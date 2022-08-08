ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Watch a Big ‘Ol Nope Rope Out for a Swim on a Texas Lake

Texas is home to many different species of rattlesnakes. As scary looking as they can be, they will mostly leave us alone. But for those that have an aversion to snakes in general, this particular video will just be some added fuel to your snake nightmares. Some folks were out enjoying a day on the lake near San Angelo, Texas when they caught a diamondback rattlesnake enjoying a swim.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Drought Leads To Another Topo Chico Shortage In Texas

I recently ordered a Topo Chico at my favorite Mexican food restaurant. It came to the table in an untraditional plastic bottle, and I didn't give it a second thought. Though I like it in the conventional glass bottle, I'm not a stickler, and it was bubbly and cold as predicted. The reason it came in that kind of bottle could be that my favorite sparkling mineral water is in short supply.
TEXAS STATE
The Reasons the Majority of Texas Teachers Consider Quitting

As a general rule, most of us never call our safety into question while we are on the job. There are exceptions for those brave men and women in the military, police, fire, medical staff at mental institutions and those working at convenience stores and anyone who works in shady areas of their town.
TEXAS STATE
Only One Airbnb Castle in Texas, It’s Beautiful and Expensive

Owning your very own castle would be a dream come true, but they are difficult to find and if you want to build your own it’s going to take lots of money. Which is why I wanted to see if there were any castles available on Airbnb as a rental. I’ve seen castles for sale in the state of Texas but when looking at rentals I was only able to find one. The only castle available to rent is in Lago Vista, Texas and is mesmerizing but it also comes with a huge price tag even for a short stay.
LAGO VISTA, TX
Crews to Recover Crashed Airplane from Lake Livingston Tonight

On Tuesday, August 9, an airplane that was assisting in extinguishing an area wildfire crashed into Lake Livingston. Thankfully, the pilot survived the crash and first aid was rendered on the shore of the lake. As with any accident involving an aircraft, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation...
ACCIDENTS
Lufkin, TX
K-Fox 95.5 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

