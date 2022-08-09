ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Former Bears' player teases Roquan Smith destination

Let the Roquan Smith trade rumors begin. Before anyone could even think of potential destinations for the 25-year old inside linebacker, former Bears' running back, Cordarrelle Patterson, already started them. Patterson tweeted out a picture of Smith playing for his alma mater and hometown team, the University of Georgia, to...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender

Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
State
Georgia State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
FanSided

Falcons star Cordarrelle Patterson wastes no time recruiting Roquan Smith

Cordarrelle Patterson has quickly become an Atlanta Falcons fan favorite as much for his production on the field as to how he carries himself off it. Patterson always makes time to interact with fans whether it is playing catch in the stands before a game or signing autographs and taking pictures in training camp Patterson has endeared himself to the Atlanta faithful.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Lines on Roquan Smith's next team, from Cowboys to Raiders

Tuesday morning, Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade away from the only professional team he has ever known. Instantly, fans and bettors were stirred into a fury on social media as they speculated where the stud linebacker would end up next. Smith was drafted No. 8 in the...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Nfl Network#American Football#Uga
ClutchPoints

The $40,000 decision Bears LB Roquan Smith must risk everyday amid trade holdout

The Chicago Bears are on the verge of splitting with star linebacker Roquan Smith after he recently announced publicly his desire to be traded. The Bears have already removed Smith from the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday, which opens up the possibility for Chicago to mete out a financially painful punishment to the player for every day he misses practice in training camp, as noted by Sean Hammond of Shaw Local News Network:
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy