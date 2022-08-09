Read full article on original website
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
'Daddy-daughter date night': About the Allentown family on Musikfest poster art
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Now that Musikfest is about halfway through, you may have checked out some of the music, eaten some of the food, and seen some of the new art exhibits by now. You may even be carrying some of that art around with you, as the poster art is displayed on merchandise as well. But what you may not realize is the people depicted in the art are loyal festival-goers from Allentown, who've been coming to Musikfest for years. And the artist who created the painting grew up in the Lehigh Valley.
Fines, imprisonment possible for riding bikes, skateboards through Easton's special events
EASTON, Pa. – After a shooting at Easton Heritage Day last month, Easton City Council is establishing penalties for individuals who break the law and ride through special events in the city. The legislative body OK'd an amendment to the city's "Peace and Good Order" code to include a...
Musikfest_2022_August_8th-5.jpg
Did we see you at Musikfest 2022 in Bethlehem, Pa.? Check out our daily photo galleries from…
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Scranton
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton, PA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Northampton County couple wins big at Transplant Games of America
MARTINS CREEK, Pa. - Albert and Vicki Piccotti from Martins Creek danced their way to victory at the 2022 Transplant Games of America. Representing Team Philly, the pair took home five gold medals each in the ballroom dancing competition. "They don't just hand them out. I mean, we got the...
Northampton responds to removal of sign in memory of toddler
Robert Pellegrino, manager of Northampton Township, addressed the removal of a sign at Northampton’s Municipal Park. The sign was erected in 2021 at the playground in memory of Christian Tyler Murphy, who loved playing on the swings before passing away at the age of 1. In an official statement,...
Allentown Planning Commission tables American Parkway projects
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission tabled two preliminary/final plan proposals near the American Parkway on Tuesday afternoon at City Hall. The applicant, J. G. Petrucci Co., is offering both plans. The first consists of a 146,000 square-foot warehouse located at 1024 N. Bradford St. Engineer Martin Smith, representing...
Families of aging prisoners call on Lehigh County DA to publicly support geriatric parole review
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Families of elderly prisoners are calling on Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin to help give their loved ones a second chance at life. Families, faith leaders, and activists rallied Wednesday in front of the county courthouse. They're asking Martin to send their letter to the Pennsylvania...
River Fest – Muhlenberg’s Food and Music Festival Is Almost Here
River Fest – Muhlenberg’s Food and Music Festival is almost here. This event is majestically located in Jim Dietrich Park along a trail that follows a bend in the Schuylkill River. There will be two music stages; one electric and one acoustic highlighting local musical talent with the river as its backdrop. In total we have 30+ musical acts scheduled over the three days performing Bluegrass, Classic Rock, Jazz, Country, Indie music and so much more. A variety of food vendors will be available to dazzle your taste buds.
New 835 area code may serve region as soon as September
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is reminding residents and businesses in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania of the upcoming activation of a new 835 area code, which serves the same geographic region as the existing 610 and 484 area codes. Because the region is already served by two overlay area codes,...
Easton City Council bans consumer fireworks
EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council made the city a little less explosive when it banned the use of consumer fireworks Wednesday night during its meeting at city hall. Consumer fireworks encompass any combustible or explosive composition intended to produce "visible or audible effects by combustion," according to the legislation.
Santander PAC announces an 'electric' Christmas show
READING, Pa. — This heat wave may have you thinking about... Christmas?. Well, the Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading is already looking ahead by announcing another holiday-themed show for later this year. Lightwire Theater will stage its 'A Very Electric Christmas' at the theater on North Sixth Street...
Norwescap Food Bank receives gamechanger grant to serve more families in western NJ
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A food bank that serves more than 12,000 people in western New Jersey each year is getting a big chunk of change from the federal government. U.S. Senator Cory Booker visited Norwescap Tuesday to announce the new grant. The goal is to allow Norwescap to serve even...
Hotel among plans considered for former bank building
READING, Pa. — The Reading Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday heard a proposal for an adaptive reuse of 601 Penn St., the former 10-story office building for Santander/Sovereign Bank, which is currently the record owner of the property. Mark Koch, a Reading attorney representing the potential developer, Dream Ventures...
Carbon County Fair kicks off
PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Carbon County fair kicked off on Monday. When the sun rises, 14-year-old Morgan Myers starts her morning feeding her cattle like she has for the past 7 months. “Yeah, you have to feed them every morning and night. It’s a priority.” All for one moment; the Carbon County Fair. […]
8 illegal ATVs, dirt bikes impounded by Allentown police in the past month
Allentown police are once again asking for the public’s help in finding drivers of illegal all-terrain vehicles, dirt bikes and motorcycles, after impounding eight of the vehicles in the past month. Police said the unregistered/uninsured ATVS were stopped on city streets after creating hazards on the roads. Citations issued...
Mount Airy Allows Smoking Within Casino Again, Which Draws Some Fire
Mount Airy Casino Resort stood out months ago as one of few casinos in Pennsylvania to ban indoor smoking, but a state hearing last week for its periodic licensing renewal made clear that’s no longer the case. Casino officials confirmed at the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board public hearing in...
Local districts struggle to hire teachers as start of new school year approaches
The Pennsylvania State Education Association says there are 22,000 fewer people working in education than in 2020.
Saucon Valley School Board appoints pediatrician to vacant board seat
HELLERTOWN, Pa. – The Saucon Valley School Board voted Tuesday night to appoint Dr. Laurel A. Erickson-Parsons to fill the unexpired board seat that was occupied by Edward Andres. The school board accepted the resignation of Andres for personal reasons last month, effective July 26. Prior to the appointment,...
What's Up This Weekend: 24+ Auto Shows, Wine Tastings, Summer Concerts And More
Ready for some summer fun? Head to Parx Casino for an exciting live concert, peruse the shops in Yardley for 2nd Saturday or rev your engines at the New Hope Auto Show!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay up-to-date on what’s coming up next week with our Upcoming Events Calendar.
