Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Check out the Blues, Brews & Barbecue Festival in Pennsylvania for some summer funKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
100-year-old Pennsylvania music store closing next monthKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Related
lvpnews.com
St. Luke’s progam provides hands-on work experiences
Becca Taney has an unusual way of spending her after-school hours. She doesn’t hang out with friends; nor does she attend school events at Freedom HS like other kids her age. Instead, the 17-year-old high-school senior heads over to St. Luke’s Bethlehem Campus to work in its ER. She...
JOBS・
lvpnews.com
DA Martin to host trafficking recovery expert
District Attorney Jim Martin announced an upcoming visit from Rev. Becca Stevens, of Nashville, Tenn., an author, speaker, Episcopal priest, founder and president of a nonprofit recovery model (Thistle Farms) that helps women survivors of human trafficking. In 2019 in an effort to better combat human trafficking in Lehigh County...
lvpnews.com
WALLA GAZOO Annual tourney is August 15
The 2022 Walla Gazoo Golf Tournament will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on August 15 at the Bethlehem Municipal Golf Course, 400 Illicks Mill Road. Registration begins at 11 a.m. There will be a lunch sponsored by Lehigh Valley with Love Media and cigars provided by Cigars International as golfers arrive.
lvpnews.com
WCSD staff explain federal grants received
At the Whitehall-Coplay School Board committee meetings on education/student activities, operations/transportation and finance/personnel, held Aug. 8, the education committee heard a presentation on federal grants by Tatiana Berrios, Whitehall-Coplay School District supervisor of educational equity, and Melissa Arifaj, curriculum supervisor of ELA and humanities. WCSD receives Title I, II, III,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lvpnews.com
LHS Class of ‘72 marks 50th
Liberty HS Class of 1972 members celebrated their 50th class reunion at the Northampton Country Club June 24, with close to 100 alumni in attendance. Everyone had an enjoyable time, with good food, music and dancing, as it was a night to reminisce days gone by and catch up on their past and new adventures.
lvpnews.com
Regina Gestl Holy Ghost Catholic Church member
Regina “Gigi” Gestl, 57, of Bethlehem, died on August 2, 2022. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of Russell Gestl and the late Frances M. (Ender) Gestl. She was a 1983 graduate of Salisbury HS. She was a Pennsylvania State University graduate. She was a mental health...
lvpnews.com
Joyce Ann Wunderler
Joyce Ann Wunderler, 81, of Bath, died July 29, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg, Bethlehem. She was the wife of Donald L. Wunderler Sr. for 61 years. Born in Moore Township, she was a daughter of the late Joseph J. and Ethel L. (James) Grube. She was a 1958 Northampton...
lvpnews.com
Anna Subits Skees
Anna Subits Skees, 101, of the Foxdale Community in State College and formerly of Northampton, died July 12, 2022. Born in Northampton, she was a daughter of Hungarian immigrants, the late Magdalena (Yohn) and Joseph S. Subits. She was a 1938 Northampton High School graduate. She worked in the retail,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lvpnews.com
Kimberly A. O’Sullivan-Smith
Kimberly A. O’Sullivan-Smith, 47, of Macungie, died unexpectedly Aug. 3, 2022, in Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the wife of Howard Smith for 23 years. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of Arthur F. O’Sullivan and the late Elizabeth A. (Kavanagh) O’Sullivan. She was a graduate...
lvpnews.com
Lester L. Gosling Jr. BASD Industrial Arts teacher
Lester L. Gosling Jr., 92, of Bethlehem, died peacefully on August 1, 2022, while in the care of Holy Family Manor. Born in Bethlehem, he was a son of the late Lester L. Gosling Sr. and Catherine (Rowland) Gosling. He was the husband of Eleonore (Castellucci) Gosling. He was an...
lvpnews.com
Buttigieg on truck driver shortage
Lehigh Carbon Community College hosted U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg Tuesday to discuss the nation’s shortage of truck drivers. “Truck drivers are finally well-understood to be the essential workers they have always been in our supply chains and our economy,” Buttigieg said. Buttigieg and U.S. Rep. Susan...
lvpnews.com
Andrew Filipovits
Andrew Filipovits, 82, of Northampton, died July 31, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. He was the husband of the late Geraldine “Gerry” Molchany for 55 years. Born in Szentpeterfa, Hungary, he was a son of the late Leo and Elizabeth (Kurcz) Filipovits. He was in the U.S....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lvpnews.com
Steven J. Shedlock
Steven J. Shedlock, 55, of Emmaus, died Aug. 6, 2022, in his home. Born in Elizabeth, N. J., he was the son of Jeanne (Fortunato) Shedlock and the late John S. Shedlock. He honorably served his country as an infantryman in the U.S. Army for six years during the Gulf War. He received the Army Commendation Medal as well as numerous other honorable awards.
lvpnews.com
John E. McElroy
John E. McElroy, 90, formerly of Emmaus, died Aug. 8, 2022, at Phoebe, Allentown. Born in Emmaus, he was the son of the late Edward and Pauline (Iobst) McElroy. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He is survived by children: Scott M., Jeffrey A. (Annette), Gary...
lvpnews.com
Fred Mindlin
Fred Mindlin, 84, of Macungie, died Aug. 5, 2022, in his residence. He was the husband of Linda K. (Faust) Mindlin. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Samuel and Mae (Levitt) Mindlin. He honorably served his country in the Army Reserves. He owned and operated five...
Comments / 0