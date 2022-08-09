ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Nurses Association Applauds Gov. Baker’s Veto of Bill That Would Have Allowed Unlicensed Individuals To Administer Insulin To Students

 2 days ago
Chris
2d ago

Giving someone insulin isn't hard to do. A nurse showed me in literally 2 minutes by practicing on an orange ( provided by the hospital ) before she watched me give my sister her shot. I had to give my sister an insulin shot daily after her stay in the hospital. I had never given anyone a shot before that. honestly it's simple. not sure why anyone would need anything more than a 2 minute class. just saying.

Gov. Baker sends public health bill back with amendment

Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday sent a public health reform bill back to the Legislature unsigned with an amendment. The proposed amendment to H. 5104 — legislation also known as SAPHE 2.0 — would allow municipalities to opt in to foundational standards to be developed by the Department of Public Health. By opting in, municipalities would be eligible to receive funding appropriated to the DPH for the implementation of the foundational standards for boards of public health, as determined by the remainder of the legislation.
Massachusetts voters will decide on two ballot initiatives this fall related to retail alcohol licensing and dental insurance

The Massachusetts Secretary of State completed the signature verification process for the second round of signatures submitted by campaigns for two ballot initiatives. The Committee on Dental Insurance Quality is leading the campaign in support of a ballot initiative to establish a medical loss ratio for dental plans at 83% and require the insurer to refund the excess premium to its covered individuals and covered groups. A medical loss ratio is the portion of premium revenue a healthcare insurance company spends on claims, medical care, and healthcare quality for its customers. Currently, Massachusetts has established an 88% medical loss ratio for medical insurance plans, but there is no medical loss ratio for dental insurance plans.
Mass. Family Institute: Massachusetts Abortion Law ‘Radical’

The Massachusetts Family Institute (MFI) says sweeping reproductive healthcare legislation signed into law by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday gives Planned Parenthood "a blank check to rewrite abortion laws in Massachusetts." The group calls the new law "radical." The State House News Service reports that "Massachusetts codified the right...
SPEED Act becomes law in Massachusetts

A conference committee report emerged close to the deadline for the end of formal session, but the bill designed to help military members and their families crossed the finish line just in time.
Baker says climate change bill is giving him agita

GOV. CHARLIE BAKER indicated on Tuesday he is having difficulty reaching a decision on whether to sign the climate change/energy bill the Legislature sent him. At a press availability, Baker said he has major concerns about a provision in the bill that would allow 10 communities to experiment with banning fossil fuel infrastructure in new construction projects.
