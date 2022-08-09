ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

lvpnews.com

St. Luke's progam provides hands-on work experiences

Becca Taney has an unusual way of spending her after-school hours. She doesn’t hang out with friends; nor does she attend school events at Freedom HS like other kids her age. Instead, the 17-year-old high-school senior heads over to St. Luke’s Bethlehem Campus to work in its ER. She...
JOBS
lvpnews.com

DA Martin to host trafficking recovery expert

District Attorney Jim Martin announced an upcoming visit from Rev. Becca Stevens, of Nashville, Tenn., an author, speaker, Episcopal priest, founder and president of a nonprofit recovery model (Thistle Farms) that helps women survivors of human trafficking. In 2019 in an effort to better combat human trafficking in Lehigh County...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
lvpnews.com

WALLA GAZOO Annual tourney is August 15

The 2022 Walla Gazoo Golf Tournament will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on August 15 at the Bethlehem Municipal Golf Course, 400 Illicks Mill Road. Registration begins at 11 a.m. There will be a lunch sponsored by Lehigh Valley with Love Media and cigars provided by Cigars International as golfers arrive.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lvpnews.com

WCSD staff explain federal grants received

At the Whitehall-Coplay School Board committee meetings on education/student activities, operations/transportation and finance/personnel, held Aug. 8, the education committee heard a presentation on federal grants by Tatiana Berrios, Whitehall-Coplay School District supervisor of educational equity, and Melissa Arifaj, curriculum supervisor of ELA and humanities. WCSD receives Title I, II, III,...
COPLAY, PA
lvpnews.com

LHS Class of '72 marks 50th

Liberty HS Class of 1972 members celebrated their 50th class reunion at the Northampton Country Club June 24, with close to 100 alumni in attendance. Everyone had an enjoyable time, with good food, music and dancing, as it was a night to reminisce days gone by and catch up on their past and new adventures.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
lvpnews.com

Regina Gestl Holy Ghost Catholic Church member

Regina “Gigi” Gestl, 57, of Bethlehem, died on August 2, 2022. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of Russell Gestl and the late Frances M. (Ender) Gestl. She was a 1983 graduate of Salisbury HS. She was a Pennsylvania State University graduate. She was a mental health...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lvpnews.com

Joyce Ann Wunderler

Joyce Ann Wunderler, 81, of Bath, died July 29, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg, Bethlehem. She was the wife of Donald L. Wunderler Sr. for 61 years. Born in Moore Township, she was a daughter of the late Joseph J. and Ethel L. (James) Grube. She was a 1958 Northampton...
BATH, PA
lvpnews.com

Anna Subits Skees

Anna Subits Skees, 101, of the Foxdale Community in State College and formerly of Northampton, died July 12, 2022. Born in Northampton, she was a daughter of Hungarian immigrants, the late Magdalena (Yohn) and Joseph S. Subits. She was a 1938 Northampton High School graduate. She worked in the retail,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
lvpnews.com

Kimberly A. O'Sullivan-Smith

Kimberly A. O’Sullivan-Smith, 47, of Macungie, died unexpectedly Aug. 3, 2022, in Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the wife of Howard Smith for 23 years. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of Arthur F. O’Sullivan and the late Elizabeth A. (Kavanagh) O’Sullivan. She was a graduate...
MACUNGIE, PA
lvpnews.com

Lester L. Gosling Jr. BASD Industrial Arts teacher

Lester L. Gosling Jr., 92, of Bethlehem, died peacefully on August 1, 2022, while in the care of Holy Family Manor. Born in Bethlehem, he was a son of the late Lester L. Gosling Sr. and Catherine (Rowland) Gosling. He was the husband of Eleonore (Castellucci) Gosling. He was an...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lvpnews.com

Buttigieg on truck driver shortage

Lehigh Carbon Community College hosted U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg Tuesday to discuss the nation’s shortage of truck drivers. “Truck drivers are finally well-understood to be the essential workers they have always been in our supply chains and our economy,” Buttigieg said. Buttigieg and U.S. Rep. Susan...
NESQUEHONING, PA
lvpnews.com

Andrew Filipovits

Andrew Filipovits, 82, of Northampton, died July 31, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. He was the husband of the late Geraldine “Gerry” Molchany for 55 years. Born in Szentpeterfa, Hungary, he was a son of the late Leo and Elizabeth (Kurcz) Filipovits. He was in the U.S....
NORTHAMPTON, PA
lvpnews.com

Steven J. Shedlock

Steven J. Shedlock, 55, of Emmaus, died Aug. 6, 2022, in his home. Born in Elizabeth, N. J., he was the son of Jeanne (Fortunato) Shedlock and the late John S. Shedlock. He honorably served his country as an infantryman in the U.S. Army for six years during the Gulf War. He received the Army Commendation Medal as well as numerous other honorable awards.
EMMAUS, PA
lvpnews.com

John E. McElroy

John E. McElroy, 90, formerly of Emmaus, died Aug. 8, 2022, at Phoebe, Allentown. Born in Emmaus, he was the son of the late Edward and Pauline (Iobst) McElroy. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He is survived by children: Scott M., Jeffrey A. (Annette), Gary...
EMMAUS, PA
lvpnews.com

Fred Mindlin

Fred Mindlin, 84, of Macungie, died Aug. 5, 2022, in his residence. He was the husband of Linda K. (Faust) Mindlin. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Samuel and Mae (Levitt) Mindlin. He honorably served his country in the Army Reserves. He owned and operated five...
MACUNGIE, PA

