Press photo courtesy BAVTS Bethlehem Area Vocational-Technical School's Graphic Communications students, Aidan Swenor (Freedom HS), Jadalyn Moyer (Northampton Area HS) and Wallace Eisenhart (Northampton Area HS) competed in the 2022 PA Media and Design competition in Logo and Graphic Design category. This competition challenges high school students to design a logo that will be used for the promotional materials for the following year's contest. Aidan and his team from 2021, Jheremy Iparraguirre (Liberty HS) and Nicholas Randazzo (Freedom HS) competed in the 2021 contest and placed second in the state. Jheremy and Nicholas both graduated from BAVTS last year when Aidan was a junior. Aidan started designing the 2023 logo the day after the last competition. At the start of this school year, Aidan fine-tuned his new design and added two juniors to his team to give them the experience so they could successfully compete in the 2023 contest. In addition to designing the logo, the students also needed to create and produce various marketing materials. They made shirts, a table covering, stickers and mouse pads to show the judges how the logo could be used to promote the contest.Aidan's logo design received comments from the judges from both the district and state level, saying “Excellent Work.” The comment at the state level also included an email address with a job offered from the state of Pennsylvania. Above: Contest participants Jadalyn Moyer and Aiden Swenor with their logo design.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO