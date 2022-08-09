Read full article on original website
Olivia Newton-John’s Kids: Get to Know the ‘Grease’ Star’s Daughter Chloe Lattanzi
Olivia Newton-John leaves behind one child following her death on Monday, August 8, at the age of 73. The legendary singer “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” a statement posted to her Facebook read. The Grease star had a daughter Chloe Lattanzi. Keep reading to get to know more about Olivia’s beloved only child.
Olivia Newton-John 'wasn't walking anymore' and 'had full-time care' weeks before death, says 'Grease' costar Didi Conn
Didi Conn said on "Good Morning America" that she will remember how Olivia Newton-John had a "big heart who just cared so much for everybody."
Jane Seymour reveals Olivia Newton-John’s final days: ‘She just grabbed every single moment’
Close friend to Olivia Newton-John, Jane Seymour, has detailed the Hollywood veteran’s final days before her death at age 73.The actor’s husband, John Easterling, announced her death on her Facebook page on Monday (8 August).The Grease star had battled breast cancer on and off for 30 years, and “passed away peacefully” surrounded by her family and friends.Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, actor Jane Seymour paid tribute to the life of her friend, who she said “grabbed every single moment.”Asked if her death was a shock to her loved ones, the former Bond girl said: “Actually, I...
Olivia Newton-John’s Husband Speaks Out Following Her Death at 73
Legendary singer and actress Olivia Newton-John died on Monday. She was 73-years-old. She battled cancer for years and was a strong advocate for cancer research. Her husband, John Easterling, released a statement regarding her passing. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning,...
Olivia Newton-John Funeral Arrangements in Native Australia Revealed
Olivia Newton-John will receive a state funeral in Australia. While appearing on Australia's A Current Affair program Monday following the news of the star's death at age 73, Newton-John's niece, Tottie Goldsmith, revealed that the Grease star's family has been formally offered a state funeral by the nation, which they plan to accept.
John Travolta Remembers ‘Grease’ Costar Olivia Newton-John: “Your Impact Was Incredible”
Click here to read the full article. John Travolta shared a tribute for Olivia Newton-John, his Grease costar and longtime friend who died on Monday at the age of 73. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!” he captioned a photo of Newton-John via Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta) In the Randal...
Olivia Newton-John death: Daughter posts moving tribute to Grease star, who has died aged 73
Hollywood legend Olivia Newton-John has died of breast cancer. She was 73 years old. The actor’s husband John Easterling announced her death on her Facebook page on Monday afternoon (8 August). “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” the post read.“We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”Easterling continued: “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.”“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.” Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Actor, singer and activist dies aged 73Olivia Newton-John told women to ‘trust their instincts’ after first mammogram failed to pick up breast cancerGrease The Musical star: It was surreal to break Dame Olivia’s death to audienceThere was more to Olivia Newton-John than just Grease
The Exuberant Life of Olivia Newton-John
She is known the world over as the woman who brought joy, excitement, and hope to people through her vibrant smile and her infectious pop songs. And, for many of us that’s how she will forever be remembered. Sadly, Olivia Newton-John passed away on August 8, 2022, after battling breast cancer numerous times. In her 73 years she was an actress, singer, dancer, songwriter, author, and cancer advocate who gave back even in the years leading up to her death, donating the proceeds of an auction of her iconic Grease attire to cancer research.
The Late Olivia Newton-John Sold Her Real Estate After Receiving Cancer Diagnosis
After Olivia Newton-John was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, she reportedly sold most of her real estate to invest in her foundation and wellness center. Sadly, the news broke yesterday that the actress and singer died at the age of 73. She battled cancer for many years of her life.
Olivia Newton-John to receive state memorial service in Australia
Olivia Newton-John, the singer and "Grease" star who died on Monday in the United States, will receive a state memorial service in Australia, Victorian state Premier Dan Andrews announced Thursday.
Olivia Newton-John’s best on-screen moments: ‘Grease, ‘Xanadu,’ and more
Olivia Newton-John passed away this week after a 30-year battle with breast cancer. Let’s look back at the stellar career of this actress, singer, and activist by recapping her best on-screen moments: from her iconic role as Sandy on “Grease,” and her smash hit that ruled the 1980s, “Physical.”
Olivia Newton-John’s husband says their love was ‘so deep, so real, so natural’ in new message
Olivia Newton-John's husband, John Easterling, is honoring his late wife, whom he called "the most courageous woman I’ve ever known.”. In an emotional message he shared Wednesday on Newton-John’s social media accounts, Easterling opened up about his love for the "Grease" star, who died earlier this week at age 73.
