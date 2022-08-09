Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
3 Bruins Prospects to Watch at Rescheduled 2022 WJC
Back in December, Boston Bruins’ highly-touted prospect Fabian Lysell was selected for Team Sweden at the 2022 World Junior Championships. Unfortunately for Lysell and all the other players in the tournament, it was shut down after just four days due to a COVID-19 outbreak. After nearly nine months, the tournament will take place beginning Tuesday in Edmonton.
Yardbarker
Expectations and full schedules for each of the Canucks’ prospects at the World Junior Championships
The Vancouver Canucks have three of their prospects in attendance at the 2022 World Junior Championships. Jacob Truscott and Joni Jurmo made their respective teams for the August tournament after not making the cut back in December at the IIHF’s first attempt at the 2022 WJC. Truscott was one of the final cuts from the December team while Jurmo wasn’t even invited to selection camp.
NHL・
markerzone.com
SWEDEN OVERCOMES SLOW START AND FIVE-MINUTE MAJOR TO DEFEAT SWITZERLAND IN THEIR WORLD JUNIOR OPENER
The opening game of Day 2 at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship saw Simon Edvinsson and Team Sweden battle Simon Knak and Team Switzerland. Sweden heads into the tournament looking to improve on their quarter-final exit at the 2021 event. Meanwhile, Switzerland looks to make the knockout stage for the first time since 2020, after finishing last in their group at the 2021 tournament.
NHL
Four CBJ prospects to participate in 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships
The Columbus Blue Jackets announced today that four prospects have been selected to participate in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships, which runs from August 9-20 in Edmonton, Alberta. This year's tournament originally kicked off in December but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is composed of the best Under-20-year-old players in the world and consists of 10 countries split between two pools. F Kent Johnson will compete for Canada while D David Jiricek, LW Martin Rysavy and D Stanislav Svozil will suit up for Czechia.
RELATED PEOPLE
theScore
Hockey Canada appoints Andrea Skinner interim chair
Hockey Canada named Andrea Skinner interim chair of its board of directors Tuesday. Skinner takes over for Michael Brind'Amour, who stepped down Saturday. She'll preside until the end of the current board's term in November. Skinner joined the board in November 2020. “As a board we are listening to Canadians,"...
Russian oil pipeline flows resume after Hungary's MOL settles transit bill
BUDAPEST, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Russian oil pipeline flows resumed to Central Europe on Wednesday, ending a six-day halt, after Hungarian group MOL paid transit fees owed to Ukraine, providing a temporary solution to the latest disruption of Russian energy supplies.
NHL
Wild Prospects - World Juniors Update
EDMONTON, Alberta - The Minnesota Wild have eight prospects playing in the IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton, Canada, from August 9-20. Daily updates will be provided to track player performance throughout the tournament. August 9th. Four Wild prospects were in action on the first day of the 2022 World...
NHL・
Report: PSV Making Manchester United Wait For Cody Gakpo Negotiation
According to The Telegraph, Manchester United are ready to negotiate with PSV for winger Cody Gakpo. The Dutch side's strategy, however, depends on Champions League qualification.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theScore
Real Madrid collect more silverware with Super Cup win over Frankfurt
Helsinki, Aug 10, 2022 (AFP) - Goals from David Alaba and Karim Benzema gave Real Madrid a 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt and a fifth UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday. While Frankfurt were dangerous, particularly in the first half, Madrid's experience and individual quality saw them through, as it did so often in their victorious 2021-22 Champions League campaign.
UEFA・
BBC
'That is not United, that’s not how they do their business'
The situation with Marko Arnautovic highlighted flaws in Manchester United's transfer policy as a whole, according to former Premier League defender Stephen Kelly. Boss Erik ten Hag was considering a move for the 33-year-old only for United to end their interest. Kelly told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast:...
Yardbarker
World Juniors day one recap: The Knies–Cooley–Coronato connection shines against Team Germany
If it were not for the longest video review in hockey history (citation needed), Team USA’s big line of Matt Coronato, Logan Cooley, and Matthew Knies would have done even more damage against Team Germany on Tuesday evening. By the time the buzzer sounded to end the third period,...
NBC Sports
U.S. hockey goalie Alex Cavallini announces pregnancy
Alex Cavallini, the No. 1 U.S. goalie at the Beijing Winter Olympics, is due with her first child late this year or early next year. Cavallini, 30, started all three playoff games at the Olympics in February, including a 3-2 loss in the final to Canada, after which she said she tore an MCL on Jan. 14.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Senegal coach Aliou Cisse challenges Napoli over Nations Cup threat
Senegal coach Aliou Cisse says international football - and the Africa Cup of Nations in particular - should never play second fiddle to club commitments and has 'challenged' Napoli not to buy African players. The 46-year-old's comments come after Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis said the Italian club...
UEFA・
theScore
U.S. begins gold-medal defense with convincing win over Germany
The reigning World Junior Hockey Championship gold medalists are off to a hot start. Team USA cruised to victory to open its tournament Tuesday night in Edmonton, defeating Germany 5-1. The game was much more one-sided than the score indicated as the Americans outshot the Germans 50-11. German goaltender Nikita...
Comments / 0