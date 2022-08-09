ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Olivia Newton-John Could “Never Be at Peace” With the Mysterious Disappearance of Her Boyfriend

By Jason Rossi
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 1 day ago

Olivia Newton-John’s starring turn as Sandy in the 1978 musical movie Grease cemented her status as an acting legend. Her artistic expression wasn’t limited to acting as she sent five songs to No. 1 in the United States. Newton-John’s death at age 73 on Aug. 8, 2022, shocked the world almost as much as the mysterious disappearance of her boyfriend Patrick McDermott unsettled her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XSPuv_0hAYfYBX00
Olivia Newton-John (right) and Patrick McDermott | SGranitz/WireImage

Olivia Newton-John battled cancer several times and died peacefully at her home

Newton-John received her first diagnosis in 1992, and her cancer returned twice. In 2018, she learned it had spread to her back and caused a tumor at the base of her spine. Newton-John said medical cannabis helped her manage the pain when it became unbearable.

“In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund ,” a statement from her family read. Part of the foundation’s mission is to fund research on plant-based medicines to fight cancer.

The release also stated the Grease actor died peacefully surrounded by her family and friends in her southern California home. But Newton-John never quite found peace over the mysterious disappearance of her one-time boyfriend, Patrick McDermott.

Newton-John’s boyfriend Patrick McDermott mysteriously disappeared during a fishing trip

One Grease fan theory hypothesizes that Sandy drowned at the beginning of the movie. The theory states she imagined everything else as her soul headed to heaven (shown as a car driving through the clouds at the end).

Newton-John encountered a similar situation in real life involving her one-time boyfriend, Patrick McDermott. The cinematographer with three IMDb credits mysteriously disappeared while on an overnight fishing trip near Los Angeles in 2005. McDermott’s belongings (car keys, wallet, passport) were on the boat when it returned to port, but he wasn’t. It fueled speculation he faked his own death to avoid mounting debt.

McDermott’s fate remains a mystery, and Newton-John never quite came to grips with it, as The Mirror reported:

“I don’t think I will ever really be at peace with it. I think there will always be a question mark.”

Olivia Newton-John speaks about the disappearance of boyfriend Patrick McDermott

We don’t know if Newton-John found peace before she died, but she found love again after McDermott’s disappearance.

The ‘Physical’ singer married twice, including to John Easterling

Newton-John married actor John Lattanzi ( Xanadu , Grease 2 ) in late 1984, and they divorced in 1995. She then started dating McDermott, and she eventually found love with John Easterling after McDermott’s disappearance.

Who is John Easterling ? He’s the founder of the natural health business Amazon Herb Company who first met Newton-John in the 1990s. They encountered each other several times over the years before they married in 2008. Easterling and Newton-John had two wedding ceremonies — a spiritual ceremony in Peru followed by a more traditional wedding in Florida — but no children.

Newton-John and Lattanzi had one child together, daughter Chloe Lattanzi.

The disappearance of her boyfriend McDermott shook Olivia Newton-John, but she found peace and happiness with Easterling until her death.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

RELATED: ‘Grease’: Olivia Newton-John Explained John Travolta’s Attitude After His Girlfriend Died

Comments / 1

Related
RadarOnline

Olivia Newton John’s Dying Request To Pal John Travolta Revealed

The late Olivia Newton-John worried endlessly about her daughter Chloe and made a final request of her close pal John Travolta — “Please take care of Chloe after I’m gone!” Sources close to Newton-John tell Radar her concerns for Chloe spiked after 36-year-old Chloe Lattanzi blasted the COVID 19 vaccine on social media writing, “Natural medicine is the party I belong to!” Chloé added: “Sorry, but not being in favor of lockdowns, masks and vaccines does NOT make me a member of the radical right or a “radical” of any kind.”Olivia, 72, had been battling stage 4 breast cancer while...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Posts Heartbreaking Photo Tribute to Late Mother

Chloe Lattanzi used a series of photos to show her love for her mother, Olivia Newton-John, the superstar singer/actress who died Monday at age 73. Chloe was Newton-John’s only child. And the mother-daughter were close, with Chloe even choosing her mom’s career path. They recorded a duet together in early 2021. Chloe didn’t use words to remember her mother. Rather, she allowed the sentimental photos to express her pride, but heartbreak.
CANCER
RadarOnline

Secret Olivia Took To Her Grave: Newton-John Hired PI Who Told Her Ex-Lover Faked His Death, But ‘Grease’ Star Stopped Searching For Him Because She ‘Knew That Is What He Wanted’

