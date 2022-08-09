ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Season 17 ‘Sister Wives’ Trailer Hints at Trouble In Another of Kody Brown’s Marriages

By Andrea Francese
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 1 day ago

The demise of Kody Brown and Christine Brown’s marriage will be heavily focused on during season 17 of Sister Wives . That might not be the only union in serious trouble, though. The Season 17 trailer for Sister Wives hints at serious tension in Kody’s marriage to Janelle Brown , his second wife. When the dust settles, will Kody find himself suddenly monogamous?

Kody Brown has two failed marriages already

Kody Brown’s polygamist dream appears to be turning into a nightmare. In 2010, when Sister Wives premiered, the Brown family appeared to be functioning. Kody had three seemingly happy wives, and he was courting a fourth. The addition of wife number 4 seems to have changed just about everything. In the last 12 years, fans have watched two of Kody’s four marriages fall to pieces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VuJnm_0hAYfVXM00
Christine, Janelle, Kody, Robyn, and Meri Brown of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC/Discovery Press

In 2015, Kody and Meri Brown hit a rough patch when Meri began an emotional affair with a catfish she met on Twitter. Years later, Meri would reveal that she and Kody had not had an intimate relationship for several years before she was involved in the internet romance. The pair admit they are “mostly estranged” now.

After the family moved from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona, Kody’s marriage to his third wife, Christine Brown, began to unravel, too. Christine decided to leave the family last year. She moved from Flagstaff to Murray, Utah, where she purchased a home. TLC will feature Christine and Kody’s journey to separation in season 17 of Sister Wives .

Things between Kody Brown and Janelle Brown don’t appear to be going well, either

The drama between Kody and Christine depicted in the season 17 trailer for Sister Wives was expected. Fans knew that the newest season of the hit TLC show would focus on the breakdown of the decades-long spiritual union. What was a bit shocking was the scenes depicting potent drama between Kody and his second wife, Janelle Brown.

While much of the two-minute trailer dealt with the fallout of Christine’s decision to leave the plural marriage, a few scenes featured Janelle. In one confessional, Janelle revealed that Kody was no longer acting as her husband. In another telling clip, Kody told Janelle that the two of them couldn’t be “real” about things with each other. TLC uploaded the trailer to YouTube on August 8.

Will season 17 focus on the demise of Kody and Janelle’s marriage, too?

The short clips about Janelle and Kody appear intense, but will season 17 of Sister Wives surprise fans with the unraveling of a second marriage? It’s possible. Things between Kody and Janelle appeared a little tense during season 16 of Sister Wives , but the drama was nothing compared to what seems to be coming up in season 17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fRG93_0hAYfVXM00
Janelle Brown ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

If Janelle opts to strike out on her own, like Christine, Kody would ostensibly find himself in a monogamous marriage. It’s what Sister Wives fans have long suspected Kody wants. He appears to only have a full, intimate romance with Robyn Brown, his legal wife. For now, fans will need to wait for the September 11 premiere date to see what unfolds. Janelle isn’t terribly active on social media. Still, it appears she is still living in Flagstaff, Arizona. Whether Kody is an active participant in her life or the lives of the children she shares with him is anyone’s guess.

RELATED: The ‘Sister Wives’ Premiere Episode Description Explains Exactly Where Fans Will Pick up With the Brown Family

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Sister Wives' Kody Brown Looks Unrecognizable After Major Change, Leaves Fans Shocked

Kody Brown has left fans speechless after deciding to chop off his infamous long hair. A Sister Wives Instagram fan account shared side-by-side screenshots from two different Cameos the reality star did, one from June and the other August, showing his drastically different look."Kody Brown returned to Cameo after almost 2 months away," captioned the fan, referring to the video-sharing platform where fans can request personalized messages from their favorite celebs. "Looks like Kody has gone a lot more gray these days. Not that it matters. But He definitely looks different." Concluded the online user, "No shade on the gray...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Meri Brown Wishes Her "Always Amazing" Transgender Child a Happy Birthday

Meri Brown has once again showered her only child with support. With unadulterated support during what we’d imagine has been a challenging time, too. With daughter Leon turning 27 on Friday, the Sister Wives star posted a loving tribute for them on Instagram. “Happiest of birthdays to my miracle,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
The Hollywood Gossip

Anna Duggar: Is She Signaling to Fans That She's Suffering From Depression?

Whether you believe she’s a victim or an accomplice of her disgraced husband, there’s no denying that Anna Duggar has been through a lot in recent years. The mother of seven was present in the courtroom every day as her husband fought a losing legal battle, and she was there to support Josh as he was sentenced to 151 months in prison.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Sister Wives#Tlc Discovery Press#Flagstaff
People

Teresa Giudice's Daughters Look So Grown Up in Ultra-Glam Bridesmaid Dresses at Her Wedding

Teresa Giudice's daughters love glam just as much as she does. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's four daughters — Gia, 21; Gabriella, 17; Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe — were all by their mom's side, as she wed Luis Ruelas on Saturday—and were ready to celebrate the big day in striking blush-pink bridesmaids gowns.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Boot

‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Fans Noticed This Change With Ami After Billy Brown’s Death

Over a year ago, the stars of “Alaskan Bush People” experienced the horrific loss of their patriarch, Billy Brown, who died unexpectedly of a seizure at 68 years old. His wife, Ami Brown, had to suddenly step up and take charge of the family. While also processing her own grief. Season 13 of “Alaskan Bush People” chronicled the family’s reaction to Billy’s death and the aftermath of his loss. But some fans noticed a change in Ami’s behavior that could be construed as positive.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Country Singer Marries in Montana Ceremony

Tyler Barham is a married man! The country singer married longtime girlfriend Morgan Hauerwas in an intimate ceremony in Seeley Lake, Montana on June 18. The romantic wedding nuptials came more than a year after the couple became engaged, with Barham and Hauerwas confirming the exciting relationship update to PEOPLE, joking that "we're still trying to get used to referring to each other as husband and wife instead of just calling each other 'babe' like we have for the last six years."
SEELEY LAKE, MT
realitytitbit.com

Kylie Jenner engagement rumors fly as star flaunts ring and steps out in white

Kylie Jenner is at the centre of engagement rumors once more after the reality star uploaded a TikTok of herself wearing a giant rock on THAT finger. A new day, a new Kardashian-Jenner rumor – and youngest sister Kylie is the latest to get everyone talking. Ever since she started dating Travis Scott and they welcomed their two children – Stormi and a baby boy whose name we don’t yet know – the internet has been analyzing every photo and video of them together.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

156K+
Followers
111K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy