Steven J. Shedlock, 55, of Emmaus, died Aug. 6, 2022, in his home. Born in Elizabeth, N. J., he was the son of Jeanne (Fortunato) Shedlock and the late John S. Shedlock. He honorably served his country as an infantryman in the U.S. Army for six years during the Gulf War. He received the Army Commendation Medal as well as numerous other honorable awards.

EMMAUS, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO