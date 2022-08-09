East Penn School District adopts code of conduct acknowledging transgender students’ rights

The East Penn School Board approved a new code of conduct Monday with a section on transgender students' rights. Kristen Harrison/The Morning Call/Kristen Harrison

The East Penn School Board voted 7-1 Monday to approve a new student conduct code that includes a section on the rights of transgender and gender-nonconforming students.

“They may only be a small portion of the report, but when it comes to establishing a sense of belonging for some of our students, those 112 words mean everything,” board member Adam Smith said.

The student conduct code also dedicates large sections to defining multitiered systems of support and outlining how the district will respond to behavior issues in ways that are mindful of students’ trauma and personal needs.

Smith voted to approve the code of conduct, along with President Joshua Levinson, Vice President Jeffrey Jankowski and Jennifer Bowen, Alisa Bowman, Allan Byrd and Paul Champagne. Michael Felegy voted against the code of conduct, and William Whitney was absent.

Superintendent Kristen Campbell said a recent social emotional learning survey found one of the district’s greatest needs among students is fostering “a sense of belonging,” and the students rights section attempts to promote a sense of inclusion for transgender students. She also said staff professional development covers how to best implement diversity, equity and inclusion work in the district, including how best to serve transgender students.

“They’re practices that have been happening, and now they’ve just been embedded in the code of conduct,” Campbell said. “This was a way for us to certainly address one aspect of a sense of belonging for the student population.”

The section on transgender and gender-nonconforming students’ rights includes five guarantees the district makes to its students: a student’s right to keep their transgender identity private at school; a student’s right to be referred to using their chosen name and pronouns; a student’s right to be included in the group that corresponds to their gender identity; a student’s right to use the restroom or locker room that corresponds to their gender identity; and a student’s right to expect that school personnel will not share their gender identity with others in the school community without the student’s permission.

“Every student deserves to feel safe here,” Heather Harlen, a member of the East Penn grassroots group, Communities Organizing Against Racism, said during the public comment section of the meeting. “The support you give to LGBTQ students is live-saving and life-affirming.”

Barbara Tantaros, another East Penn community member, felt differently.

“I’m very disappointed in how this board has fallen below the desirable level of moral qualities in the sexualization of the East Penn children,” Tantaros said during the public comment section of Monday’s meeting.

Tantaros took issue with an earlier version of the code that said school personnel would not share a student’s transgender or gender-nonconforming identity with parents. The word “parents” was later removed from the code, and it does not appear in the approved version of the student conduct code.

Campbell said this language was removed to avoid confusion. The district will share student information with a student’s parents or guardians, but not with other parents in the school community who are not responsible for the student.

Federal law gives parents access to their child’s education records until the student turns 18, and allows parents access to “directory information,” such as a student’s name and date of birth.

“We are not saying that the school is going to withhold that piece of information from parents,” Smith said. “You don’t want to have our staff being placed in the middle of students’ wishes and a parent’s right to know.”

Tantaros also took issue with the section of the code that states students can use whichever restroom or locker room corresponds to their gender identity.

“Do you really feel this is the best for children or the schools?” she said. “You’re protecting this group and giving them privacy, but not the larger group whose privacy is being violated.”

In 2017, former President Donald Trump’s administration removed protections for transgender students in public schools. It was a reversal of previous guidance from former President Barack Obama’s administration that said Title IX protects the right of transgender students to use restrooms and locker rooms that match their gender identities, according to NPR .

Last year, under President Joe Biden’s administration, the Department of Education and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said the protections afforded under Title IX extended to transgender students. However, a federal judge temporarily blocked the implementation of Biden’s directives last month, according to The New York Times.

Campbell said East Penn’s student code of conduct continues the diversity, equity and inclusion work the district has already been doing and formally acknowledges district expectations for staff.

“We obviously are very committed to our work,” the superintendent said. “We believe that the revised code reflects changes in a positive direction and what we believe about all students.”

