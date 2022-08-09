Unconventional Superconductor: Unusual Superconductivity in Twisted Trilayer Graphene

Read full article on original website
Scientists have detected a "strange and persistent" radio signal that sounds like a heartbeat in a distant galaxy
Scientists have discovered a "strange and persistent" radio signal from a far-off galaxy that sounded like a heartbeat. Astronomers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and elsewhere detected the signal, which is classified as a fast radio burst, or FRB — but lasted much longer. A typical FRB, which...
Astrophysicists Think They've Found The Mysterious Source of High-Energy Neutrinos
Some of the brightest, most energetic objects in the Universe are the mystery source of high-energy cosmic neutrinos, new research has confirmed. A comprehensive analysis has pretty conclusively linked galaxies hosting blazing nuclei known as blazars with these enigmatic particles. It's a result that provides a really unexpected solution to...
scitechdaily.com
Overcoming the “Impossible” With DNA to Building Superconductor That Could Transform Technology
Could let computers work at warp speed, save energy, and even make trains fly. Scientists have used DNA to overcome a nearly insurmountable obstacle to engineering materials that will revolutionize electronics. Published in the journal Science on July 28, the work was performed by researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and their collaborators.
Nature.com
Nested order-disorder framework containing a crystalline matrix with self-filled amorphous-like innards
Solids can be generally categorized by their structures into crystalline and amorphous states with different interactions among atoms dictating their properties. Crystalline-amorphous hybrid structures, combining the advantages of both ordered and disordered components, present a promising opportunity to design materials with emergent collective properties. Hybridization of crystalline and amorphous structures at the sublattice level with long-range periodicity has been rarely observed. Here, we report a nested order-disorder framework (NOF) constructed by a crystalline matrix with self-filled amorphous-like innards that is obtained by using pressure to regulate the bonding hierarchy of Cu12Sb4S13. Combined in situ experimental and computational methods demonstrate the formation of disordered Cu sublattice which is embedded in the retained crystalline Cu framework. Such a NOF structure gives a low thermal conductivity (~0.24"‰WÂ·mâˆ’1Â·Kâˆ’1) and a metallic electrical conductivity (8"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’6"‰Î©Â·m), realizing the collaborative improvement of two competing physical properties. These findings demonstrate a category of solid-state materials to link the crystalline and amorphous forms in the sublattice-scale, which will exhibit extraordinary properties.
Nature.com
Topological surface superconductivity in FeSeTe
The engineering of Majorana zero modes in topological superconductors, a paradigm for the realization of topological quantum computing and topology-based devices, has been hampered by the absence of materials with sufficiently large superconducting gaps. Recent experiments, however, have provided enthralling evidence for the existence of topological surface superconductivity in the iron-based superconductor FeSe0.45Te0.55 possessing a full sÂ±-wave gap of a few meV. Here, we propose a mechanism for the emergence of topological superconductivity on the surface of FeSe0.45Te0.55 by demonstrating that the interplay between the sÂ±-wave symmetry of the superconducting gap, surface magnetism, and a Rashba spin"“orbit interaction gives rise to robust topological superconducting phases. Moreover, the proposed mechanism explains a series of experimentally observed hallmarks of topological superconductivity, such as the emergence of Majorana zero modes in the center of vortex cores and at the end of line defects, as well as of chiral Majorana edge modes along domain walls. We also propose that the spatial distribution of supercurrents near a domain wall is a characteristic signature measurable via a scanning superconducting quantum interference device that can distinguish between chiral Majorana edge modes and trivial in-gap states.
Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space
Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.
Freethink
NASA discovers the perfect cave to live in on the moon
A NASA-funded team of researchers has identified a lunar pit on the moon that’s always a balmy 63 degrees Fahrenheit — suggesting it could be the perfect place for future astronauts to establish a moon base. The challenge: NASA plans to return humans to the moon as soon...
scitechdaily.com
Unraveling the Mysteries of “Gigantic Jet” Lightning Bursts That Reach 50 Miles Into Space
New information about an elusive atmospheric phenomenon known as gigantic jets has been uncovered by a detailed 3D study of a massive electrical discharge that rose 50 miles into space above an Oklahoma thunderstorm. As the most powerful gigantic jet studied so far, the Oklahoma discharge carried 100 times as much electrical charge as a typical thunderstorm lightning bolt.
Elon Musk On Why First Moon Landing Was An 'Anomaly'
SpaceX and Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said recently that the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon-landing mission was an “anomalous situation.”. What Happened: “The fact that we were able to go to the Moon in '69 was such an anomalous situation it was like reaching into the future and bringing the technology forward,” said Musk on the "Full Send" podcast.
New Data Suggests Our Fundamental Model of the Universe Is Wrong, And Scientists Are Racing to Solve It
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. We live in a strange universe filled with unexplained phenomena that have perplexed humans since time immemorial. Scientists have pieced together a rough guide to the cosmos—known as the Lambda cold dark matter model (ΛCDM), or more simply, the standard model of cosmology—but many mysteries don’t seem to fit into this otherwise well-corroborated framework, especially as our view of space has gotten ever more precise in recent years.
Nuclear power’s biggest problem could have a small solution
In 2015 the fusion reactor at the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory got a spherical upgrade for an energy-efficiency boost. Some physicists think this sort of design might be the future of the field. US Department of EnergyMost fusion experiments take place in giant doughnut-shaped reactors. Physicists want to test a smaller peanut-like one instead.
AI spots a number of ‘anomalies’ in space
An artificially intelligent system has spotted a number of “anomalies” in space that could help us better understand the universe.Researchers hope the system can be used to spot far more such space anomalies – and help lead scientists to new supernovae and other extreme and distant objects in space.The new system is set to help scientists overcome the vast amount of data that comes in each day from the sky above us, picking through to find the most interesting and intriguing possible objects.In recent decades, astronomers have struggled in part because they have too much data: the advent of large-scale surveys...
IFLScience
Fifth State Of Matter Used To Create Never-Before-Achieved Quantum Simulation
Researchers in Barcelona have created a peculiar new quantum simulation. The approach involves Bose-Einstein condensates – often referred to as the fifth state of matter – which have been used to study the intricate quantum properties of solid materials by mimicking them in a much simpler way. Now, researchers have been able to use one to create a gauge theory – the mathematical model that underpins the interaction between particles – for the first time.
A new Australian supercomputer has already delivered a stunning supernova remnant pic
Within 24 hours of accessing the first stage of Australia’s newest supercomputing system, researchers have processed a series of radio telescope observations, including a highly detailed image of a supernova remnant. The very high data rates and the enormous data volumes from new-generation radio telescopes such as ASKAP (Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder) need highly capable software running on supercomputers. This is where the Pawsey Supercomputing Research Centre comes into play, with a newly launched supercomputer called Setonix – named after Western Australia’s favourite animal, the quokka (Setonix brachyurus). ASKAP, which consists of 36 dish antennas that work together as one telescope,...
IFLScience
Astronomers Reveal Most Detailed Radio Image Of A Supermassive Black Hole Jet Yet
The Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) has released new observations that are once again at the cutting edge of science. The team that gave us the first image of our very own supermassive black hole has now revealed the most detailed radio image of a blazer, J1924-2914. A blazar, not to...
Scientists’ theory about the universe before the big bang may have a fatal flaw
A scientific theory that attempts to explain what existence was like prior to the big bang may have a fatal flaw.Some theorists have suggested that the universe expands and contracts in endless cycles. This would mean that the universe has no beginning nor end, but instead grows towards the future and shrinks towards the past.While this theory is appealing because it means there is no need for time to have a ‘beginning’, new research suggests that this ‘bouncing’ universe model may not be accurate.“People proposed bouncing universes to make the universe infinite into the past, but what we show is...
Nature.com
Novel magnetic iron"“nickel/poly(ethersulfone) mixed matrix membranes for oxygen separation potential without applying an external magnetic field
This work presents novel magnetic mixed matrix poly(ethersulfone) (PES) membranes that combine the advantages of low-cost common PES polymer and low-cost iron"“nickel magnetic alloys. Moreover, the presented magnetic mixed matrix PES membranes were fabricated and used without applying an external magnetic field during either the membrane casting or the separating process. The fabricated magnetic membranes were prepared using the phase inversion technique and N-methylpyrrolidone and N,N"Dimethylformamide solvents mixture with volumetric ratio 1:9 and Lithium chloride as an additive. The used iron"“nickel magnetic alloys were prepared by a simple chemical reduction method with unique morphologies (Fe10Ni90; starfish-like and Fe20Ni80; necklace-like). The fabricated membranes were characterized using Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) and Scanning-Transmission Electron Microscope (STEM) imaging, energy dispersive X-ray (EDX), Thermogravimetric (TGA), and X-ray diffraction (XRD). Also, static water contact angle, membrane thickness, surface roughness, membrane porosity, membrane tensile strength as well as Vibrating Sample Magnetometer (VSM) analysis and oxygen transition rate (OTR) were determined. Moreover, the effect of alloy concentration and using Lithium chloride as an additive on the properties of the fabricated blankÂ PES and magnetic mixed matrixÂ PES membranes were studied. The presented novel magnetic mixed matrix PES membranes have high coercivity up to 106 (emu/g) with 3.61"‰Ã—"‰10"“5 cm3/cm2Â·s OTR compared to non-oxygen permeable blank PES membranes. The presented novel magnetic mixed matrix PES membranes have good potential in (oxygen) gas separation.
NASA says solar flares are about to get a lot worse – here’s what that means
NASA says that Solar Cycle 25 is already exceeding predictions. As a result, the space agency says that solar flares will increase over the next few years. And that it could cause some problems for Earth throughout 2025. Solar flares will increase throughout 2025. Of course, it isn’t all that...
The Universe Could 'Bounce' For Eternity. But It Still Had to Start Somewhere
From the smallest bacterium to the greatest galaxy, death looms on the horizon; even if, in cosmic terms, the time scales are too large for us to truly comprehend. Eventually, even the Universe itself should come to an end – when the last light winks out, and the cold, dense lumps of dead stars are all that remain. That is, at least, how it is under current cosmological models. What if our Universe doesn't die a cold death, but collapses, reinflates, and collapses again, over and over, like a giant cosmic lung? It's not exactly a widely accepted theory, but for some...
