Read full article on original website
Related
EatingWell
7-Day Budget-Friendly Dinner Plan for Diabetes
With the rising cost of living and inflation, many people are looking for ways to save on groceries by planning meals ahead of their typical shop. Whether you have diabetes or not, meal planning can be easy and customizable, and it doesn't have to break the bank. Focus on including nutrient-dense starches, whole grains, vegetables, fruits, lean meats and plant-based proteins that are prepared with little-to-no added sugars, and try to limit sodium and saturated fats to support a healthy heart. Taking advantage of items that are on sale and choosing canned or frozen ingredients can also help your dollar go further.
Registered Dietitian Kara Lydon Shares How You Can Still Enjoy Dairy If You're Lactose Intolerant - Exclusive
If there's one thing Boston-based registered dietitian and licensed dietitian nutritionist Kara Lydon recommends to all of her clients, it's getting enough dairy in their diets. "The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends that most Americans consume three servings of dairy per day," she stated during an exclusive interview with Health Digest. "While that's a helpful guideline to aim for, don't stress out too much about the number. As long as you're consuming dairy in a way that makes sense for you."
What Is The Chicken Noodle Soup Diet And Is It Safe?
There are six main soup diets, which are designed to help people lose weight quickly. Learn about the chicken noodle soup diet and if it's healthy for you.
Comments / 0