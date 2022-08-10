Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream — how to watch UEFA Super Cup online, lineups

The Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream will decide the winner of this year’s UEFA Super Cup — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream, date, time, channels

The Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream takes place today (Wednesday, August 10).

► Time 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

The UEFA Super Cup is an annual single-match competition that pits the winner of the UEFA Champions League against the winner of the UEFA Europa League for the chance to prove who is the ultimate champion of European football.

La Liga’s Real Madrid claimed their 14th Champions League title last season after defeating Liverpool in the final in Paris. The only goal of the game came via a strike from Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr and it ensured that the most successful team in the tournament's history lifted the famous trophy once again.

Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt of the Bundesliga won their first European trophy in more than 30 years after defeating Scottish side Glasgow Rangers on penalties in Seville.

Real Madrid will of course come into this game as favorites, and manager Carlo Ancelotti has picked pretty much his strongest possible team, with the likes of Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Vinicius all starting.

Here's how they line up:

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba, Mendy, Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior

Eintracht Frankfurt: Trapp, Touré, Tuta, N’Dicka, Knauff, Sow, Rode, Lenz, Kamada, Borré, Lindstrøm

Soccer historians might be aware that this is actually a repeat matchup of the 1960 European Cup final. On that night more than six decades ago, Real Madrid cruised to a comfortable 7-3 victory. Could this year’s UEFA Super Cup see a similar scoreline? Find out by watching a Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream, and we’ll show you how to do so below.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream wherever you are

The Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice . As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream on Paramount Plus and enjoy the UEFA Super Cup final in its entirety. Kick off is at 3 p.m. ET. / 12 p.m. PT.

Better still, Paramount Plus offers a 7-day free trial — meaning you could sign up for the Champion League final live stream, then stick around for a few days afterwards. And if you like it enough to stay, it'll cost just $4.99/month for the Essential package or $9.99 for Premium.

If you're a subscriber but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN .

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream on DAZN .

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

BT Sport has the Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream in the U.K., as you might expect given that the sports network is the exclusive home of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League here.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £16/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £41/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN .

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream via Stan Sport .

The streaming service offers a 30-day free trial, after which subscriptions start at $10 AUD. To watch the UEFA Super Cup final you'll also need to pay $10 for the Sports add-on — but this also includes a 7-day free trial .

Stan users stuck abroad can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to still access the services they already pay for.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

New Zealanders can watch the Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream on Spark Sport . This costs $24.99 NZD per month, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it. And as well as soccer action you also get cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing and more.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN .

