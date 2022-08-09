ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

In With The New: Ossining Deli Owner Looks Ahead

A Northern Westchester deli has reopened under the leadership of a new owner who hopes to rebuild relationships between the location and the community. Anthony "Tony" Scarduzio opened Scarduzio’s Deli Catering & Pizza in Ossining in July. The deli is located at 97 Main St., the former location of...
OSSINING, NY
Daily Voice

This NY Restaurant Ranks Among Top 10 In Nation For Best Pizza

It's saying a lot to name a restaurant one of the top pizza locations in the country, but a review of pizzeria nationwide landed a New York hot spot in the top 10. In a survey by Gayot - The Guide to the Good Life, Tavola, located in the Hell's Kitchen section of Manhattan, landed at number 10 with a score of 14 out of a possible top of 20 ratings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
architecturaldigest.com

This 650-Square-Foot Brooklyn Apartment Was Upsized for a Mother and Daughter Duo

When Brett Masterson first became acquainted with the creative professional next door, he hardly could have imagined that their neighborly friendship would turn into a steadfast creative collaboration. “She was looking for someone to design her new one-bedroom nest, after having traded in her two-bedroom apartment in the same co-op,” says the architect, who helms Brooklyn-based Masterson Architecture & Interiors. As a recently divorced mother of a seven-year-old girl, and as someone who had lived in Brooklyn for over 17 years, the homeowner knew her priorities. “I was keen on carving out two separate bedrooms so that my daughter and I would each have our own space. Also, because I was starting a new chapter in my life, I wanted the space to very much feel like a reflection of me, my interests, and my personal style,” she shares.
BROOKLYN, NY
luxurytravelmagazine.com

An American Icon Canoe Place Inn & Cottages Opens in Hampton Bays

The highly anticipated Canoe Place Inn & Cottages opens its doors today, signifying a return to glory after sitting vacant for nearly two decades. Situated on the site of America’s oldest inn, for hundreds of years Canoe Place in Hampton Bays was referred to as “The First Stop Out East.” Now, the iconic inn historically frequented by starlets, socialites, politicians and presidents alike, will once again, revitalize the beloved hamlet in the Town of Southampton.
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 2750-2754 Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem, Manhattan

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2750-2754 Frederick Douglass Boulevard, a pair of low-rise mixed-use buildings spanning six and eight stories in Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by NDKazalas Architecture and developed by Haussmann Development, the structures yield a total of 27 residences, three ground-floor retail spaces, and community space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are nine units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $80,983 to $187,330.
MANHATTAN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Inside Joy Behar’s $14M real estate portfolio

Joy Behar has just wrapped up her 23rd season as a co-host on “The View.”. A longtime veteran, the outspoken liberal panelist and comedian is reportedly making $7 million a year from the ABC daytime talk show. Behar, a Brooklyn native, remains the only original panelist on the show...
MANHATTAN, NY
progressivegrocer.com

Lidl to Open 1st Store in Brooklyn

Discount grocery store chain Lidl US has signed a 25,000-square-foot lease with William Macklowe Co. and Senlac Ridge Partners to open its first-ever location in the New York City borough of Brooklyn. Expected to open in 2024, the store will be the “centerpiece” of a new residential and retail complex...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Jewish Press

NYC Congestion Pricing Could Cost Up to $23 Per Trip in Manhattan

Do you drive in New York City’s five boroughs? Do you drive into Manhattan?. If you do, fasten your wallet. New York MTA officials released the long-delayed “environmental assessment” of the city’s proposed Central Business District Tolling Program, the so-called “congestion pricing plan,” bringing its implementation one step closer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TBR News Media

Pizza Box Top campaign launched in Smithtown

The Town of Smithtown Horizons Counseling and Education Center and Smithtown Youth Bureau, in conjunction with the National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, recently launched the 6th annual Pizza Box Top campaign at the Town of Smithtown Horizons Center. This youth-led initiative works to educate and change adult attitudes regarding providing or selling alcohol to minors. Seventeen youth volunteers devoted their time to adhering a total of 2,500 prevention stickers to carry-out bags at participating pizzerias.
SMITHTOWN, NY

