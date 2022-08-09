Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
Mac and Bob’s vaccinates employees against Hepatitis A
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Restaurants are now taking precautions against Hepatitis A outbreaks. Mac and Bob’s in Salem vaccinated its employees for Hep A Thursday morning. The Roanoke City and Allegheny District health department has not received any new Hep A case reports from any restaurants in the Roanoke Valley.
Franklin News Post
Arrington Flowers closes after 57 years
After 57 years of business, Rocky Mount-based Arrington Flowers closed its doors Friday, July 29. Ever since it opened, the business has been a family affair. The current co-owner is Marc Arrington. His father, Milton Arrington, and maternal grandmother, Catherine Bennett, started the business on South Main Street in 1965. His mother, who taught English at Franklin County High School for many years, even helped out at the shop.
WSLS
New face, familiar space: Hill City Donuts opens in former Mama Crockett’s location
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new face is taking over a familiar space in downtown Lynchburg. Hill City Donuts recently opened in the popular Mama Crockett’s Cider Donuts location. Owner Emeline Green said she’s a former Mama Crockett’s employee and is offering similar flavors. But she Green...
wfxrtv.com
Rush Homes breaks ground for disability-friendly, affordable housing in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Disabled residents in Lynchburg having trouble finding an affordable place to stay could soon receive help in the form of a new housing facility. Rush Homes hosted a groundbreaking event on Thursday, Aug. 11 for its new, disability-friendly, affordable housing facility. The executive director of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSLS
Park It on Market, Dr Pepper Park live performance event and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. ALCOVA Mortgage is inviting the community to fill the bus with school supplies at Roanoke’s Historic City Market at 10 a.m. this morning. They are doing this in partnership with Downtown Roanoke Inc. and Roanoke City Public Schools. It’s called the Park It on Market event with a goal of filling an entire school bus with pencils, paper, crayons and more for Roanoke City Public Schools. The event lasts until 4 p.m.
pcpatriot.com
Changes at Jackson Park Inn are announced
The Jackson Park Inn (JPI) in Pulaski today announced plans to renovate and upgrade its hotel facilities. JPI opened in 2015 as an independent boutique hotel, an artful renovation of an historic building located at 68 First Street NW in downtown Pulaski. Locally known as the Dunnivant Building and originally constructed in the 1920’s, the building was originally a cannery and grocery warehouse.
altavistajournal.com
Timberlake Tavern reopens with new ownership in ribbon cutting
The Timberlake Tavern recently celebrated new ownership with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance. The ribbon cutting was followed by refreshments and the Alliance’s Commerce & Cocktails business development event. Historic Timberlake Tavern is located at 439 Timberlake Drive, Lynchburg. It was built in 1929,...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke approves boutique hotel plans
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A boutique hotel and restaurant is coming to Roanoke. The Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously approved plans Wednesday to build a boutique hotel on Crystal Spring Avenue where Famous Anthony’s was. The hotel will have about 21 rooms and a bistro restaurant with 190 seats.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvtf.org
As one of Va.’s largest mills closes, smaller mills grind on
Last month, one of Virginia’s largest producers of flour and cornmeal announced they would be closing their business. Big Spring Mill has been in operation along the Roanoke River between Christiansburg and Roanoke since 1850. Meanwhile, another mill in nearby Floyd County is stepping up its production. 22-year-old Theodore...
WSLS
Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad on suspension
ROANOKE, Va. – A volunteer fire squad has been suspended following a funding investigation. Roanoke County officials told 10 News that the charges being sought against the first responders are embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretense. Over the last month, the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department, the...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke Star on Mill Mountain “named” for Brenda Hale
Dr. Brenda Hale, long time president of the Roanoke NAACP chapter and community activist, was honored by the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke yesterday with an honorary naming of the Roanoke Star atop Mill Mountain, a fundraising program the Kiwanis Club initiated several years ago. A sign near the Mill Mountain Star viewing platform will recognize that naming for the next year.
wfirnews.com
Local artistic couple create surprising new best-seller item
While a local artistic couple focuses on painting murals, they also specialize in an oddly popular best-seller item: toilet paintings. In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has the story.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
timesvirginian.com
Local livestock owners win championships at 2022 Angus Show
Madison Stratton and Eli Fleener of Appomattox won championship-level prizes at this summer's 2022 Eastern Regional Junior Angus Show in Chatham. There’s more to this in the current issue of the Times Virginian newspaper. Support local journalism by purchasing the issue at a local newsstand or subscribing at www.timesvirginian.com/subscriber_services to receive the print edition or view the full article in the e-edition version.
‘Repeated violations’: More assisted living facilities flagged by state inspectors
Four new assisted living facilities across the state are now under the microscope.
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ reporter, editor win national Murrow Award for health podcast
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 is congratulating reporter/anchor Leanna Scachetti and editor Ben Riquelmy for winning a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association. The award is for their podcast episode, Bridging the Great Health Divide: Strokes. The episode is part of the pair’s...
wfxrtv.com
Rising number of Roanoke Valley students facing homelessness
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Parents are dealing with a number of issues as their children head back to school this year, but the burden is even heavier for those experiencing homelessness, including hundreds of families in the Roanoke Valley. The assistant director of shelter services at the Rescue Mission...
franchising.com
Dublin Says Hello To its New Favorite Italian Spot… Fazoli’s!
August 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // Dublin, VA - Fans can’t get enough of Fazoli’s indulgent Italian dishes and signature hot, fresh breadsticks, and now the renowned brand is excited to serve more guests in The Old Dominion State!. On Tuesday, August 16, Fazoli’s is bringing its Italian...
WSET
Former Pittsylvania County supervisor dead at 79
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — People on the Southside are mourning the loss of a prominent leader in the community. Former Pittsylvania County Supervisor Coy Harville died of cancer on Tuesday. Harville served for 20 years as a supervisor representing the Westover District. He stepped down in 2015 from...
WDBJ7.com
Concerns raised about homelessness in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council approved a ban for sleeping on city sidewalks in December. Now, eight months later, there are fewer homeless people downtown, but they have spread out into other areas of the city. “It’s just not a welcoming sign, I think, for the City of...
wfxrtv.com
Employees left jobless after sudden closure of Joe Goodpies in Vinton
VINTON, Va. (WFXR) — Joe Goodpies, a popular pizza place in Vinyard Station, was always full on Friday nights. That’s what people told WFXR News on Friday, Aug. 5 as they read a notice on Joe Goodpies’ door saying the restaurant would not be reopening for business.
Comments / 3