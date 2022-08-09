Read full article on original website
Controversial West Side Cop Academy Will Have Mock Neighborhood For Training. Here’s What It Will Look Like
AUSTIN — Police and firefighters will conduct training exercises in a mock neighborhood at the controversial cop academy on the West Side, raising the total cost of the project to $128 million. Construction on the $33 million, state-of-the-art “tactical scenario village” used for police and fire training will include...
Initiative boards up more than 300 abandoned homes in Harvey
The South Suburban Public Safety Initiative has now boarded up over 300 abandoned homes in Harvey.
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride Programs
Some Chicago public transportation riders like students, senior citizens, people with disabilities, and active military personnel, qualify for the programs. The CTA is the most used form of transportation in Chicago, seeing hundreds of thousands of riders use its services weekly. With the cost of living increasing, it's essential to know that CTA has both reduced fare and free ride programs available to individuals who qualify.
Jackson Park Terrace sold, new owners commit to keeping it affordable for next 30 years
Two national investors in affordable housing have teamed up to purchase Jackson Park Terrace, a large apartment complex across the street from the Obama Presidential Center, pledging to maintain its affordability until 2056. The nonprofit Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH), in a partnership with the for-profit mixed-income developer Jonathan Rose...
nypressnews.com
Willie Wilson wants to bring back CTA’s own police force, calls Chicago’s elected leaders “totally out of touch”
CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson on Wednesday said he wants to bring back a dedicated CTA police force and return conductors to every train to stem spiking violent crime on the city’s public transit system. Wilson said Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other elected officials in Chicago...
Real News Network
Chicago teachers suspect Mayor Lightfoot tried to fire them for opposing a new scrapyard
Two weeks ago, Lauren Bianchi and Chuck Stark, two teachers at George Washington High School on the Southeast Side of Chicago, were on the verge of losing their jobs. In what Chicago Teachers Union officers suspect was an act of retaliation from Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chicago Public Schools recommended that Bianchi and Stark be fired for their involvement in the student-, teacher-, and community-led effort to stop the relocation of the General Iron metal shredder from the wealthy Northside neighborhood of Lincoln Park to a site half a mile from their school. With the union and their community behind them, though, the Chicago Board of Education issued a stunning rejection of Chicago Public Schools officials’ recommendation to fire the two teachers. In this mini-cast, we talk to Bianchi and Stark about the struggle to stop General Iron and the importance of teachers serving the needs of their communities.
Mayor Lightfoot announces plan to switch city facilities to 100% renewable energy by 2025
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot plans to switch the city's municipal buildings to 100% renewable energy in the next few years.The mayor's office announced an agreement with electric utility Constellation to purchase renewable power for all city facilities and operations by 2025, with their initial five-year energy supply agreement starting in January 2023."The 2022 climate action plan deepens our city's longstanding commitment to climate action, and sets a goal of reducing emissions in Chicago by 62% by 2040," Lightfoot said.Beginning in 2025, the city will begin partially powering large facilities such as the airports, Harold Washington Library Center, and Jardine Water Purification Plant with solar power generated from Swift Current Energy solar farms in Sangamon and Morgan counties in downstate Illinois.That solar farm project is expected to create hundreds of jobs, and be one of the largest solar projects in Illinois to date.The city also will purchase renewable energy credits from other sources for its remaining power uses, such as small- and medium-sized buildings and street lights.
An Exciting New Indoor Water Park With A Rooftop Pool Is Coming To Calumet City
It’s time to make a splash! A Roaring Rivers Water Park is the latest addition to come to River Oaks Mall. The space, which was formerly a Sears, will feature a rooftop pool, lazy river, and multiple slides along with an entertainment venue filled with arcade games and rock climbing. The Jackson Nuckolls Group, comprised of brother duo Syreeta Nuckolls and Gavin R. Jackson, recently announced the Calumet City Roaring Rivers Water Park. They own the private-owned real estate property and development company in Chicago and will lead the development of the water park. The company also plans to hire local construction crews and staff to manage the new space. The company said the new water park will bring over 100 permanent jobs and about 200 seasonal jobs to the area. Locals of the area say this new park will be a great economic solution that will help foster solid growth in Calumet City. An adjacent hotel and conference center are also expected to break ground in the area as well.
