Massachusetts Nurses Association Applauds Gov. Baker’s Veto of Bill That Would Have Allowed Unlicensed Individuals To Administer Insulin To Students

Read full article on original website
Chris
2d ago
Giving someone insulin isn't hard to do. A nurse showed me in literally 2 minutes by practicing on an orange ( provided by the hospital ) before she watched me give my sister her shot. I had to give my sister an insulin shot daily after her stay in the hospital. I had never given anyone a shot before that. honestly it's simple. not sure why anyone would need anything more than a 2 minute class. just saying.
Reply(5)
3
Related
mma.org
Gov. Baker sends public health bill back with amendment
Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday sent a public health reform bill back to the Legislature unsigned with an amendment. The proposed amendment to H. 5104 — legislation also known as SAPHE 2.0 — would allow municipalities to opt in to foundational standards to be developed by the Department of Public Health. By opting in, municipalities would be eligible to receive funding appropriated to the DPH for the implementation of the foundational standards for boards of public health, as determined by the remainder of the legislation.
Massachusetts voters will decide on two ballot initiatives this fall related to retail alcohol licensing and dental insurance
The Massachusetts Secretary of State completed the signature verification process for the second round of signatures submitted by campaigns for two ballot initiatives. The Committee on Dental Insurance Quality is leading the campaign in support of a ballot initiative to establish a medical loss ratio for dental plans at 83% and require the insurer to refund the excess premium to its covered individuals and covered groups. A medical loss ratio is the portion of premium revenue a healthcare insurance company spends on claims, medical care, and healthcare quality for its customers. Currently, Massachusetts has established an 88% medical loss ratio for medical insurance plans, but there is no medical loss ratio for dental insurance plans.
Massachusetts Fire Marshal Elected to National Association Board of Directors
In full transparency, the following is a press release submitted to SOURCE media. STOW—Massachusetts State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey was elected to the National Association of State Fire Marshals’ Board of Directors at the organization’s 32nd annual conference and symposium last week. He was sworn in on August 3 and will serve a two-year term.
Mass. Family Institute: Massachusetts Abortion Law ‘Radical’
The Massachusetts Family Institute (MFI) says sweeping reproductive healthcare legislation signed into law by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday gives Planned Parenthood "a blank check to rewrite abortion laws in Massachusetts." The group calls the new law "radical." The State House News Service reports that "Massachusetts codified the right...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sen. Warren Opens Investigation Into State-Imposed Abortion Restrictions & Impacts on Women’s Access To Health Care
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s office. She was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. She is a Democrat. (screenshot of Warren from a hearing in 2021) ***. WASHINGTON...
Attorney General Candidate Campbell To Visit Framingham Friday
FRAMINGHAM – Massachusetts Attorney General candidate Andrea Campbell will make campaign stops in Framingham on Friday, August 12, with former Framingham Mayor Yvonne Spicer. Spicer has endorsed Campbell. The two will attend a meet and greet with residents and then visit a small Brazilian business. The public is welcome...
Here is when school starts in Massachusetts
22News has compiled a list of the starting dates for school districts across western Massachusetts.
wgbh.org
In secretary of the commonwealth debate, Galvin touts his experience while Sullivan pokes holes in his record
The Democratic contenders for secretary of the commonwealth squared off Wednesday in a Greater Boston debate that centered largely on efforts to increase voter turnout and break down barriers at the ballot box. Seven-term incumbent Bill Galvin touted his years of experience in the role while Tanisha Sullivan, an attorney...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Gov. Sununu, attorney general face criticism over Zhukovskyy verdict statements
CONCORD, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General John Formella are facing criticism for their responses to the verdict in the Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial. >> Volodymyr Zhukovskyy in ICE custody after being found not guilty in deadly crash, officials confirm. Zhukovskyy was found not guilty on all 15...
NHPR
Governor Baker's block of prison moratorium 'a slap in the face,' says anti-incarceration group
A Massachusetts group opposed to the incarceration of women and girls says a decision by Governor Charlie Baker to block a five-year moratorium on prison construction from moving forward is not acceptable. Baker signed a new bond bill last week, but excluded a five-year prohibition on building prisons and jails,...
SPEED Act becomes law in Massachusetts
A conference committee report emerged close to the deadline for the end of formal session, but the bill designed to help military members and their families crossed the finish line just in time.
Three Western Massachusetts High Schools Named Best in the State in 2022
It's hard to believe, but it's that time of year again, back to school. Berkshire County is lucky to be home to some of the best schools in Massachusetts and three of them just received nationwide recognition. Each year U.S. News and World Reports reviews high schools across the country...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCVB
Democratic candidates for Massachusetts attorney general debate ahead of primary election
BOSTON — Three Democrats running for the chance to face a lone Republican in the November election met on the debate stage Wednesday. Former Boston city councilor Andrea Campbell, attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan and former assistant attorney general Quentin Palfrey participated in a debate organized by WCVB, WBUR and The Boston Globe.
Look At Us, Massachusetts! We’re the Best State to Have a Baby
If you're someone who's contemplating the possibilities of starting a family in the near future, wouldn't you know it, you're in the perfect spot for it. Massachusetts happens to be the best state in America to have a baby!. WalletHub recently researched all 50 states and Washington, D.C. to decide...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Baker says climate change bill is giving him agita
GOV. CHARLIE BAKER indicated on Tuesday he is having difficulty reaching a decision on whether to sign the climate change/energy bill the Legislature sent him. At a press availability, Baker said he has major concerns about a provision in the bill that would allow 10 communities to experiment with banning fossil fuel infrastructure in new construction projects.
Gov. Hochul signs package of bills aimed at allowing seniors to ‘age in place’
Two of the bills signed by the governor focused on seniors aging in place.
wgbh.org
Mass. voters of color show greater support for shift toward clean energy
A new poll released Wednesday by the Barr Foundation, a Boston-based environmental organization, shows a majority of Massachusetts voters perceive climate change as a problem and support a shift toward renewable energy. The survey also found voters of color support a shift away from natural gas for heating and electricity...
whdh.com
Environmental group warns faulty tests may be keeping people out of the water for no reason
BOSTON (WHDH) - Environmental nonprofit Save the Harbor Save the Bay is raising questions about red flag water quality warnings at state beaches. The group said that the lengthy test turnaround times could lead to inaccuracy. “The tests that we use, that the Department of Conservation and Recreation collects, and...
WBUR
State lawmakers push to limit MassHealth's ability to recoup funds after members die
One of the proposed state laws left in limbo at the end of formal legislative sessions on Beacon Hill this week is an amendment to limit MassHealth's estate recovery program. MassHealth is the state's Medicaid program. It provides health coverage mainly to people with low incomes. Many people don't know...
Obama hosts state Sen. Eric Lesser in Martha’s Vineyard, providing campaigning advice prior to Lt. Gov. primary
State Sen. Eric Lesser, who in less than a month hopes to be the Democratic nominee for Massachusetts’ lieutenant governor, went for a visit last Wednesday to the Martha’s Vineyard home of Barack Obama, who offered his campaign advice as Lesser’s primary election draws near. Lesser, an...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 8