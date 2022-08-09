ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Panthers: Sam Darnold’s fate is sealed, and he knows it

The roster of the Carolina Panthers includes the first and third overall picks in the 2018 NFL Draft and both are quarterbacks. That is, at least for now. It was an odd dynamic to begin with. A year ago, the Carolina Panthers traded for quarterback Sam Darnold. The franchise acquired the third-overall pick from the New York Jets for a sixth-round pick in 2021 and second- and fourth-round selections in April.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Panthers Are Reportedly Pursuing Notable Quarterback Trade

With Baker Mayfield officially in-house and a young quarterback in development in rookie Matt Corral, the Carolina Panthers are reportedly looking to move their odd QB out. Per Benjamin Allbright, the Panthers are shopping Sam Darnold but his fifth-year option salary appears to be a hold up. Carolina gave up...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#Trait#Nfl Quarterback#American Football#Inside Training Camp

Comments / 0

Community Policy