Olivia Newton-John will go to her grave knowing the truth about her ex-boyfriend: he faked his disappearance—and she knew it all along.While many believe Patrick McDermott accidentally drowned while on a boating trip, Radar can reveal the Grease actress' main squeeze didn't go missing-in-action nearly two decades ago.Olivia was said to have been left distraught, but in truth she knew he was "found" years later — after she was already married to John Easterling."Olivia hired private investigators and became super close with Patrick's ex-wife," a source said. "She came to learn Patrick staged his disappearance. But she never went looking...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
Page Six

Angelina Jolie dances the Electric Slide with college-bound daughter Zahara

She sure got the boogie. Angelina Jolie was spotted dancing the Electric Slide with daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt as they celebrated the 17-year-old’s admission into Spelman College at an event in Los Angeles. The mother-daughter duo were caught on camera giggling as they followed along to the steps in a video posted to TikTok on Sunday. “Morehouse and Spelman alumni showing Angelina Jolie and her daughter how to hit the electric slide at their event in Los Angeles,” the clip, shared by Watch the Yard, was captioned. At one point, the “Maleficent” actress, 47, was seen giving one alum a fist bump and laughed after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 16, Looks Lovely In White Linen Dress While Hanging With A Friend In NYC: Photo

Suri Cruise stayed cool in the New York City heatwave with a linen dress! The stylish teen, now 16, was spotted out and about in the breezy white number adorned with a subtle flower pattern on Thursday, August 4. She kept the summer white theme going with a casual tote bag on her shoulder and a well-loved pair of comfy sneakers. Suri was joined by a female friend, wearing a black dress, shoulder bag and sneakers as they explored the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
John Easterling
Person
John Travolta
Person
Chloe Lattanzi
DoYouRemember?

Why Johnny Carson Didn’t Go To His Mother’s Funeral

Johnny Carson was a popular television evening show host popularly called The Tonight Show on the National Broadcasting Corporation TV network for about three decades. The comedian hosted a couple of local and global stars. He was highly respected and celebrated as a rare gem in the industry. His show was one of the most-watched television series.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Olivia Newton-John’s Husband Speaks Out Following Her Death at 73

Legendary singer and actress Olivia Newton-John died on Monday. She was 73-years-old. She battled cancer for years and was a strong advocate for cancer research. Her husband, John Easterling, released a statement regarding her passing. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning,...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Wedding#Actor#Sgranitz Wireimage Olivia#Grease
OK! Magazine

Inside Her Final Days: Upbeat Olivia Newton-John Was Hopelessly Devoted — To Herself

Olivia Newton-John passed away on Monday, August 8, and it looks like she spent some of her final days at home, which included spa treatments. “She went through so much wand this last bout of cancer took the wind out of her, but she was doing better and feeling more positive, thanks to a few splurges,” dished an insider. “She was getting everything from pricey skin procedures — nothing invasive and all meticulously planned — to dropping big money on a new wardrobe, jewelry and expensive haircuts and highlights.“Treating herself helped Olivia look and feel her best," the source shared....
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Queen Elizabeth Poses for Brand-New Portrait with Son Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth is taking a moment to honor a special group of workers—with assistance from her son, Prince Charles. Her Royal Highness presented the George Cross to the National Health Service representatives at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. The award was given to workers from all four nations to commemorate their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

What Andy Griffith’s Daughter Said About Him

For eight seasons, Americans rarely missed an episode of the Andy Griffith Show and the lovable Sheriff Andy Taylor. Ending in 1986, many might not remember that America’s beloved Andy Taylor was created thanks to an entirely different show, The Danny Thomas Show. During an episode, Danny is caught running a stop sign and is ultimately arrested for it. Full of comedic moments, the sheriff who arrested Danny was none other than Andy Griffith playing Andy Taylor. The small moment led to a defining role in television history. But while most remember Andy Griffith as a prime example of a great person, his daughter, Dixie, recently opened up about her father and the legacy he left behind.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Page Six

Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh

Just call him Dad Pitt. Brad Pitt gushed over his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance skills Monday while walking the red carpet at the “Bullet Train” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “It brings a tear to the eye,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about a viral video of his daughter dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” adding that she is “very beautiful.” Pitt, 58, also joked about not knowing where Shiloh got her moves from, as he admitted he does not have the sharpest dance skills. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheWrap

James Caan’s Cause of Death Revealed

James Caan, the celebrated actor known for his work in “Thief” and “The Godfather” films who passed away on July 6, died from a combination of various heart issues. According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, the primary cause of death was a heart attack, followed by coronary artery disease, which he had been diagnosed with three years prior.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

156K+
Followers
111K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy