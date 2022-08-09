ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

East Penn School District adopts code of conduct acknowledging transgender students’ rights

By Jenny Roberts, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o4QWX_0hAYYLCf00
The East Penn School Board approved a new code of conduct Monday with a section on transgender students' rights. Kristen Harrison/The Morning Call/Kristen Harrison

The East Penn School Board voted 7-1 Monday to approve a new student conduct code that includes a section on the rights of transgender and gender-nonconforming students.

“They may only be a small portion of the report, but when it comes to establishing a sense of belonging for some of our students, those 112 words mean everything,” board member Adam Smith said.

The student conduct code also dedicates large sections to defining multitiered systems of support and outlining how the district will respond to behavior issues in ways that are mindful of students’ trauma and personal needs.

Smith voted to approve the code of conduct, along with President Joshua Levinson, Vice President Jeffrey Jankowski and Jennifer Bowen, Alisa Bowman, Allan Byrd and Paul Champagne. Michael Felegy voted against the code of conduct, and William Whitney was absent.

Superintendent Kristen Campbell said a recent social emotional learning survey found one of the district’s greatest needs among students is fostering “a sense of belonging,” and the students rights section attempts to promote a sense of inclusion for transgender students. She also said staff professional development covers how to best implement diversity, equity and inclusion work in the district, including how best to serve transgender students.

“They’re practices that have been happening, and now they’ve just been embedded in the code of conduct,” Campbell said. “This was a way for us to certainly address one aspect of a sense of belonging for the student population.”

The section on transgender and gender-nonconforming students’ rights includes five guarantees the district makes to its students: a student’s right to keep their transgender identity private at school; a student’s right to be referred to using their chosen name and pronouns; a student’s right to be included in the group that corresponds to their gender identity; a student’s right to use the restroom or locker room that corresponds to their gender identity; and a student’s right to expect that school personnel will not share their gender identity with others in the school community without the student’s permission.

“Every student deserves to feel safe here,” Heather Harlen, a member of the East Penn grassroots group, Communities Organizing Against Racism, said during the public comment section of the meeting. “The support you give to LGBTQ students is live-saving and life-affirming.”

Barbara Tantaros, another East Penn community member, felt differently.

“I’m very disappointed in how this board has fallen below the desirable level of moral qualities in the sexualization of the East Penn children,” Tantaros said during the public comment section of Monday’s meeting.

Tantaros took issue with an earlier version of the code that said school personnel would not share a student’s transgender or gender-nonconforming identity with parents. The word “parents” was later removed from the code, and it does not appear in the approved version of the student conduct code.

Campbell said this language was removed to avoid confusion. The district will share student information with a student’s parents or guardians, but not with other parents in the school community who are not responsible for the student.

Federal law gives parents access to their child’s education records until the student turns 18, and allows parents access to “directory information,” such as a student’s name and date of birth.

“We are not saying that the school is going to withhold that piece of information from parents,” Smith said. “You don’t want to have our staff being placed in the middle of students’ wishes and a parent’s right to know.”

Tantaros also took issue with the section of the code that states students can use whichever restroom or locker room corresponds to their gender identity.

“Do you really feel this is the best for children or the schools?” she said. “You’re protecting this group and giving them privacy, but not the larger group whose privacy is being violated.”

In 2017, former President Donald Trump’s administration removed protections for transgender students in public schools. It was a reversal of previous guidance from former President Barack Obama’s administration that said Title IX protects the right of transgender students to use restrooms and locker rooms that match their gender identities, according to NPR .

Last year, under President Joe Biden’s administration, the Department of Education and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said the protections afforded under Title IX extended to transgender students. However, a federal judge temporarily blocked the implementation of Biden’s directives last month, according to The New York Times.

Campbell said East Penn’s student code of conduct continues the diversity, equity and inclusion work the district has already been doing and formally acknowledges district expectations for staff.

“We obviously are very committed to our work,” the superintendent said. “We believe that the revised code reflects changes in a positive direction and what we believe about all students.”

Morning Call reporter Jenny Roberts can be reached at 484-903-1732 and jroberts@mcall.com .

