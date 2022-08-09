Read full article on original website
lvpnews.com
LHS Class of ‘72 marks 50th
Liberty HS Class of 1972 members celebrated their 50th class reunion at the Northampton Country Club June 24, with close to 100 alumni in attendance. Everyone had an enjoyable time, with good food, music and dancing, as it was a night to reminisce days gone by and catch up on their past and new adventures.
bctv.org
Berks County Junior/Senior Golf Tournament 8-8-22
On this episode of Golf Talk, hosts George Audi and Chris Storck are joined by Tyler Mersinger to discuss this year’s Berks County Junior/Senior Championship and BCGA Partners tournaments that Tyler won. From the program: Golf Talk.
PhillyBite
Exploring Hawk Falls at Hickory Run State Park
- If you enjoy hiking, you should try Exploring Hawk Falls at Hickory-Run State Park. This park is surrounded by more than 40 miles of trails and is a great place to take a family hike. Hawk Falls is located in the park's northern area near Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania. The hike is mostly downhill, with a few sections that can be slippery. Once you've arrived at the top, you'll be able to view the beautiful waterfall from a rock outcrop.
PhillyBite
Exploring Turn Hole Tunnel at Lehigh Gorge State Park
- For a unique experience, explore the Turn Hole Tunnel at Lehigh Gorge, a 4,548-acre park in Pennsylvania. The park is an excellent place to spend a day with your family or a group of friends. This historic structure is the best place to see the tunnel, which is accessible by an underground walkway. Here, you'll find several ways to explore the tunnel, including using a flashlight.
bctv.org
River Fest – Muhlenberg’s Food and Music Festival Is Almost Here
River Fest – Muhlenberg’s Food and Music Festival is almost here. This event is majestically located in Jim Dietrich Park along a trail that follows a bend in the Schuylkill River. There will be two music stages; one electric and one acoustic highlighting local musical talent with the river as its backdrop. In total we have 30+ musical acts scheduled over the three days performing Bluegrass, Classic Rock, Jazz, Country, Indie music and so much more. A variety of food vendors will be available to dazzle your taste buds.
visitbuckscounty.com
What's Up This Weekend: 24+ Auto Shows, Wine Tastings, Summer Concerts And More
Ready for some summer fun? Head to Parx Casino for an exciting live concert, peruse the shops in Yardley for 2nd Saturday or rev your engines at the New Hope Auto Show!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay up-to-date on what’s coming up next week with our Upcoming Events Calendar.
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Pennsylvania, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
lvpnews.com
volunteers
Help in our Client Choice Food Pantry from 8:30 a.m. – 12 noon for one or more days per month at Allentown Area Ecumenical Food Bank. Clients are very happy to have the assistance to select their food and placed in the bags. Great way to get involved in the community. Training available. Minimum age 18 or 14 with adult. Contact Itza Castillo, 610-821-1332, aaefb1978@gmail.com.
lvpnews.com
Anna Subits Skees
Anna Subits Skees, 101, of the Foxdale Community in State College and formerly of Northampton, died July 12, 2022. Born in Northampton, she was a daughter of Hungarian immigrants, the late Magdalena (Yohn) and Joseph S. Subits. She was a 1938 Northampton High School graduate. She worked in the retail,...
3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
If you love a good steak and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy a steak that was excellently prepared, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should definitely visit if you want to eat high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. All of these steakhouses in Pennsylvania are known to serve delicious food and provide a great atmosphere. The service is also outstanding, so there is no reason you should not visit these restaurants if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list? Here are the three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are a foodie's dream.
lvpnews.com
St. Luke’s progam provides hands-on work experiences
Becca Taney has an unusual way of spending her after-school hours. She doesn’t hang out with friends; nor does she attend school events at Freedom HS like other kids her age. Instead, the 17-year-old high-school senior heads over to St. Luke’s Bethlehem Campus to work in its ER. She...
Doylestown Native Moves to Chicago to Head Catholic School’s Varsity Football Team
Coach Casey Quedenfeld now coaches the Crusaders at Brother Rice High School in Chicago. A Bucks County native is heading over to Chicago, where he will head the varsity football team at a Catholic high school. Tim O’Brien wrote about the sports news for The Beverly Review. Coach Casey...
Pennsylvania man breaks skydiving record for charity
The sky isn’t the limit for this guy. A man from Pennsylvania broke a state skydiving record the other day all in the name of charity. SIMILAR STORIES: Did they break the record? Watch Central Pa. company attempt the world’s largest flip cup game: video. Fox 29 reports...
Ex-Nazareth club transformed into farm-to-table eatery, bowling and entertainment venue
What was once the site of a historic hotel and the Jacksonian Club in Nazareth has been transformed into a farm-to-table restaurant, bowling and entertainment venue. The Farm & Table opened last month in the more than 12,000-square-foot space at 119 S. Main St. The building the restaurant is housed in initially operated as the Johnson Hotel from 1897 to 1912. By the early 1900s, the first floor occupied a hardware store and tinsmith’s shop. More recently, the main level sat vacant when the Jacksonian Club closed in March 2020 and the building was sold to property manage Ray Orwig. Jenna Orwig, of Orwig Property Management, previously told lehighvalleylive.com about 15 apartments on the building’s second and third floors have recently been remodeled.
Power outage hits hundreds in downtown Easton on a sweltering night
Power was out for some in downtown Easton on a sweltering Monday evening while the Lehigh Valley dealt with a persistent heat wave. As of 8 p.m., Met-Ed reported equipment damage knocked out power to 100 to 500 customers near Centre Square. The company estimated power would be back by 11 p.m.
lvpnews.com
Paulette C. Henry
Paulette C. (Bovankovich) Henry, 80, of Lehighton, formerly of Emmaus, died Aug. 2, 2022, in St. Luke’s Hospital. She was the wife of the late Donald N. “Pete” Henry. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Josephine (Gasper) Bovankovich. She worked for...
lvpnews.com
Lester L. Gosling Jr. BASD Industrial Arts teacher
Lester L. Gosling Jr., 92, of Bethlehem, died peacefully on August 1, 2022, while in the care of Holy Family Manor. Born in Bethlehem, he was a son of the late Lester L. Gosling Sr. and Catherine (Rowland) Gosling. He was the husband of Eleonore (Castellucci) Gosling. He was an...
wlvr.org
Scorching heat, humidity as predictable as the sounds of Musikfest
Musikfest takes place in August every year, so it’s no surprise that it’s hot out. Some of the thousands in attendance Sunday made sure they prepared for the heat, like Allentown resident Lynn Donnelly. “We’re in the shade getting a little cooled off and enjoying the breeze, but...
Best 3 farms in NJ to get your local meats
I had a pork crisis this week. Bought a pork shoulder for my pulled pork recipe because the local supermarket didn't have my preferred cut, a bone-in pork butt. Not a perfect substitute but after 10 hours in the slow cooker, it promised to be delicious. Thirty minutes before our...
New 835 area code may serve region as soon as September
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is reminding residents and businesses in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania of the upcoming activation of a new 835 area code, which serves the same geographic region as the existing 610 and 484 area codes. Because the region is already served by two overlay area codes,...