CTA stabbing: Man seriously hurt after Red Line argument spills onto Fullerton platform
Chicago police said a woman stabbed a 37-year-old man in Lincoln Park Tuesday night.
austintalks.org
Food pantries respond to rising need for assistance in Austin
The demand at local food banks keeps increasing. Pastor Jody Bady of Jehovah Jireh #1 Outreach Ministry said more people are visiting the food pantry he operates. The reasons vary. Some residents continue to be affected by layoffs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, while others work part-time jobs that don’t pay enough to cover their living expenses with the rising cost of food and gas. People experiencing homelessness also have been severely affected.
blockclubchicago.org
Police Will Paint Your Catalytic Converter Hot Pink, Mark It With ‘CPD’ To Deter Thieves As Part Of Pilot Program
LOGAN SQUARE — As catalytic converter thefts plague the city, police in the Logan Square and Wicker Park area are rolling out a program designed to deter thieves from swiping the coveted car parts. Residents of the Shakespeare (14th) Police District can get their catalytic converters spray-painted and marked...
cwbchicago.com
Man killed in Albany Park on Monday was also shot during a week-long string of rolling gun battles on the North Side last fall
The man who was shot and killed in Albany Park early Monday was also shot in North Center last fall during a string of nightly running gun battles that killed two people, shocking a relatively peaceful part of the North Side. After being shot in October, Juan Nandi, 22, was...
uptownupdate.com
Rendering Reveal: 4102 N. Sheridan
Another strip mall bites the dust. We have been watching the one-story retail building and surface parking lot at 4102 N. Sheridan for some time. The lot was most recently home to Lake View Food & Liquor, but it will soon make way for a 4 story residential development from Barrett Homes, which previously developed the long empty lot at 1214 W. Carmen.
One Illinois City Will Soon Be Home to Huge Indoor Waterpark With Rooftop Pool
Just when winter was starting to enter our conversations, a plan was unveiled for a perfect cure for a frigid weekend, or any weekend, in Illinois. NBC Chicago just shared some pretty exciting news about a new development planned for a space formerly occupied by an iconic Sears department store. The proposed attraction will feature multiple waterslides, a lazy river, and a huge rooftop pool. The space will also include an entertainment venue with arcade games and rock climbing, according to nbcchicago.com. The story also mentions the Chicago development company's plans to open the attraction in late 2023 or early 2024.
It’s The Last Day For Small Businesses To Apply For $25,000 In Cash Prizes Through South Side Pitch
HYDE PARK — South Side small businesses and entrepreneurs have until the end of Monday to apply for a pitch competition hosted by a local business advocacy group offering a $10,000 grand prize. Applications for the South Side Pitch competition, organized by the Institute for Justice’s Clinic on Entrepreneurship,...
Chicago magazine
Murals Hit a High Note on this CHA Building
The Minnie Julia Riperton Apartments — yes, named after that Minnie Riperton, the “Lovin’ You” singer who trilled notes higher than a wood thrush playing a pennywhistle, the mother of Saturday Night Live’s Maya Rudolph — are drab even by the utilitarian standards of the Chicago Housing Authority. Opened in 1969, and representative of that decade’s bland, brutal public architecture, the building is a 14-story hinged box of brown brick and gray concrete stained by half a century of Midwestern winters. But look up — upupupup — crane your neck, squint against the sun, and see, hanging from two blank facades, a pair of murals depicting African-American family life. They were painted by Njideka Akunyili Crosby, a MacArthur Genius Grant-winning artist originally from Nigeria, and chosen by the residents, making the Minnie Riperton Apartments the only CHA building that doubles as an outdoor art gallery. It’s become a point of pride for the people living there.
Woman left with more than $4,000 in damage after car hits downed light pole on DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago woman said she was left with thousands of dollars in damage to her car after it hit a downed light pole in the middle of DuSable Lake Shore Drive As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Wednesday, Stacy Sweat said she and her husband were driving north on the Drive just north of 31st Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30. All of a sudden, she noticed something didn't seem right. "In front of us, there was a few cars pulled over - but we weren't sure what that was," Sweat said, "and...
fox32chicago.com
Decomposing body found in garbage on Chicago's South Side: officials
CHICAGO - A decomposing body was found amongst garbage Monday night on Chicago's South Side. The fire department confirmed to FOX 32 Chicago that they responded to 107th Street and Edbrooke Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood for a report of a body found in garbage. Fire officials initially said the...
Teen shot near Red Line hours after Chicago police detail plans to combat CTA crime
A 29-year-old father was also shot on a CTA train at the same Red Line station over the weekend, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago-area trio charged with defrauding $2.75M in COVID relief funds to buy luxury cars, property
CHICAGO - Three people from the Chicago area are facing charges for illegally receiving more than $2.75 million in small business loans from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Samuel W. Jackson, David L. Sullivan II and Elizabeth A. Chervinko are accused of submitting fraudulent applications and...