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Judge blocks Biden rules for transgender access to bathrooms, sports

A judge in Tennessee temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s rules ensuring transgender people at schools and workplaces have access to bathrooms, locker rooms and sports teams. Mandates issued last year following an executive order by President Joe Biden clash with state laws restricting such access for transgender students and...
TENNESSEE STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Linn-Mar schools sued over new gender-identity policy

A conservative group calling itself Parents Defending Education is suing the Linn-Mar Community School District over its policy of facilitating students’ gender-identity transitions without parental notice. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court, alleges the eastern Iowa school district is flouting nearly a century of Supreme Court precedent that says parents have a […] The post Linn-Mar schools sued over new gender-identity policy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Upworthy

Gay high school senior delivers banned graduation speech at Education Department in Washington, DC

A student who was banned from making any references to LGBTQI+ activism in his valedictorian speech at his school in Florida has been given a bigger platform to deliver his speech by the U.S. government. Zander Moricz, an openly gay student, got to deliver his banned valedictorian speech in Washington, D.C., after being invited by the U.S. Secretary of Education. “Zander Moricz wasn’t allowed to deliver the original valedictorian speech he wrote for his Florida high school graduation because it included references to his LGBTQI+ activism,” said Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, reported LGBTQ Nation. “So, I invited him to deliver it at the U.S. Dept. of Education. When students speak, we must listen.” Moricz has been at the forefront of the student movement against the "Don't Say Gay" law, signed by Florida governor Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
Mother Jones

At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender Rights#Title Ix#Racism#East Penn School District
Washington Examiner

West Virginia judge finds transgender surgeries must be covered by Medicaid

West Virginia 's Medicaid program is required to cover gender transition surgeries for transgender residents, a federal judge in Huntington ruled this week. U.S. District Judge Chuck Chambers ruled in favor of a lawsuit filed by LGBT interest group Lambda Legal, saying that a Medicaid exclusion for low-income residents with gender dysphoria would violate the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment, the Affordable Care Act, and the Medicaid Act.
HUNTINGTON, WV
The Associated Press

Judge blocks enforcement of West Virginia abortion ban

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s only abortion clinic was going before a county judge on Monday to ask that an 1800s-era law be thrown out so the facility can immediately resume abortions. The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia suspended abortion services on June 24, the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The state has an abortion ban on the books dating back 150 years that makes performing or obtaining an abortion a felony, punishable by up to a decade in prison. There is an exception for cases in which a pregnant person’s life is at...
CHARLESTON, WV
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court schedules race-based college admissions arguments for Oct. 31

The Supreme Court announced Wednesday it will hear oral arguments in challenges to race-conscious admissions policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, on Oct. 31. Justices agreed in January to take up the lawsuits brought to the institutions by the conservative nonprofit group Students for...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Chalkbeat

Biden, GOP states clash over transgender children’s rights

The Biden administration and Republican lawmakers are locked in a rancorous battle over a high-stakes question: What rights do transgender students have?Biden and other Democrats argue that federal civil rights law protects trans students, and schools must respect students’ gender identity. Republican legislators and governors in a growing number of states argue the exact opposite: Federal law doesn’t protect trans students, and school policies — covering everything from bathrooms to sports...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Fox News

Pennsylvania moms react to education dept suggesting kids may use 'ne, ve, ze/zie and xe' pronouns

Pennsylvanians blasted their state's department of education's new gender identity page which suggested teachers should not make assumptions about students' pronouns, and listed "ne, ve, ze/zie and xe" as some examples. Fox News Digital spoke with people from Pennsylvania, including mothers, about the education department's webpage. "In addition to the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Reason.com

Reasons Not to Limit Private-Employer-Imposed Speech Restrictions: The Employer's Sub-Constitutional Rights?

As I mentioned last week, ten years ago I wrote a descriptive and analytical law review article called Private Employees' Speech and Political Activity: Statutory Protection Against Employer Retaliation, which aimed to catalog these often-little-known statutes. This year, I'm returning to the subject, trying to analyze the strongest arguments for and against such statutes. The article (Should the Law Limit Private-Employer-Imposed Speech Restrictions?) will be published later this year in a Journal of Free Speech Law symposium issue, together with other articles that stemmed from an Arizona State symposium on Non-Governmental Restrictions on Free Speech; and this week and next I'd like to serialize it here.
LAW
MSNBC

GOP engages in literal food fight over LGBTQ protections

The conservative movement is leaving no stone unturned in its quest to marginalize LGBTQ people. That explains the intensifying dispute between conservative state attorneys general and the Biden administration over — of all things — lunch. Back in May, the Department of Agriculture announced the Biden administration would...
POLITICS
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy