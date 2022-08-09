Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Sheriff's Department Seizes Animals From Home Near Colby
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department seized 22 dogs and one cat from a home near Colby. Investigators said they received reports of neglect. Many of the dogs have behavioral concerns. The animals were checked by a veterinarian before being transferred to a shelter. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office was...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Man Arrested for Possession After Routine Traffic Stop
A Marshfield man is facing possession charges after a routine traffic stop. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, during a routine traffic stop, an officer learned the driver, a 28-year-old Marshfield man, had several valid warrants out for his arrest. The male was taken into custody on the warrants and the officer located several types of drugs in the man’s possession.
Police: Marshfield man who registered 0.28 percent BAC faces sixth OWI charge
A 57-year-old Marshfield man is facing his sixth drunken driving charge after a complaint about an erratic driver led to a stop in which he registered a blood alcohol concentration of 14 times his legal limit. Daniel M. Strohkirch is being held on a $20,000 bond on the charge, which...
WOWT
Two Nebraskans face drug charges for allegedly selling close to a school
GAGE COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are in Gage County Jail Tuesday. Authorities say one of them sold drugs not far from a school. The Gage County Sheriff’s Office and Wymore police say they executed a search warrant at a home. Police arrested Alyssa Kearn, 24. Kearn is...
cwbradio.com
Wausau Woman Accused of Providing False Information to Help Facilitate Gun Purchase
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A Wausau woman is accused of providing false information to help facilitate a gun purchase. 31 year old Ashley Zastrow is said to have provided her information for the purchase to allow someone else to complete the transaction, a highly illegal method known as a straw purchase. She was arrested in Marshfield last week and indicted in federal court in Madison on Tuesday.
947jackfm.com
wearegreenbay.com
Deputies: Driver ‘intentionally’ hit, killed pedestrian
A driver near Kalamazoo intentionally hit a pedestrian on Tuesday, killing her, deputies say.
St. Paul police recover 8 guns in search for drive-by shooting suspect
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police say they recovered eight guns in the course of searching for and arresting a suspect in a drive-by shooting Monday.The 22-year-old suspect was also wanted in connection with vehicle thefts, fleeing police, assault and possessing a firearm without a permit, police said. He has not yet been charged.While executing a search warrant on the 1500 block of Wilson Avenue East, police recovered seven handguns and an AR-15. One of the handguns was stolen, and another had an illegal automatic switch on it, police said.Officers also recovered "multiple boxes of ammunition," police said, as well as marijuana and keys to four rental vehicles.
tomahawkleader.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: Aug. 8, 2022
As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Aug. 8:. On 08-02-2022 a deputy was dispatched to a report of a disorderly male. It was reported to the Sheriff’s Office that a Merrill man, 25, showed up at a residence yelling with a hammer. Merrill Police Department assisted deputies with locating the male. The incident took place on Taylor St. in the Town of Merrill. The male was arrested for disorderly conduct and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. The male was booked into the Lincoln County Jail, and the report with a request for charges was sent to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
wxpr.org
Police ask for help finding teen with autism in Rhinelander
Update: Callie was found. — The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking for people to keep a look out for a missing teen in the Rhinelander area. Callie is 14 years old and has autism. The sheriff’s office says she walked away from Northwest Journeys in Rhinelander Wednesday afternoon....
cwbradio.com
Woman Facing Charges After Attempting to Steal From Marshfield Walmart
A woman is facing charges in Marathon County Court after attempting to steal over $100 worth of items from the Marshfield Walmart. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, around 11pm on Saturday, August 6th. Wood County Dispatch received a report that a 39-year-old Marshfield female was in Walmart with a male individual.
wearegreenbay.com
Driver hits two vehicles in Marquette County crash, had PBT of .248
PACKWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver involved in a crash that resulted in one car rolling over is facing multiple charges after allegedly being under the influence. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office announced that Christopher Becker was arrested on August 5 following an accident on STH 23. On August 5, around 3:10 p.m. authorities received multiple calls about the accident on STH 23.
wxpr.org
Wausau woman charged with false statement while purchasing firearms
A Wausau women is charged with lying on a form while buying guns. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Ashley Zastrow, 31, bought two guns from a federally licensed firearms dealer on January 13, 2022. Police say she indicted on the form she was the actual...
VIDEO: Wausau police take on home intruder... a turkey 🦃
Wausau police officers recently responded to an apartment break-in. The intruder? A turkey. Officers found out the feathered intruder broke a window to get in.
11 teenagers arrested in Twin Cities stolen vehicle pursuits this weekend
RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. -- Stolen vehicles and police pursuits led to the arrest of 11 teenagers across the Twin Cities metro this weekend. Their ages range from 12 to 17.Four teenagers were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash on northbound Interstate 35E near Little Canada Road late Saturday afternoon.St. Paul police say they spotted a Kia they believed to be a stolen rental car. They had been tracking the vehicle using GPS from the rental company.Officers requested help from the Minnesota State Patrol, which dispatched a helicopter in response. Stop sticks were attempted on the allegedly stolen...
cbs4indy.com
Whitestown police stop car linked to Wisconsin kidnapping
WHITESTOWN, Ind. – A car found in Boone County early this morning helped police solve an out-of-state kidnapping case. Police received an alert about a black Ford Mustang with a Utah license plate. The driver of the vehicle was considered “armed and dangerous,” according to the alert.
Wausau woman faces federal weapons charges
A Wausau woman is accused of making a false statement while purchasing firearms and will now face federal charges in the U.S. Western District Court of Wisconsin. Ashley Zastrow, 31, was indicted in May by a federal grand jury in Madison, said Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
Wisconsin woman in Slender Man attack drops release request
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — One of two Wisconsin women who were sent to a state mental health facility after a 2014 stabbing attack on a sixth-grade classmate that they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man has withdrawn her petition for release. In June, Morgan Geyser, 20,...
