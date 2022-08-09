Read full article on original website
Supplies, haircutters - then kids - needed for Easton area back-to-school giveaway
A community-driven effort to help Easton area youth get ready to go back to school is returning to a full, in-person event for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic struck. The No Child Left Behind giveaway of backpacks and school supplies, plus free haircuts, is scheduled for noon to...
Shirley M. Huber
Shirley M. Huber, 82, of Emmaus, died Aug. 4, 2022, in Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the wife of the late Harold S. Huber. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Marie (Saul) Kistler. She was a 1961 graduate of Kutztown University, earning a degree...
Paulette C. Henry
Paulette C. (Bovankovich) Henry, 80, of Lehighton, formerly of Emmaus, died Aug. 2, 2022, in St. Luke’s Hospital. She was the wife of the late Donald N. “Pete” Henry. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Josephine (Gasper) Bovankovich. She worked for...
Lester L. Gosling Jr. BASD Industrial Arts teacher
Lester L. Gosling Jr., 92, of Bethlehem, died peacefully on August 1, 2022, while in the care of Holy Family Manor. Born in Bethlehem, he was a son of the late Lester L. Gosling Sr. and Catherine (Rowland) Gosling. He was the husband of Eleonore (Castellucci) Gosling. He was an...
Richard E. Gaal
Richard “Dick” E. Gaal, 90, of West Catasauqua, died Aug. 2, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospice House. He was the husband of the late Angella J. Gaal for 63 years. Born in Fullerton, he was a son of the late Julius and Marion (Guth) Gaal. He was...
Joyce Ann Wunderler
Joyce Ann Wunderler, 81, of Bath, died July 29, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg, Bethlehem. She was the wife of Donald L. Wunderler Sr. for 61 years. Born in Moore Township, she was a daughter of the late Joseph J. and Ethel L. (James) Grube. She was a 1958 Northampton...
Students participate in state competition
Press photo courtesy BAVTS Bethlehem Area Vocational-Technical School's Graphic Communications students, Aidan Swenor (Freedom HS), Jadalyn Moyer (Northampton Area HS) and Wallace Eisenhart (Northampton Area HS) competed in the 2022 PA Media and Design competition in Logo and Graphic Design category. This competition challenges high school students to design a logo that will be used for the promotional materials for the following year's contest. Aidan and his team from 2021, Jheremy Iparraguirre (Liberty HS) and Nicholas Randazzo (Freedom HS) competed in the 2021 contest and placed second in the state. Jheremy and Nicholas both graduated from BAVTS last year when Aidan was a junior. Aidan started designing the 2023 logo the day after the last competition. At the start of this school year, Aidan fine-tuned his new design and added two juniors to his team to give them the experience so they could successfully compete in the 2023 contest. In addition to designing the logo, the students also needed to create and produce various marketing materials. They made shirts, a table covering, stickers and mouse pads to show the judges how the logo could be used to promote the contest.Aidan's logo design received comments from the judges from both the district and state level, saying “Excellent Work.” The comment at the state level also included an email address with a job offered from the state of Pennsylvania. Above: Contest participants Jadalyn Moyer and Aiden Swenor with their logo design.
Regina Gestl Holy Ghost Catholic Church member
Regina “Gigi” Gestl, 57, of Bethlehem, died on August 2, 2022. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of Russell Gestl and the late Frances M. (Ender) Gestl. She was a 1983 graduate of Salisbury HS. She was a Pennsylvania State University graduate. She was a mental health...
KidsPeace to Hold Free “Painting in the Park to Heal Hearts” Event Saturday August 13 at Cedar Beach Park in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, PA (August 9, 2022) – KidsPeace will hold a special community event in Allentown’s Cedar Beach Park on Saturday, August 13th, to mark the 25th anniversary of a key community program for residents in the Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania. The “Painting in the Park to Heal...
LHS Class of ‘72 marks 50th
Liberty HS Class of 1972 members celebrated their 50th class reunion at the Northampton Country Club June 24, with close to 100 alumni in attendance. Everyone had an enjoyable time, with good food, music and dancing, as it was a night to reminisce days gone by and catch up on their past and new adventures.
Flossie Walls
Flossie Walls, 86, of Emmaus, died in her home March 4, 2022. She was the wife of the late Francis A. Walls, who died in 2011. Born in Emmaus, she was the daughter of the late Raymond H. and Ellen S. (Ruth) Druckenmiller. She was a member of St. John’s...
Pennsylvania woman welcomes 100th great-grandchild
A woman in Montgomery County recently welcomed her 100th grandchild. NBC 10 Philadelphia reports how Lafayette Hill resident, Marguerite Koller, recently welcomed a brand-new great grandson. The baby boy—who just made it as the 100th grandchild after coming a week past his due date—was born to one of Koller’s granddaughters,...
Northampton responds to removal of sign in memory of toddler
Robert Pellegrino, manager of Northampton Township, addressed the removal of a sign at Northampton’s Municipal Park. The sign was erected in 2021 at the playground in memory of Christian Tyler Murphy, who loved playing on the swings before passing away at the age of 1. In an official statement,...
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]
Funnel cake and family fun, it's (almost) the season for community fairs in Lancaster County. Over the next two months, there are a handful of local fairs happening throughout the county. Here are some of them, worth checking out.
WALLA GAZOO Annual tourney is August 15
The 2022 Walla Gazoo Golf Tournament will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on August 15 at the Bethlehem Municipal Golf Course, 400 Illicks Mill Road. Registration begins at 11 a.m. There will be a lunch sponsored by Lehigh Valley with Love Media and cigars provided by Cigars International as golfers arrive.
WCSD staff explain federal grants received
At the Whitehall-Coplay School Board committee meetings on education/student activities, operations/transportation and finance/personnel, held Aug. 8, the education committee heard a presentation on federal grants by Tatiana Berrios, Whitehall-Coplay School District supervisor of educational equity, and Melissa Arifaj, curriculum supervisor of ELA and humanities. WCSD receives Title I, II, III,...
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Allentown
Stacker compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, Pa.-N.J., using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Steven J. Shedlock
Steven J. Shedlock, 55, of Emmaus, died Aug. 6, 2022, in his home. Born in Elizabeth, N. J., he was the son of Jeanne (Fortunato) Shedlock and the late John S. Shedlock. He honorably served his country as an infantryman in the U.S. Army for six years during the Gulf War. He received the Army Commendation Medal as well as numerous other honorable awards.
Andrew Filipovits
Andrew Filipovits, 82, of Northampton, died July 31, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. He was the husband of the late Geraldine “Gerry” Molchany for 55 years. Born in Szentpeterfa, Hungary, he was a son of the late Leo and Elizabeth (Kurcz) Filipovits. He was in the U.S....
Local districts struggle to hire teachers as start of new school year approaches
The Pennsylvania State Education Association says there are 22,000 fewer people working in education than in 2020.
