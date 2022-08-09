ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty

UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
The Independent

Trump’s lawyer claims all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024

Donald Trump’s lawyer has claimed that all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024. “I’ve said it 100 times – if he's not leading in the polls – I've sat across from him, every time he gets frustrated I say to him, ‘Mr President, if you would like me to resolve all your litigation, you should announce that you are not running for office, and all of this will stop,’” the former president’s attorney Alina Habba told Real America’s Voice.Mr Trump is facing at least four major investigations: The probe into the...
NBC Connecticut

Passage of Inflation Reduction Act Gives Medicare Historic New Powers Over Drug Prices

Medicare is gaining the power to negotiate prices for certain drugs and punish pharmaceutical companies that don't play by the rules. The legislation represents a historic expansion of Medicare's power that was fiercely opposed by the pharmaceutical industry. But the negotiation powers are limited in scope, and some lawmakers argue...
