In this June 5, 2021, file photo, Frank, a homeless man sits in his tent with a river view in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein, File) Portland, Ore. – Tents continue to line every part of Portland, and Oregon still ranks last in drug treatment. Yet, our news partner KGW has reported on any given night, more than 250 shelter beds remain empty. Substance abuse is seen as the largest reason as to why, with many shelters putting up barriers for those that use. But how can you begin to treat someone if they don’t have a roof over their head? And wouldn’t it make sense for shelter providers to communicate with those that provide treatment for addiction? What does the process of getting someone clean and off the street even look like? Well, like most things in the homeless crisis, it’s complicated.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 9 HOURS AGO