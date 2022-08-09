Read full article on original website
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
POLL: Will Bears get a deal done with Roquan Smith?
The Bears and linebacker Roquan Smith have reached an impasse amid contract negotiations. Smith has formally requested a trade from the organization citing “the new front office regime doesn’t value me.”. Smith said they’ve been trying to get a deal done since April, but he feels taken advantage...
4 reasons why a Roquan Smith trade makes perfect sense for the Atlanta Falcons
Jon Chuckery explains why Roquan Smith is a perfect fit for the Atlanta Falcons, and why the Falcons need to trade for him and bring the former Georgia Bulldog home.
Former Bears' player teases Roquan Smith destination
Let the Roquan Smith trade rumors begin. Before anyone could even think of potential destinations for the 25-year old inside linebacker, former Bears' running back, Cordarrelle Patterson, already started them. Patterson tweeted out a picture of Smith playing for his alma mater and hometown team, the University of Georgia, to...
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
Roquan Smith in attendance for Bears Family Fest after requesting trade
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is at Soldier Field for the team’s Family Fest, which comes hours after he formally requested a trade as contract negotiations have reached an impasse. In a detailed message shared via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Smith said he lost trust in the organization in their...
Falcons star Cordarrelle Patterson wastes no time recruiting Roquan Smith
Cordarrelle Patterson has quickly become an Atlanta Falcons fan favorite as much for his production on the field as to how he carries himself off it. Patterson always makes time to interact with fans whether it is playing catch in the stands before a game or signing autographs and taking pictures in training camp Patterson has endeared himself to the Atlanta faithful.
Roquan Smith’s top three landing spots after All-Pro linebacker’s trade request
The Chicago Bears are looking at losing a two-time All-Pro linebacker after months of contract talks. Since April, Roquan Smith,
NFL odds: Lines on Roquan Smith's next team, from Cowboys to Raiders
Tuesday morning, Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade away from the only professional team he has ever known. Instantly, fans and bettors were stirred into a fury on social media as they speculated where the stud linebacker would end up next. Smith was drafted No. 8 in the...
It’s Time for the Chicago Bears to retire Charles “Peanut” Tillman’s Number
You already know of all the great Chicago Bears players on defense ever. Butkus, Singletary, Urlacher, and a whole lot more. One of the greatest players on the Monsters of the Midway defense was Charles “Peanut” Tillman. Him, and Matt Forte, are my all-time favorite Bears. To start,...
The $40,000 decision Bears LB Roquan Smith must risk everyday amid trade holdout
The Chicago Bears are on the verge of splitting with star linebacker Roquan Smith after he recently announced publicly his desire to be traded. The Bears have already removed Smith from the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday, which opens up the possibility for Chicago to mete out a financially painful punishment to the player for every day he misses practice in training camp, as noted by Sean Hammond of Shaw Local News Network:
Hykeem Williams: 5-star Georgia WR target sets up his very highly-anticipated commitment date
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star WR prospect Hykeem Williams out of South Florida. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 WR and the No. 19 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
