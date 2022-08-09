ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Ronald Lorenzen
1d ago

first they have to get it clean and make it safe before they can keep it safe

KGW

City removes certain homeless camps along NE 33rd & Marine Drive

PORTLAND, Ore — The loud grind of bulldozers pushing trash from homeless camps made it hard to hear along one section of Northeast 33rd Drive on Tuesday morning. To those driving by, it may have sounded like routine road work — but to those living along the roadway, it was the sound of time running out.
PORTLAND, OR
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
KXL

200 TriMet Bus Shelters Damaged This Summer

PORTLAND, Ore. — Nearly 200 TriMet bus shelters have been damaged this summer, costing the transit agency tens of thousands of dollars. Riders have noticed the increase in busted glass over the past few months. “In most cases, the damage is to the glass panels along the sides,” said...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

More businesses announce they’re leaving downtown Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two businesses who’ve called downtown Portland home for years said they’ve left or are planning to leave the core of the Rose City. Jason Leivian, owner of Floating World Comics, packed up his store on Northwest 4th Avenue and Couch Street and moved across the Willamette River to the Lloyd Center. After 16 years in Old Town, Leivian said he made the decision to move out after two years of downturn in downtown.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Why It Can Be So Difficult To Get Treated For Substance Use Disorder

In this June 5, 2021, file photo, Frank, a homeless man sits in his tent with a river view in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein, File) Portland, Ore. – Tents continue to line every part of Portland, and Oregon still ranks last in drug treatment. Yet, our news partner KGW has reported on any given night, more than 250 shelter beds remain empty. Substance abuse is seen as the largest reason as to why, with many shelters putting up barriers for those that use. But how can you begin to treat someone if they don’t have a roof over their head? And wouldn’t it make sense for shelter providers to communicate with those that provide treatment for addiction? What does the process of getting someone clean and off the street even look like? Well, like most things in the homeless crisis, it’s complicated.
PORTLAND, OR
Person
Mark Wells
Person
Eric Patterson
KGW

Person dies of suspected hyperthermia in Portland on Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person died of suspected hyperthermia in Portland on Sunday, Aug. 7, a day when temperatures hit 100 degrees. This marks Multnomah County's eighth suspected heat-related death of the summer. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office said no other information about this person will be released...
PORTLAND, OR
#Clean Safe
KXL

Historic NE Portland Theater All But Destroyed In Fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — Fire nearly destroyed the historic Roseway Theater early Saturday morning. Crews were called to the building at Northeast 72nd and Sandy Blvd. around 5:45am. The floor began to collapse and fire began burning through the roof, forcing crews to evacuate and fight the flames from outside.
PORTLAND, OR
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
kslnewsradio.com

200-year-old tree explodes in Portland due to heat wave

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — During the seven-day heat wave in Portland, a huge branch of an oak tree broke and fell in the Eastmoreland neighborhood, taking down powerlines with it. It looks like the heat may have caused the tree to explode. The tree, estimated to be more than...
PORTLAND, OR
police1.com

Video: Police plane catches shootout in Portland neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested two men and are looking for additional suspects in a Friday morning shooting in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood that left about 90 cartridge casings on the street. A police plane, deployed to assist officers on the ground, captured video of much of the...
PORTLAND, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Street of Dreams: Inspiration in wood, concrete and glass

The annual event is set in Yamhill County and called the Wine Country Tour Edition Folks with deep pockets, people looking for design inspiration and those with dreams of owning a trophy home have been traveling to two sites in Yamhill County for the past several weeks for a special edition of the Northwest Natural Street of Dreams dedicated to the region's wine industry. Organizer Home Builders Association of Metro Portland dubbed it the Wine Country Tour Edition of the annual event. Four multi-million-dollar homes are located on two-plus-acre lots near Newberg in a development called Rose Pointe Estates, while...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
KGW

Jantzen Beach Cracker Barrel abruptly closes

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man and woman looking for a bite to eat Tuesday morning were shocked to find the Jantzen Beach Cracker Barrel closed and boarded up. Others who live and work in the area were just as surprised. "What's going on?" asked Steve Goodwin. KGW reached out...
PORTLAND, OR

