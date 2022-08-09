ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Be Super Thirsty For Megan Thee Stallion

By Matty Willz
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44WfpD_0hAYY2W700
The Rock/Megan Thee Stallion

Pardison Fontaine might want to hit the weight room.

They say you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take. In a recent interview, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was certainly shooting for the stars.

Or was he?

Keep scrolling to see the video.

While out promoting the new animated film Super Pets, which co-stars Kevin Hart, Johnson was asked if he’d ever want to be anyone’s pet. With zero hesitation Johnson responded with three words…. “Meg Thee Stallion”.

While the internet ate it up and Kevin Hart certainly had a nice laugh, Meg’s boyfriend Pardison Fontaine posted his response on Twitter.

For the record, Johnson has been married for three years to Lauren Hashian.

Meg has yet to respond, though it seems as if her boyfriend isn’t taking The Rock’s comments too seriously.

What do you think? Is Johnson’s comment all in good fun? Or do you think there’s something more going on here? Check out the video and let us know what you think!

