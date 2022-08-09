Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
This evening, Steely Dan will kick off their three-night run at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, N.Y. The rockers will perform at the storied venue on Aug. 10, 12 and 13. As a special treat, Steely Dan has unveiled that they will perform a complete album from their expansive repertoire on each night of their Capitol Theatre stand. In a press release, they shared that the first night, Aug. 10, will feature songs off the band’s sixth studio album,Aja, including “Deacon Blues,” “Peg” and more. Then, they’ll continue on Aug. 12 with tunes from the preliminary to Wednesday night’s Aja, when the band dabbles with the 1976 LP, The Royal Scam. Attendees can anticipate performances of “Kid Charlemagne” and “Haitian Divorce,” amongst others.
Register Citizen
Downtown Danbury fair features health checks, family activities
DANBURY — A free community health fair featured blood pressure and glucose checks, alongside archery and face painting, in downtown Danbury on Wednesday afternoon. The Connecticut Institute for Communities, better known as CIFC, hosted the event with at least 20 other community organizations as part of National Community Health Center week. Attendees could meet CIFC doctors, learn about community partner services and water safety, and participate in other family-friendly activities.
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYC
Feeling like you need a break from the hustle and bustle of New York City? You’re not alone! Luckily, there are plenty of great solo weekend getaways from NYC that will help you relax, reset, and recharge. Whether you’re looking for a beach escape, a nature retreat, or a solo adventure, we’ve got you covered.
NewsTimes
CT's best doughnuts of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in doughnuts, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Rise Doughnut. 28 Center...
Some local escapes that are worth the drive (and gas prices)
At a party once, I sat next to a girl, named Autumn Sunshine — you don’t easily forget a name like that — who was telling me about her new Alfa Romeo, a car of intense coolness back in the day. I was impressed. I was 16...
Owners Of Popular Italian Eatery Announce Plans For New Pizzeria In Farmingdale
The owners of a popular Italian restaurant on Long Island have shared plans to open up a new pizza parlor in the near future.The owners of Vespa Italian Kitchen & Bar in Farmingdale made the announcement on Friday, July 15.Dalers Pizza Parlor will be located at 325 Main St. in Farmingdale.…
Sneak Peek: Hudson Valley’s Newest Eating, Drinking Destination Opens
Take a look inside one of the Hudson Valley's most anticipated hot spots. On Wednesday, July 27, "The Academy," one of the newest revitalization projects in the City of Poughkeepsie, officially opened its doors to the public. The Academy Is Officially Open in Poughkeepsie, Dutchess County New York. On Monday,...
New Bay Shore Eatery Draws Praise For 'Huge Portions,' Frozen Drinks
A restaurant that opened on Long Island this past spring is seeing positive reviews from customers for its portion sizes and frozen beverages. LaLa's Lounge, located at 25 Bayview Ave. in Bay Shore, opened in May. The eatery that was formerly known as "Swept Away" was rebranded to create a...
'Best Pizza I've Had Outside Of Rome': Rhinebeck Pizzeria Hailed By Many As Best Around
A Hudson Valley pizzeria that offers wood-fired pies has become a favorite for many customers. Dutchess County eatery Pizzeria Posto, located at 43 East Market St. in Rhinebeck, opened in 2012. In the decade since it opened, the restaurant has drawn praise from many online reviewers. "Wood fire pizza places...
Popular Pair Retiring After 32 Years Running Highly-Rated Pizzeria In Hopewell Junction
The owners of a favorite Hudson Valley pizza shop have decided to retire after 32 years in business. Johnny and Drita Tomaj, the owners of Little Jozefs Pizza in Hopewell Junction, who won Daily Voice's Best Pizza in Dutchess County several years ago, said it's time to spend time with the grandkids instead of tossing pizza dough.
Photographer Captures Dazzling Photo of Milky Way Over the Adirondacks
A photographer traded the stars of Broadway for the ones above the Adirondacks and the picture is stunning. Steve Schaum was born and raised in the Bronx. He now lives in Yonkers but likes to visit the Adirondacks as much as he can. On one of his trips to Tupper Lake, Schaum captured the Milky Way in a magnificent viral photo.
sheltonherald.com
Fairfield American rally comes up short against New York
BRISTOL — Coming out of a two-hour weather delay in the bottom of the first inning in a Metro Regional Little League Baseball game, the first of two lengthy delays, New York’s Joey Lionetti scored the game’s first two runs against Fairfield American on a two-run homer over the center-field fence.
Husband-Wife Tandem Of Ex-Hofstra Basketball Coach, News Anchor Operating Two LI Eateries
A background in television broadcasting isn’t typical of most restaurateurs, but it doesn’t seem to be hurting New York husband and wife team, Mo Cassara and Elisa DiStefano. In May 2022, the couple celebrated the reopening of their freshly-renovated restaurant on Long Island, The Point Bar & Grill,...
Westchester Hills Golf Club in White Plains unveils renovated course
Westchester Hills Golf Club in White Plains recently completed a $3.5 million golf course renovation by architect Rees Jones. The 109-year-old club also finished $1 million pool renovation focused on providing a resort-style setting for members to “vacation at the club.” . Golf course renovations, which began in...
NewsTimes
Avelo Airlines offers $49 flights out of New Haven’s Tweed to these destinations
Avelo Airlines announced it added Wilmington, N.C. as its 14th destination from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport back in June. The announcement came just a month after it unveiled another three destinations from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport in May: Chicago's Midway International Airport, Baltimore-Washington International Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
National Black Business Month on New 12 spotlights 'Nicky's Organic Hair Grow'
Marie Pierre, owner of Poughkeepsie-based "Nicky's Organic Hair Grow" joins News 12 to discuss how her hair grow products have become a best seller!
riverjournalonline.com
Story Update: Briar’s Restaurant Closes, On the Market for $1.5 Million
The Briar’s, an Ossining mainstay for at least six decades, has plated its last meal — for now, at least. The cozy inn on North State Road closed its doors earlier this summer and the property is on the market for $1.5 million, its price dropping by $100,000 from its initial listing.
Hudson Valley Man Drowns In New York Lake
An investigation is underway after a Hudson Valley man drowned while swimming in a local lake. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed troopers responded to reports of a possible drowning in Rockland County. Orange County, New York Man Drowns in Rockland County, New York. On Sunday,...
New Britain Herald
New York advances to Metro Region Championship after beating Fairfield American in five-hour marathon
BRISTOL – Five hours and 18 minutes after New York’s Brendan Hanley threw the first pitch to Connecticut’s Fairfield American Little League, the state champions from Massapequa Coast Little League punched their ticket to the inaugural Metro Region Championship on Friday. After the top half of the...
Bronx woman recalls traumatizing story of discrimination at LongHorn Steakhouse
Juwanna Kimble told News 12 she took her girlfriend to the restaurant for her birthday, but things turned sour when she went to use the restroom.
