This evening, Steely Dan will kick off their three-night run at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, N.Y. The rockers will perform at the storied venue on Aug. 10, 12 and 13. As a special treat, Steely Dan has unveiled that they will perform a complete album from their expansive repertoire on each night of their Capitol Theatre stand. In a press release, they shared that the first night, Aug. 10, will feature songs off the band’s sixth studio album,Aja, including “Deacon Blues,” “Peg” and more. Then, they’ll continue on Aug. 12 with tunes from the preliminary to Wednesday night’s Aja, when the band dabbles with the 1976 LP, The Royal Scam. Attendees can anticipate performances of “Kid Charlemagne” and “Haitian Divorce,” amongst others.

PORT CHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO