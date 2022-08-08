ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Report: California doesn’t emphasize speedy jobless benefits

By Associated Press
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IMS8e_0hAYVI1D00

By ADAM BEAM
Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California delayed or improperly denied unemployment benefits for roughly 6 million people during the pandemic because state policies “do not prioritize getting benefits to workers quickly,” according to a nonpartisan report released Monday by the Legislative Analyst’s Office.

The report said payments were delayed for about 5 million people — up to half of all workers who applied for benefits during the height of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the California Employment Development Department denied benefits for 3.4 million workers during that time. Of the 200,000 workers who appealed those denials, nearly 80% of them won their case.

“We believe many of the workers who did not appeal likely were eligible, meaning the state may have improperly denied 1 million additional claims,” said Chas Alamo, principal fiscal and policy analyst for the Legislative Analyst’s Office.

The report blamed these failures on the basic design of California’s unemployment program, which it said is geared more toward the businesses that fund the program than the workers who benefit from it.

Businesses’ tax rates go up each time one of their former workers is awarded unemployment benefits. From 2019 through 2021, more than half of the Employment Development Department’s decisions to deny benefits were overturned on appeal. But in other states, less than 25% of denials were overturned on appeal, according to the report.

“State policies and practices formed under this orientation would tend to emphasize holding down business costs potentially at the expense of making sure eligible workers can get benefits easily,” the report said.

Of the 3.4 million workers who had benefits denied during the pandemic, most of them were for not providing necessary documents on time — rules aimed at preventing fraud. But during that time, the report said the Employment Development Department had no system to process unopened mail and answered less than 1% of its phone calls because of overwhelming demand.

The report said California denied some benefits despite the fact that the claimants were clearly eligible. In one case reviewed by the Legislative Analyst’s Office, the state denied a claim because the worker was caring for her children while unemployed, thus making her “unavailable for work.” State rules allow parents to look after their children while they are unemployed, as long as they arrange child care once they get a new job.

“Individually, policies and actions aimed at preventing fraud may appear justified and reasonable,” the report said. “Viewed as a whole, however, the collection makes getting benefits unreasonably difficult for eligible workers.”

The Employment Development Department said it will “carefully review the LAO’s ideas,” adding that it has already adopted many of its recommendations. Earlier this year, the state Legislature gave the department $136 million for improved call centers, simplifying forms and notices, coming up with new tools to better reveal fraud and upgrading training for workers to get payments approved faster.

“During the pandemic, EDD has paid over $180 billion to Californians in need,” the department wrote in an unsigned email to The Associated Press. “The pandemic tested every benefit system in the country, exposing the need to deliver better systems and modernize operations.”

Michael Bernick, a former director of the Employment Development Department, said the report was unfair because it placed too much blame on the state. Unemployment benefits is a joint program with the federal government. Much of the anti-fraud policies are mandated by federal rules, he said.

At the start of the pandemic, California officials took several steps to speed up the payment of benefits. But soon it was clear the state was the victim of unprecedented amounts of fraud, with state officials estimating as much as $20 billion in unemployment payments going to criminals. Audits revealed hundreds of millions were paid in the names of death row inmates and, in one case, U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein .

Nearly all of that fraud came from a special federally funded program aimed at giving unemployment benefits to people who usually are not eligible to receive them because they are either independent contractors or self-employed. That special program, which has now ended, did not include many anti-fraud safeguards that are part of the traditional unemployment program.

In the face of intense criticism, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration reacted by installing new identify verification software and making other changes to root out fraud.

“There is a balance between rapid payment and paying out fraudulent or inappropriate claims, and it’s not true that EDD has not made getting benefits a priority,” Bernick said.

Assembly member Cottie Petrie-Norris, a Democrat and chair of the Assembly Accountability and Administrative Review Committee, said lawmakers hope to see “major advances in how quickly the department can assess threats and resolve claims.”

Assembly member Jim Patterson, a Republican from Fresno, is skeptical. He noted the state was warned in an audit just before the pandemic that the state was not prepared to handle a large influx of claims.

“They were warned and didn’t do anything about it,” he said. “I just don’t buy the excuse they were overwhelmed.”

The post Report: California doesn’t emphasize speedy jobless benefits appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

‘We need to acknowledge it’ Photographer reveals problems California is facing through billboards

If you’re driving in the Palm Springs and Cathedral City, you may see some unique billboards around town depicting wildfires, drought and housing. “My one goal with this project is to get people just to look, just acknowledge what's going on," said photographer Thomas Broening. Two years ago, Broening came up with the idea to The post ‘We need to acknowledge it’ Photographer reveals problems California is facing through billboards appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

O negative blood is the universal blood type and Lifestream is asking more people to give blood

The Lifestream Blood team is continuing their 10th annual 9 Cities Blood Drive in the Coachella Valley. Currently, the Coachella Valley is seeing insufficient numbers of individuals giving blood. The lifestream team has created many incentives to get more people involved in sharing their blood consistently. The blood shortage is nationwide, but in the Coachella The post O negative blood is the universal blood type and Lifestream is asking more people to give blood appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Virtual Schooling is an option for students of Coachella Valley

Horizon Virtual Academy is a Desert Sands Unified School District online school program since 2001. "The academy was originally intended for students requiring non-traditional classroom settings. During the COVID pandemic, enrollment grew because families were seeking alternatives to having their children in a physical classroom," said in an August 2021 issue of the La Quinta Gem. The post Virtual Schooling is an option for students of Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
EDUCATION
KESQ News Channel 3

New start times for some Coachella Valley schools

A new California law has pushed back the start times for some schools this year. One local school district already implemented the change last year, and another school district is exempt. Senate Bill Number 328 was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in 2019 and went into effect on July 1, 2022. The bill requires middle The post New start times for some Coachella Valley schools appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department expects rise in demand for active shooter training

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is seeing growing demand for active shooter training from our local governments. "We intend to put this on for our contract partners, our community groups, and our schools and that is all being orchestrated right now," said Captain Dean Agnoletto at the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. He noted the department The post Riverside County Sheriff’s Department expects rise in demand for active shooter training appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley Unified School District welcomes students back to school

Students throughout the Coachella Valley Unified School District kicked off their 2022-23 school year. We caught up with students, families and staff throughout the district on their first day back. From Elementary to High School, students throughout the Coachella Valley Unified School District are feeling the back to school excitement. Some students like Anthony Luna The post Coachella Valley Unified School District welcomes students back to school appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

N Indian Canyon back open at the Whitewater Wash after Monday flooding

N Indian Canyon Drive is back open from Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Road. The road was shut down Monday night due to flooding. At this time, there were no other weather-related closures at any of the other major roadways along the Whitewater Wash. Monday afternoon, rain caused flooding at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway. The The post N Indian Canyon back open at the Whitewater Wash after Monday flooding appeared first on KESQ.
ENVIRONMENT
KESQ News Channel 3

Locals hoped for rain as clouds loomed over the Coachella Valley

Grey clouds were seen looming over the Coachella Valley. It's a change from the usual sunny skies in August, when we’re used to the sun beating down on us. "On the way here, this freeway to the border, every every year is different. Every year, especially the weather's in these areas. It's crazy," said Paso The post Locals hoped for rain as clouds loomed over the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dianne Feinstein
Person
Gavin Newsom
KESQ News Channel 3

Storm preparedness tips to help you deal with Monsoonal weather

While conditions remained dry today, moisture is expected in the days ahead, and that could mean more storms. Sebastian Miller has lived in the Coachella Valley his entire life, and tells me he isn't a fan of muggy weather. He says, "It's really humid, and I don't like coming out with it's humid, it's just The post Storm preparedness tips to help you deal with Monsoonal weather appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Major road at Joshua Tree National Park closed due to flooding; Visitors in southern portion evacuated

Authorities closed a major road at Joshua Tree National Park and evacuated visitors in the southern portion of the park due to flooding. A storm hit the region Monday afternoon with rain bringing severe flooding to the southern portion of the park. Officials closed the south boundary road, as well as a five-mile stretch of The post Major road at Joshua Tree National Park closed due to flooding; Visitors in southern portion evacuated appeared first on KESQ.
TRAFFIC
KESQ News Channel 3

Roads at Joshua Tree National Park back open after flooding led to closures

Update 8/9/22 The south entrance as well as Pinto Road and Cottonwood Canyon road were reopened Tuesday afternoon. The Cottonwood Visitor Center will reopen tomorrow, August 10, 2022, officials said. All facilities and roadways in the northern portion of the park remain open and available for visitor use. Original Report 8/8/22 Authorities closed a major The post Roads at Joshua Tree National Park back open after flooding led to closures appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

First Alert Weather Alert: Thunderstorms & flash flooding possible through Tuesday night

A vigorous afternoon of thunderstorms on Monday delivered significant rain to high desert and mountain locations and runoff issues here on the Valley floor. The rainfall accumulation was impressive in higher elevations surrounding the Coachella Valley and led to road closures around the low desert, including Indian Canyon Dr., Tramway Rd, and Box Canyon Rd. The post First Alert Weather Alert: Thunderstorms & flash flooding possible through Tuesday night appeared first on KESQ.
ENVIRONMENT
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy