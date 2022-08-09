ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Daddy-daughter date night': About the Allentown family on Musikfest poster art

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Now that Musikfest is about halfway through, you may have checked out some of the music, eaten some of the food, and seen some of the new art exhibits by now. You may even be carrying some of that art around with you, as the poster art is displayed on merchandise as well. But what you may not realize is the people depicted in the art are loyal festival-goers from Allentown, who've been coming to Musikfest for years. And the artist who created the painting grew up in the Lehigh Valley.
BETHLEHEM, PA
