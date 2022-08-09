Read full article on original website
Eater
Once Snoozy and Staid, French Restaurants Are Getting a New Act in NYC
New York loves its French restaurants. Classic fine dining haunts and easygoing bistros have long been a mainstay in the city, but the genre is seeing new life as another wave of French restaurants slide into Manhattan. In the spring, French Japanese spot L’Abeille landed in Tribeca. Then came Le...
New Bay Shore Eatery Draws Praise For 'Huge Portions,' Frozen Drinks
A restaurant that opened on Long Island this past spring is seeing positive reviews from customers for its portion sizes and frozen beverages. LaLa's Lounge, located at 25 Bayview Ave. in Bay Shore, opened in May. The eatery that was formerly known as "Swept Away" was rebranded to create a...
In With The New: Ossining Deli Owner Looks Ahead
A Northern Westchester deli has reopened under the leadership of a new owner who hopes to rebuild relationships between the location and the community. Anthony "Tony" Scarduzio opened Scarduzio’s Deli Catering & Pizza in Ossining in July. The deli is located at 97 Main St., the former location of...
This NY Restaurant Ranks Among Top 10 In Nation For Best Pizza
It's saying a lot to name a restaurant one of the top pizza locations in the country, but a review of pizzeria nationwide landed a New York hot spot in the top 10. In a survey by Gayot - The Guide to the Good Life, Tavola, located in the Hell's Kitchen section of Manhattan, landed at number 10 with a score of 14 out of a possible top of 20 ratings.
Owners Of Popular Italian Eatery Announce Plans For New Pizzeria In Farmingdale
The owners of a popular Italian restaurant on Long Island have shared plans to open up a new pizza parlor in the near future.The owners of Vespa Italian Kitchen & Bar in Farmingdale made the announcement on Friday, July 15.Dalers Pizza Parlor will be located at 325 Main St. in Farmingdale.…
Peter Pan Donut and Edith’s have created a delicious tahini and coffee donut
What happens when two excellent local food purveyors join forces? New Yorkers are treated to a creative, delicious and culinary memorable creation. Case in point: the iced cafe coffee and tahini donut by Brooklyn darlings Edith's and Peter Pan Donut and Pastry Shop. Made using Peter Pan's standard sour cream...
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New York
A popular discount grocery store chain recently announced plans for another new store location in New York. Read on the learn more. Lidl, a popular German-based discount grocery store, has rapidly expanded throughout the United States in recent years. According to local reports, the grocery store chain plans to build another new store location in Brooklyn.
Burger King Goes Viral In New York For Whopper Of A Mistake
An email from Burger King to New York customers left many wondering what happened!?. On Tuesday around 12:15 a.m., Burger King sent out a puzzling email to many customers. Thousands of customers in New York, the United States, and even the United Kingdom got the same strange email from the fast-food chain.
architecturaldigest.com
This 650-Square-Foot Brooklyn Apartment Was Upsized for a Mother and Daughter Duo
When Brett Masterson first became acquainted with the creative professional next door, he hardly could have imagined that their neighborly friendship would turn into a steadfast creative collaboration. “She was looking for someone to design her new one-bedroom nest, after having traded in her two-bedroom apartment in the same co-op,” says the architect, who helms Brooklyn-based Masterson Architecture & Interiors. As a recently divorced mother of a seven-year-old girl, and as someone who had lived in Brooklyn for over 17 years, the homeowner knew her priorities. “I was keen on carving out two separate bedrooms so that my daughter and I would each have our own space. Also, because I was starting a new chapter in my life, I wanted the space to very much feel like a reflection of me, my interests, and my personal style,” she shares.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
An American Icon Canoe Place Inn & Cottages Opens in Hampton Bays
The highly anticipated Canoe Place Inn & Cottages opens its doors today, signifying a return to glory after sitting vacant for nearly two decades. Situated on the site of America’s oldest inn, for hundreds of years Canoe Place in Hampton Bays was referred to as “The First Stop Out East.” Now, the iconic inn historically frequented by starlets, socialites, politicians and presidents alike, will once again, revitalize the beloved hamlet in the Town of Southampton.
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 2750-2754 Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem, Manhattan
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2750-2754 Frederick Douglass Boulevard, a pair of low-rise mixed-use buildings spanning six and eight stories in Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by NDKazalas Architecture and developed by Haussmann Development, the structures yield a total of 27 residences, three ground-floor retail spaces, and community space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are nine units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $80,983 to $187,330.
wxhc.com
Blondie postpones one concert, cancels another because of “recent positive COVID test”
Blondie was scheduled to play a concert Wednesday night at the Paramount theater in Huntington, New York, but the show has now been postponed "[o]ut of an abundance of caution due to a recent positive COVID test," according to a message on the band's social media pages. The performance has...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Inside Joy Behar’s $14M real estate portfolio
Joy Behar has just wrapped up her 23rd season as a co-host on “The View.”. A longtime veteran, the outspoken liberal panelist and comedian is reportedly making $7 million a year from the ABC daytime talk show. Behar, a Brooklyn native, remains the only original panelist on the show...
progressivegrocer.com
Lidl to Open 1st Store in Brooklyn
Discount grocery store chain Lidl US has signed a 25,000-square-foot lease with William Macklowe Co. and Senlac Ridge Partners to open its first-ever location in the New York City borough of Brooklyn. Expected to open in 2024, the store will be the “centerpiece” of a new residential and retail complex...
The Jewish Press
NYC Congestion Pricing Could Cost Up to $23 Per Trip in Manhattan
Do you drive in New York City’s five boroughs? Do you drive into Manhattan?. If you do, fasten your wallet. New York MTA officials released the long-delayed “environmental assessment” of the city’s proposed Central Business District Tolling Program, the so-called “congestion pricing plan,” bringing its implementation one step closer.
Sharks spotted offshore of Rockaway Beach in Queens
Sharks were spotted off the shore of Rockaway Beach in Queens Monday morning.
Westchester Hills Golf Club in White Plains unveils renovated course
Westchester Hills Golf Club in White Plains recently completed a $3.5 million golf course renovation by architect Rees Jones. The 109-year-old club also finished $1 million pool renovation focused on providing a resort-style setting for members to “vacation at the club.” . Golf course renovations, which began in...
fox5ny.com
This is the salary you need to afford to buy a home in NYC
NEW YORK - The salary needed to afford a home in New York City is pretty steep, as you might expect. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to...
Pizza Box Top campaign launched in Smithtown
The Town of Smithtown Horizons Counseling and Education Center and Smithtown Youth Bureau, in conjunction with the National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, recently launched the 6th annual Pizza Box Top campaign at the Town of Smithtown Horizons Center. This youth-led initiative works to educate and change adult attitudes regarding providing or selling alcohol to minors. Seventeen youth volunteers devoted their time to adhering a total of 2,500 prevention stickers to carry-out bags at participating pizzerias.
27east.com
PHOTOS: Gala In Your Garden Held to Benefit Stony Brook Southampton Hospital
Individuals hosted a “Gala In Your Garden” on Saturday to benefit Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. Participants enjoyed a curated catered meal in their homes for themselves and their guests. GREG... more. Lee Zeldin fancies himself tough on crime and a supporter of families and law enforcement. But for...
