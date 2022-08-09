With the rising cost of living and inflation, many people are looking for ways to save on groceries by planning meals ahead of their typical shop. Whether you have diabetes or not, meal planning can be easy and customizable, and it doesn't have to break the bank. Focus on including nutrient-dense starches, whole grains, vegetables, fruits, lean meats and plant-based proteins that are prepared with little-to-no added sugars, and try to limit sodium and saturated fats to support a healthy heart. Taking advantage of items that are on sale and choosing canned or frozen ingredients can also help your dollar go further.

