lanes, estimated to last at least two more hours by the Missouri Department of Transportation. The closure began at about 1:38 p.m. when a power line was knocked down on the road. It is unclear if any injuries were sustained in […]
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Parks & Rec Sets Dog Days Doggie Dives

Some dogs just love the water. They love to jump in the water. They love to splash around the pool. They love paddling around. If this describes your pup, then maybe you should think about heading to Centennial or Liberty Pool for one of Sedalia Parks & Rec's two Doggie Dives.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Police Reports For August 11, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Wednesday evening, Officers were dispatched to the Bothwell Regional Health Center in reference to an assault report. Officers met with the victim, and gathered details about the incident. A suspect was located and after conversing with them, they were placed under arrest. Gregg Bernard Cravens, 74, of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail pending charges of Domestic Assault in the 4th Degree.
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

TWO VEHICLE CRASH IN WARRENSBURG

A two vehicle crash occurred at 7:20 a.m. today in Warrensburg. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 79 year old Sharon A. Miller pulled out onto U.S. Highway 50 from West Young Street and struck a vehicle driven by 23 year old Krysten A. Ford. Ford’s vehicle overturned and came to a rest in the median on Highway 50. Miller’s vehicle came to rest in the crossover.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KIX 105.7

Donate Blood Before The Fair With The CBC

The Community Blood Center will be hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Sedalia on Tuesday, August 9th. The need for blood donations is constant, as you know, because I've told you quite a few times. But now we've got another chance for you to do a little give back before we get into the fun of the Fair.
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

AREA FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPOND TO BLAZE IN SALISBURY

Several area fire departments responded to a fire at Ricketts Farm Service in Salisbury. The fire reportedly began at about 5:37 a.m. Sunday, August 7 at the location’s east equipment shed. The shed and the contents in it were a total loss. Volunteer fire departments from Salisbury, Keytesville, and...
SALISBURY, MO
