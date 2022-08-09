The Columbus Blue Jackets announced today that four prospects have been selected to participate in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships, which runs from August 9-20 in Edmonton, Alberta. This year's tournament originally kicked off in December but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is composed of the best Under-20-year-old players in the world and consists of 10 countries split between two pools. F Kent Johnson will compete for Canada while D David Jiricek, LW Martin Rysavy and D Stanislav Svozil will suit up for Czechia.

