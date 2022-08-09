Read full article on original website
Farmers Almanac For 2023 Predicts Cold Winter. Are You Happy Or Sad?
Are you familiar with the Farmers' Almanac? If you are not, it is an annual American periodical that has been in continuous publication since 1818. Published by Geiger of Lewiston, Maine, the Farmers' Almanac provides long-range weather predictions for both the U.S. and Canada. The 2023 edition has been released...
Check Out This Fabulous Restaurant Two Hours From Sedalia
If your idea of dining out is to experience an excellent meal, not just to eat a good-tasting meal then you need to check out this restaurant in St. James, just two hours from Sedalia. Sybill's Saint James Restaurant opened in May 2006 without any promotion in a modern Southern...
tncontentexchange.com
Talking cars and tragedies: A look back at the Missouri State Fair in photos
“Buckets of Fun” is the theme for this year’s Missouri State Fair, which runs Thursday through Aug. 21 in Sedalia. Headliners at the grandstand include ZZ Top, Casting Crowns, KC and the Sunshine Band, Tesla, Trace Adkins and Sam Hunt. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews...
kq2.com
2022 Missouri State Fair kicks off Thursday in Sedalia
(SEDALIA, Mo.) The 2022 Missouri State Fair is just days away. "Buckets of Fun" will kick off with the opening day ceremony on Thursday as the first official event for the 120th State Fair. The first day of the state fair features events for everyone, including the queen pageant and...
Jump, Catch Big Air, and Have Family Fun in Columbia
One of the things that always comes up when we talk about what Sedalia needs are places for family activities. While I don't know of any businesses coming to fit that bill in Sedalia, that doesn't mean you can't load the family in the car and head to Columbia to jump, catch some big air, and enjoy a day out with your family at Sky Zone Trampoline Park.
KMBC.com
Dogs near Katy Trail causing concern for Cass County residents
CASS COUNTY, Mo. — The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating complaints about dogs on a one-acre property just feet away from the Katy Trail. The property south of Pleasant Hill near East State Route P and Roush Road is full of debris, old vehicles, and scrap metal. It...
The Neff Tavern Smokehouse originally built by Isaac Neff in the 1800s stands in Saline County, Missouri
The Neff Smoke Tavern. (Edited for brightness.)Source: Santa Fe Trails Historic Sites. Six miles west of Arrow Rock, Missouri, there is an old smokehouse that's on the old Santa Fe Trail. It's located in Napton in Saline County.
An Iconic Restaurant Near Cole Camp IS Closing For Good This Fall
An iconic buffet restaurant voted Missouri's Best Buffet two years in a row by Missouri Magazine will open for the last time on October 1, 2022, according to a post on the buffet's Facebook Page. Charley's Buffet in Lincoln near Cole Camp will serve its last buffet on Saturday, October...
Green Named Central Bank of Sedalia’s Unsung Hero for July
Okay guys, it's time for us to recognize another Unsung Hero for the month. This month, our Hero is Mike Green. Mike was nominated by his daughter in law, who said this about him:. He is dedicated to his church, often volunteering there and helping elderly members with home repairs,...
‘Get Ready, Get Set, Shop Local’ Is This Saturday
“Get Ready, Get Set, Shop Local” is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 6 in Sedalia. The event is a city-wide sidewalk sale that includes 21 local businesses. Sedalia Shop Local is a partnership between the City of Sedalia and the Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce to help highlight and support local businesses.
Pettis County Kids Can Get School Supplies Monday & Tuesday
School children from Kindergarten through grade 12 who need school supplies can get them for free in Sedalia Monday and Tuesday next week from C.A.C.T.U.S., Community and Children Teaming Up 4 Success. C.A.C.T.U.S. is a nonprofit organization located here in Sedalia which acquires and distributes school supplies who need them...
939theeagle.com
MU Health: Governor Parson’s tobacco announcement will save millions in future health care costs
The Missouri governor’s announcement about the largest single investment into tobacco cessation in state history is being praised by mid-Missouri’s largest health care system. Columbia-based MU Health says the funding boost will save Missouri $21-million in future health care costs. MU Health associate professor in family and community...
Katy Park Vandalism Causes Early Closure
Katy Park restrooms will be locked at 5 p.m. daily due to ongoing vandalism in the restrooms, according to Savannah Lynde, Special Events and Marketing for Sedalia Parks & Rec, effective as of today, Aug. 8 until further notice. For questions or concerns, contact the park office at (660) 826-4930.
CLOSURE: Highway 42 outside Osage Beach closed after crash
OSAGE BEACH, Mo.– Highway 42 South of Osage Beach is experiencing closures in both lanes, estimated to last at least two more hours by the Missouri Department of Transportation. The closure began at about 1:38 p.m. when a power line was knocked down on the road. It is unclear if any injuries were sustained in […]
Your College Kid Might Want To Take These Four Classes, Whatever Their Major
We're getting close to the Missouri State Fair, and for people who live and work in Sedalia, that means school is also drawing near.Obviously some schools are already back in session. But a lot of schools in West Central Missouri in particular, will be going back to sessions in a couple of weeks.
Sedalia Parks & Rec Sets Dog Days Doggie Dives
Some dogs just love the water. They love to jump in the water. They love to splash around the pool. They love paddling around. If this describes your pup, then maybe you should think about heading to Centennial or Liberty Pool for one of Sedalia Parks & Rec's two Doggie Dives.
Sedalia Police Reports For August 11, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Wednesday evening, Officers were dispatched to the Bothwell Regional Health Center in reference to an assault report. Officers met with the victim, and gathered details about the incident. A suspect was located and after conversing with them, they were placed under arrest. Gregg Bernard Cravens, 74, of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail pending charges of Domestic Assault in the 4th Degree.
kmmo.com
TWO VEHICLE CRASH IN WARRENSBURG
A two vehicle crash occurred at 7:20 a.m. today in Warrensburg. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 79 year old Sharon A. Miller pulled out onto U.S. Highway 50 from West Young Street and struck a vehicle driven by 23 year old Krysten A. Ford. Ford’s vehicle overturned and came to a rest in the median on Highway 50. Miller’s vehicle came to rest in the crossover.
Donate Blood Before The Fair With The CBC
The Community Blood Center will be hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Sedalia on Tuesday, August 9th. The need for blood donations is constant, as you know, because I've told you quite a few times. But now we've got another chance for you to do a little give back before we get into the fun of the Fair.
kmmo.com
AREA FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPOND TO BLAZE IN SALISBURY
Several area fire departments responded to a fire at Ricketts Farm Service in Salisbury. The fire reportedly began at about 5:37 a.m. Sunday, August 7 at the location’s east equipment shed. The shed and the contents in it were a total loss. Volunteer fire departments from Salisbury, Keytesville, and...
