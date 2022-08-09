Read full article on original website
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton organization, local barber hold back-to-school drive to provide backpacks and free haircuts to students in need
EASTON, Pa. - An Easton organization is teaming up with a local barber to hold a back-to-school drive to provide backpacks and free haircuts to students in need. 69 News Reporter Chantelle Calhoun spoke with organizers who say they are in urgent need of supplies. A day filled with fun...
lvpnews.com
WCSD staff explain federal grants received
At the Whitehall-Coplay School Board committee meetings on education/student activities, operations/transportation and finance/personnel, held Aug. 8, the education committee heard a presentation on federal grants by Tatiana Berrios, Whitehall-Coplay School District supervisor of educational equity, and Melissa Arifaj, curriculum supervisor of ELA and humanities. WCSD receives Title I, II, III,...
Supplies, haircutters - then kids - needed for Easton area back-to-school giveaway
A community-driven effort to help Easton area youth get ready to go back to school is returning to a full, in-person event for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic struck. The No Child Left Behind giveaway of backpacks and school supplies, plus free haircuts, is scheduled for noon to...
wlvr.org
Allentown School District secures funding for community learning centers
The Allentown School District has received $1.5 million to help boost after-hours learning for students. The money comes from the state and is going to low-performing schools in high-poverty communities to establish what are called: 21st Century Community Learning Centers. The centers are designed to offer students additional academic enhancement,...
Times News
Northern Lehigh board director resigns
A vacancy exists on the Northern Lehigh School Board following the departure of a veteran director. The school board on a 7-0 vote Monday accepted the resignation of Director Robert Keegan, Jr., effective Aug. 15. Keegan has been a board member since 2014. His term is set to expire in...
lvpnews.com
LHS Class of ‘72 marks 50th
Liberty HS Class of 1972 members celebrated their 50th class reunion at the Northampton Country Club June 24, with close to 100 alumni in attendance. Everyone had an enjoyable time, with good food, music and dancing, as it was a night to reminisce days gone by and catch up on their past and new adventures.
lvpnews.com
St. Luke’s progam provides hands-on work experiences
Becca Taney has an unusual way of spending her after-school hours. She doesn’t hang out with friends; nor does she attend school events at Freedom HS like other kids her age. Instead, the 17-year-old high-school senior heads over to St. Luke’s Bethlehem Campus to work in its ER. She...
lvpnews.com
WALLA GAZOO Annual tourney is August 15
The 2022 Walla Gazoo Golf Tournament will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on August 15 at the Bethlehem Municipal Golf Course, 400 Illicks Mill Road. Registration begins at 11 a.m. There will be a lunch sponsored by Lehigh Valley with Love Media and cigars provided by Cigars International as golfers arrive.
lvpnews.com
volunteers
Help in our Client Choice Food Pantry from 8:30 a.m. – 12 noon for one or more days per month at Allentown Area Ecumenical Food Bank. Clients are very happy to have the assistance to select their food and placed in the bags. Great way to get involved in the community. Training available. Minimum age 18 or 14 with adult. Contact Itza Castillo, 610-821-1332, aaefb1978@gmail.com.
WFMZ-TV Online
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Allentown
Stacker compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, Pa.-N.J., using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
lvpnews.com
Buttigieg on truck driver shortage
Lehigh Carbon Community College hosted U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg Tuesday to discuss the nation’s shortage of truck drivers. “Truck drivers are finally well-understood to be the essential workers they have always been in our supply chains and our economy,” Buttigieg said. Buttigieg and U.S. Rep. Susan...
PhillyBite
Exploring Hawk Falls at Hickory Run State Park
- If you enjoy hiking, you should try Exploring Hawk Falls at Hickory-Run State Park. This park is surrounded by more than 40 miles of trails and is a great place to take a family hike. Hawk Falls is located in the park's northern area near Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania. The hike is mostly downhill, with a few sections that can be slippery. Once you've arrived at the top, you'll be able to view the beautiful waterfall from a rock outcrop.
lvpnews.com
DA Martin to host trafficking recovery expert
District Attorney Jim Martin announced an upcoming visit from Rev. Becca Stevens, of Nashville, Tenn., an author, speaker, Episcopal priest, founder and president of a nonprofit recovery model (Thistle Farms) that helps women survivors of human trafficking. In 2019 in an effort to better combat human trafficking in Lehigh County...
pennbets.com
Mount Airy Allows Smoking Within Casino Again, Which Draws Some Fire
Mount Airy Casino Resort stood out months ago as one of few casinos in Pennsylvania to ban indoor smoking, but a state hearing last week for its periodic licensing renewal made clear that’s no longer the case. Casino officials confirmed at the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board public hearing in...
Northampton responds to removal of sign in memory of toddler
Robert Pellegrino, manager of Northampton Township, addressed the removal of a sign at Northampton’s Municipal Park. The sign was erected in 2021 at the playground in memory of Christian Tyler Murphy, who loved playing on the swings before passing away at the age of 1. In an official statement,...
New 835 area code may serve region as soon as September
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is reminding residents and businesses in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania of the upcoming activation of a new 835 area code, which serves the same geographic region as the existing 610 and 484 area codes. Because the region is already served by two overlay area codes,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown Planning Commission tables American Parkway projects
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission tabled two preliminary/final plan proposals near the American Parkway on Tuesday afternoon at City Hall. The applicant, J. G. Petrucci Co., is offering both plans. The first consists of a 146,000 square-foot warehouse located at 1024 N. Bradford St. Engineer Martin Smith, representing...
Mercury
Route 422 motorists put to Move Over Law test in eastern Berks
The raspberry-colored temporary sign placed along the eastbound shoulder of the West Shore Bypass approaching the Mount Penn exit on Wednesday morning warned motorists that it’s the law to move over for emergency vehicles. It’s not quite that simple, but there’s only so much information you can put on...
lvpnews.com
Anna Subits Skees
Anna Subits Skees, 101, of the Foxdale Community in State College and formerly of Northampton, died July 12, 2022. Born in Northampton, she was a daughter of Hungarian immigrants, the late Magdalena (Yohn) and Joseph S. Subits. She was a 1938 Northampton High School graduate. She worked in the retail,...
bctv.org
River Fest – Muhlenberg’s Food and Music Festival Is Almost Here
River Fest – Muhlenberg’s Food and Music Festival is almost here. This event is majestically located in Jim Dietrich Park along a trail that follows a bend in the Schuylkill River. There will be two music stages; one electric and one acoustic highlighting local musical talent with the river as its backdrop. In total we have 30+ musical acts scheduled over the three days performing Bluegrass, Classic Rock, Jazz, Country, Indie music and so much more. A variety of food vendors will be available to dazzle your taste buds.
