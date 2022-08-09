Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Related
Panthers: Sam Darnold’s fate is sealed, and he knows it
The roster of the Carolina Panthers includes the first and third overall picks in the 2018 NFL Draft and both are quarterbacks. That is, at least for now. It was an odd dynamic to begin with. A year ago, the Carolina Panthers traded for quarterback Sam Darnold. The franchise acquired the third-overall pick from the New York Jets for a sixth-round pick in 2021 and second- and fourth-round selections in April.
Panthers Are Reportedly Pursuing Notable Quarterback Trade
With Baker Mayfield officially in-house and a young quarterback in development in rookie Matt Corral, the Carolina Panthers are reportedly looking to move their odd QB out. Per Benjamin Allbright, the Panthers are shopping Sam Darnold but his fifth-year option salary appears to be a hold up. Carolina gave up...
Mason Rudolph the Steelers' 'most accurate quarterback' in training camp?
Free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky is the heavy betting favorite to be named the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers over both rookie Kenny Pickett and career backup Mason Rudolph, and the job seemingly is Trubisky's to lose heading into Saturday's preseason opener versus the Seattle Seahawks. Mark Madden of TribLIVE...
247Sports
Joe Burrow injury news: Father updates Cincinnati Bengals QB return from appendix surgery
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is still sidelined after surgery. Burrow’s father, Jimmy, on the In the Trenches, podcast said that his son’s surprise appendix removal will keep him on the sideline for multiple weeks now. Burrow underwent appendix surgery in late July, which likely sidelines him for a significant portion of training camp.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona Cardinals Manny Jones Imitates Kyler Murray
In the team’s rookie show, Jones did an impression of Murray’s recent press conference.
CBS Sports
Bengals stadium gets new name: NFL team's home will go from Paul Brown Stadium to Paycor Stadium
The Bengals have been playing at their current home stadium for the past 22 years, and in that time, the building has only had one name. However, that will now be changing after the team struck a naming rights deal with Paycor. As of Tuesday, the stadium formerly known as...
Cardinals' Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy out for preseason opener at Bengals
The Arizona Cardinals and two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray recently came to terms on a massive contract extension, but Murray then missed some practice time early this month after he tested positive for COVID-19. Murray exited the coronavirus protocols and returned to the team's facility over the weekend, but...
Steelers Add Another to Training Camp Injury Report
The Pittsburgh Steelers got good and bad news on their injury report.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mitchell Trubisky well ahead in Steelers’ QB derby
No official declaration has been made, but the Pittsburgh Steelers’ plans at quarterback are becoming clearer by the day. Head
Comments / 0