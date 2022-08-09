ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
TVLine

Dynasty Stages Victorious Reunion With Liz Gillies and Matt Bennett — Watch

Jade West and Robbie Shapiro are all grown up and together again. Matt Bennett made a surprise appearance on Friday’s episode of The CW’s Dynasty, which was directed by his Victorious co-star Liz Gillies. “Anyone else into complex Lego and puppetry? Surprise! I snuck onto the set of [Dynasty] last night and made a little appearance,” Bennett wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday. “Big thanks to director [Liz Gillies] and to the whole cast for allowing me to bring Cole to life. OH and thank you to the City of Atlanta for awarding me with the Best Boy In Town Peach...
TV SERIES
Entertainment
California Entertainment

