- If you enjoy hiking, you should try Exploring Hawk Falls at Hickory-Run State Park. This park is surrounded by more than 40 miles of trails and is a great place to take a family hike. Hawk Falls is located in the park's northern area near Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania. The hike is mostly downhill, with a few sections that can be slippery. Once you've arrived at the top, you'll be able to view the beautiful waterfall from a rock outcrop.

JIM THORPE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO